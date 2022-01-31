 Skip to content
 
(KOIN Portland)   "Folks, the surface above treeline is wind-scoured chicken heads, dinner plates and hard frozen sun cups"   (koin.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, slang for hard ice formations.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your bill for all of that, dumbass.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who put surfers in charge of describing nature?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think someone offered me that for lunch in England.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Always trust a man wearing crampons and carrying an ice axe.  Even better if he has a few pickets and a 10mm rope.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

little big man: Always trust a man wearing crampons and carrying an ice axe.  Even better if he has a few pickets and a 10mm rope.


People may want to be a little suspicious if he's knocking on their front door at 2:00 in the morning.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: little big man: Always trust a man wearing crampons and carrying an ice axe.  Even better if he has a few pickets and a 10mm rope.

People may want to be a little suspicious if he's knocking on their front door at 2:00 in the morning.


This isn't your personal . . . Ah, nevermind.
 
Wizzbang
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: little big man: Always trust a man wearing crampons and carrying an ice axe.  Even better if he has a few pickets and a 10mm rope.

People may want to be a little suspicious if he's knocking on their front door at 2:00 in the morning.


If you're summiting Everest, you woke up a few hours too late.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll take two with grilled tomato slices and hollandaise.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Joggers get more than they bargained for on Portland street
Youtube UPTt6MgsOt8


These guys again?
 
