(People Magazine)   There are a lot of pull-quotes to use in a headline when a former Miss USA leaps to her death from a high-rise. People Magazine managed to choose the absolute worst   (people.com) divider line
37
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Looks like someone finally noticed and they fixed the headline. Overzealous intern, etc.

Here's the original:

coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow... that quote hit me hard.  Full stop.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dies at 30: 'Her Impact Will Live On,' Says Family

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jeez. That's marginal by Fark standards even.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, my gosh. That was far worse than I expected.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People. People who read People. Are the most inane people
in the world!
I mean, come on!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean one minute you are looking at the pictures and then POW, this shows up.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought the headlines in the queue were terrible
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eep. Well, that fell flat.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone is on the wrong profession to not see that.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Grumpy Cat: Eep. Well, that fell flat.


Welp, I see my joke here is done.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, someone's getting fired.  The headline is still up, too.

"Her family is expected to bounce back after the fallout from this earth-shattering and mind-blowing event."

/eww
//sorry
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jumped or pushed?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FNG: Wow, someone's getting fired.  The headline is still up, too.

"Her family is expected to bounce back after the fallout from this earth-shattering and mind-blowing event."


"The family was hit hard and is now left picking up the pieces."


/

see ya in hell
//i'll save ya a spot
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's nothing funny about suicide. All the red links on total fark make me sad for humanity.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: There's nothing funny about suicide. All the red links on total fark make me sad for humanity.


It isn't funny, but we're on Fark. I mean, we all have our line (or multiple lines) we don't like to cross. At least she's not in pain anymore. Poor thing.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Cubansaltyballs: There's nothing funny about suicide. All the red links on total fark make me sad for humanity.

It isn't funny, but we're on Fark. I mean, we all have our line (or multiple lines) we don't like to cross. At least she's not in pain anymore. Poor thing.


People just suck. And farkers are people so I expect nothing less.

It's just farked how as a society people in general view the death of people they disagree with or people that took their own life as some kind opportunity to make jokes. It's sad and lame and totally farked.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like someone finally noticed.  They changed it to "'She Laughed and She Shined,' Says Family".
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skybird659: People. People who read People. Are the most inane people
in the world!
I mean, come on!


The 1975 - People
Youtube EKdPxXWm7Jg
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She Laughed and She Shined

Some would even say she came down like a falling star.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: It's just farked how as a society people in general view the death of people they disagree with or people that took their own life as some kind opportunity to make jokes.


Well now I feel bad. If you Farkers outlive me, I'm never going to get to see the jokes.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The headline looks boringly normal to me.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What was the original?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She just needs a song in her memory:

Tom Petty - Free Fallin'
Youtube 1lWJXDG2i0A
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's wrong with the headline?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: The headline looks boringly normal to me.


You have to keep strengthening those cancel muscles for when the time actually arrives.
 
daffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: There's nothing funny about suicide. All the red links on total fark make me sad for humanity.


I understand how you feel. My brother committed  suicide and it is very hard to talk about. I can't joke about his death, but making jokes about someone who has died just seems to soften the edge. The jokes we make are simply to help us cope. No one besides the few real ass hats don't find it funny.

I came to say that I hope she doesn't inspire others to jump. Bad taste, I know.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What was the original?


Wondering that myself.

What a shame, but she had so much going for her that I wouldn't be surprised if it turns out it wasn't actually suicide. I presume more will be revealed in coming days.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She believed she could fly
She believed she could touch the sky

David Bowie - Jump They Say (Official Video)
Youtube xPZWgCLMsW8
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: What's wrong with the headline?


Something about her making a great impact or her impact will live on

It was a qoute from her family but as a headline seemd a tad tasteless.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't care if I'm laughing because that is a funny ass quote to use
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They decided to make some revisions to this headline, for some reason.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
RELATED:Jogger Discovers a Decomposing Body Inside a Tent in Central Park Behind The Met: Police

In the article, related because they were dead in New york?
 
