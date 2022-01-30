 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Puget Sound is farting constantly   (king5.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Soooooo, eruption to follow?
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's just the killer whale farts
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More like Pungent sound
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rice and beans tend to make my Puget Sound as well.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"On accident"?

Kill yourself.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tis an interesting sound...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it because Seattleites went vegan many years ago?

(Or because of crossfit?)
 
EBN-OZN [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A garlic aroma that could level Tacoma?
 
rohar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a side effect of the free rang non GMO vegan diet.

/not sure what free range salad looks like
//does the lettuce wander around before it's picked?
///somehow visualizing a boneless chicken farm for some reason.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skybird659: Soooooo, eruption to follow?


Eruption is the Freebird of wank rock.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am farting too
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...we had a slight weapons malfunction, but ... everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here now, thank you. How are you?
 
Markus5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Excuse me.
Sorry.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skybird659: Soooooo, eruption to follow?


"He also wants to research whether the gas leaking from earthquake faults with a known risk for serious shaking says anything about the potential for an earthquake, as well as where the methane could be coming from."

/???
 
GermanGoodness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: More like Pungent sound


A news anchor (King5 maybe?) actually called it that on air when the old King Dome was demolished. She was talking about some parts of the dome falling into the Pungent Sound...

She never corrected herself.
 
Mukster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Loud and Proud Seattle! Putting the salacious in Salish Sea.

Where's our Farker Friend Whidbey, asked Mukster (for Mukilteo)?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Grandpa Puget was also called Grandpa Pop Pop Pffft
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXwzSPc0FoA

POTUS sings Volcano

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
me too
 
