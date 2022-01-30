 Skip to content
(Comics Beat)   An open letter to the McMinn County Board of Education regarding MAUS   (comicsbeat.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They can't read.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TLDNR

That would be their response.

If they did read the letter, they would say "How dare you tell us what's best for our community's children." Without a hint of irony . . . .

Bigots gonna bigot. Fundamentalists gonna fundy. Fascists gonna fascist.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA   "Nazism didn't start with murder, though. It started with bigotry, and scapegoating, and suppression of free speech. You'd know that if you read more books about the subject."

TFA was more than 140 characters. They'll never read this.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The latest bullshiat from McMinn County's right wing shiatlords is that they don't understand why it's such a big deal. They didn't really ban it, they just removed it from all the classrooms and told teachers they can't teach using it. It's not a ban you see. iPso fatso.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was very well written, BUT....

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: They can't read.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The same stupid trash that complains about conservative voices being censored from private social media companies are always trying to ban content from *public* libraries.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The book got removed so kids won't understand what's planned for them.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, but what about that time socialists cancelled that Dr. Seuss book?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's interesting how this particular ban got even the right-wing folks on board with the opposition.  Maybe it's the right finally going undeniably mask-off, maybe it's the left trying for the broader/more general "censorship bad" approach, but the "Libertarians"/"Republicans who insist it's actually ephibophilia" are siding with the left in opposition to this one.

/Yes, "ephibophilia" did try to autocorrect to "pedophilia."  Why do you ask?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the same as cancelling Joe Rogan. Therefore and such as.
 
neofonz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
McMinn County's Board of Education just scheduled a hearing to ban open letters.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


The board should be desensitized with pictures of hairless mice, maybe Maus will then pass muster with them
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"As he once said when a German reporter asked if he thought a comic about the Holocaust was in bad taste: "no, I thought Auschwitz was in bad taste."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That letter was fad more eloquent, reasoned and polite than those school board members are capable of appreciating.
 
