 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Taco Stand Attack is a good name for a punk mariachi act, along with an apt description to a punk-ass taking a fire extinguisher to put out a rival food cart   (abc7.com) divider line
4
    More: Asinine, United States, Los Angeles, food truck vendor, Tacos la Guera, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Armando Martinez, social media, Los Angeles County, California  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, a concerned citizen helpfully puts out a fire and suddenly it's ""vandalism charges""

So much for Good Samaritan laws
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda dumb to do this in an area where you're known.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not eat at either one. I had food poisoning several years ago and it almost killed me. I don't eat anywhere that I can't find them to sue them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rival?

Subby must have created the headline for some other taco stand attack news story?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.