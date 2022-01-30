 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Happy 15th anniversary, Boston Aqua Teen Bomb Scare   (boingboing.net) divider line
18
    More: Vintage, Boston, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Massachusetts, Charles River, Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters Colon the Soundtrack, Input Magazine, Orange Line, South Station  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never forget...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Never forget...


That is not a hair question.
 
full8me
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One of the best FARK memes ever.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Of my god I'm getting old.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Best of the Mooninites  
Aqua Teen Hunger Force - Best of the Mooninites
Youtube 0udqZsvrux0
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Frat Alien: "Wa... what is this?"
Frylock: "This is New Jersey, Planet Earth!"
 
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aqua Teen Hunger Force Boston Bomb Scare Press Conference
Youtube fJkTNJ7BM9I
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Of my god I'm getting old.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jeez, have I been here that long?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Honestly? The bombs that work are the ones who get ignored....
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Uchiha_Cycliste: Of my god I'm getting old.

[c.tenor.com image 220x217]


I think, in another 7 years, I'll have been here half my life.
 
dutchmang
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had completely forgotten about this bizarre AF story.  I get why people mock Boston for this but it's even funnier when you're from Boston because you see exactly how it could happen.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Revenge of the Mooninites | Aqua Teen Hunger Force | Adult Swim
Youtube qRVc6YF-fIs
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, this was not a hair question.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.