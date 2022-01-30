 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   It's really bad in Philadelphia. HOW BAD IS IT? It's so bad, even pizza delivery drivers are armed- and they're not afraid to shoot back   (6abc.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Carjacking has turned into an after-school sport here in DC. We should make carjacking a 10 year minimum sentence, no matter how old you are. 12 years old? See you at 22, asshole.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What horse shiat
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: Carjacking has turned into an after-school sport here in DC. We should make carjacking a 10 year minimum sentence, no matter how old you are. 12 years old? See you at 22, asshole.


It's a problem in most major cities right now.  This one really ticked me off:

https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2022/01/30/police-carjacking-at-brooklyn-park-covid-19-testing-site/
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to SnowCrash.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back when I delivered pizza, I definitely could not afford a gun. I could barely buy enough beer to get drunk on the weekends.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The suspect was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in extremely critical condition."

The wording on this sentence is just odd.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what led me to quit delivering back in the late 90s.

Dudes from a neighboring store got held up.
'Gimme yer money!'
Pizza guy cranks out his weapon..."I don't think so."

Nope...I'm outta here.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Lsherm: Carjacking has turned into an after-school sport here in DC. We should make carjacking a 10 year minimum sentence, no matter how old you are. 12 years old? See you at 22, asshole.

It's a problem in most major cities right now.  This one really ticked me off:

https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2022/01/30/police-carjacking-at-brooklyn-park-covid-19-testing-site/


That link car jacked my phone and gave it covid...
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: "The suspect was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in extremely critical condition."

The wording on this sentence is just odd.


the nurses there are getting really fed up with the pandemic and wanted to take it out on a patient
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All six at the same time?

Is the gun OK?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We take our pizza seriously.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a Good Guy with a gun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much do you tip an armed delivery person even if they aren't delivering anything?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 425x456]


Being a cop isn't actually all that dangerous. It doesn't even rate in the 20 most dangerous jobs in the US. It is borderline child abuse that cop parents make their kids have anxiety over their parents safety when they work a job about as dangerous as working in a garden center.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Welcome to SnowCrash.


I think it's sort of weird that people have evolved into a sort of Gargoyle. All data uploaded to somewhere all the time.

Of course, Zuck's Metaverse sounds just as shiatty as the book's version.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apprehended carjackers should be put down on the spot.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Tracianne: "The suspect was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in extremely critical condition."

The wording on this sentence is just odd.

the nurses there are getting really fed up with the pandemic and wanted to take it out on a patient


That is what I was thinking - the hospital placed him in extremely critical condition?  What the heck was his condition before he got there.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, city life.  This is one more reason to stay in the suburbs.

Also, stop voting for whackjob DAs and politicians who favor lenient sentencing for violent criminals.
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is like the 4th or so of these (where the person was armed and injured the carjacker) in the last 2 weeks or so.

I wonder how long until Krasner (Philly DA) tries to weigh in and say something cringeworthy.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 425x456]

Being a cop isn't actually all that dangerous. It doesn't even rate in the 20 most dangerous jobs in the US. It is borderline child abuse that cop parents make their kids have anxiety over their parents safety when they work a job about as dangerous as working in a garden center.


To be fair, it has recently become a lot more dangerous due to the self-inflicted COVID deaths among the anti-vax cops.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ah, city life.  This is one more reason to stay in the suburbs.

Also, stop voting for whackjob DAs and politicians who favor lenient sentencing for violent criminals.


You really think there's a soft on crime politician still out there?

That's precious.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x556]


OK...but what does New York have to do with Philadelphia?
 
Frizbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets all hope and pray thst the suspect remains in a wheelchair for the rest of his life and has cronic, cknstant pain.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The creator of Second Chance body armor was a pizza guy who shot four guys way back in the day and then decided he needed body armor.

Second Chance Vs Magnum Force
Youtube 2cqXg9ys6PY
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: SloppyFrenchKisser: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x556]

OK...but what does New York have to do with Philadelphia?


Nothing. It's just more noise from someone who thinks the problem is that we don't already have enough guns, and that the solution to crimes committed with guns is to introduce more guns into the equation.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When was it not bad in Philly? Chicago or Detroit. Which year was that? Did it last for more than one? Seems like it's always worse and worse. Sometimes less than last year but never, ever safe enough to get a damn pizza delivered.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Welcome to SnowCrash.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 275x183]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Tracianne: SloppyFrenchKisser: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x556]

OK...but what does New York have to do with Philadelphia?

Nothing. It's just more noise from someone who thinks the problem is that we don't already have enough guns, and that the solution to crimes committed with guns is to introduce more guns into the equation.


*Eye Roll*

Yeah!  Decent law-abiding people should disarm while criminals get to be armed.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jmr61: State_College_Arsonist: Ah, city life.  This is one more reason to stay in the suburbs.

Also, stop voting for whackjob DAs and politicians who favor lenient sentencing for violent criminals.

You really think there's a soft on crime politician still out there?

That's precious.


Larry Krasner is high up on the list, you idiot.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: How much do you tip an armed delivery person even if they aren't delivering anything?


Don't worry, they have their tips.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 425x456]

Being a cop isn't actually all that dangerous. It doesn't even rate in the 20 most dangerous jobs in the US. It is borderline child abuse that cop parents make their kids have anxiety over their parents safety when they work a job about as dangerous as working in a garden center.


In another thread I read that cops did just squeak in at #20 recently because they count COVID as a line-of-duty death.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Since then the Deliverator has kept the gun in the glove compartment and relied, instead, on a matched set of samurai swords, which have always been his weapon of choice anyhow. The punks in Philadelphia weren't afraid of the gun, so the Deliverator was forced to use it. But swords need no demonstrations.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stealing cars most of the time is just the first step..The thief either then goes on to use the stolen
car in another crime (like an armed robbery or shoplifting) or they "sell" the car to someone else
who's going to use it for that..A few days later the police find it dumped someplace or burnt out
if it was used in a major crime like a drive-by..

I don't know WTF the deal is in St. Louis..But it sure seems like the majority of the shootings here
happen to people sitting in cars. In the middle of the night, 3 or 4 people are sitting in a car
in the middle of a block and people in another car drive up and shoot them. That seems to happen
constantly..WTF are you doing at 3:00am sitting in a car (Sometimes with kids!) on a residential street?
Shooting between moving cars is also quite popular..But the common factor always seems to be people in
cars with guns...
 
tasteme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tracianne: SloppyFrenchKisser: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x556]

OK...but what does New York have to do with Philadelphia?


It's got a gun AND a pizza.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It happened around 7:38 p.m.

Around 7:38?  Like, 7:37:45 or 7:38:23?  Is 7:38 just too general of a time?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tasteme: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x168]
[Fark user image image 400x263]


Lulz.

"I'll be back...with your cheesy bread."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Back when I delivered pizza, I definitely could not afford a gun. I could barely buy enough beer to get drunk on the weekends.


i deliver pizza, and buy beer everyday. and gas, and weed.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On a positive note...

I had a 24 hour layover in Philly back in 2018, and I really enjoyed the experience.

/Had beers and sushi with a fellow Fark member.
//Good dude.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Farking animals. It's unbelievable is what it is.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Lambskincoat: Back when I delivered pizza, I definitely could not afford a gun. I could barely buy enough beer to get drunk on the weekends.

i deliver pizza, and buy beer everyday. and gas, and weed.


Username checks out.
 
Tavernknight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: How much do you tip an armed delivery person even if they aren't delivering anything?


How much have you got?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: jmr61: State_College_Arsonist: Ah, city life.  This is one more reason to stay in the suburbs.

Also, stop voting for whackjob DAs and politicians who favor lenient sentencing for violent criminals.

You really think there's a soft on crime politician still out there?

That's precious.

Larry Krasner is high up on the list, you idiot.


Also the kid in SF whose mom was a terrorist.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I delivered pizza to projects near Mile High Stadium.  Crazy, and no tips ever.

/thankfully there weren't any issues
 
soupafi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Blame the Da's and judges for letting these criminals back out with no bond. The guy in MN carjacked a lady who had her kid in the car. At least they charged him with kidnapping
 
