(Some Spotify)   Spotify: There are fine people on both sides   (newsroom.spotify.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Too late and they're full of shiat
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, oh, oh the poor "creators" they'll stop "creating" if they're to follow terms of service and some f*cking rules such as: not spreading misinformation or inciting violence.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're adding a content advisory!  How completely irresponsible!
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I transferred everything over to Tidal, and have been using it pretty heavily. I think I like the recommendation algorithm a bit more than I did on Spotify, at least so far. They pay artists better, the audio is higher quality... I wish I would have made the switch earlier.

Fark Spotify.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ryebread: I transferred everything over to Tidal, and have been using it pretty heavily. I think I like the recommendation algorithm a bit more than I did on Spotify, at least so far. They pay artists better, the audio is higher quality... I wish I would have made the switch earlier.

Fark Spotify.


I second that fark Spotify.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
spotify Fark
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it true that Yoko Ono is threatening to add her music to spotify if they don't dump Joe Rogan?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: Is it true that Yoko Ono is threatening to add her music to spotify if they don't dump Joe Rogan?


I heard the same story but it was Dua Lipa who made the threat.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've never listened to spotify, so this doesn't affect me at all. I thought you all should know.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember when MTV came along and it was just about music.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ryebread: I transferred everything over to Tidal, and have been using it pretty heavily. I think I like the recommendation algorithm a bit more than I did on Spotify, at least so far. They pay artists better, the audio is higher quality... I wish I would have made the switch earlier.

Fark Spotify.

furiously scribbling notes
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ryebread: I transferred everything over to Tidal, and have been using it pretty heavily. I think I like the recommendation algorithm a bit more than I did on Spotify, at least so far. They pay artists better, the audio is higher quality... I wish I would have made the switch earlier.

Fark Spotify.


Spotify Celebrates 100th Dollar Given To Artists (theonion.com)
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until the pop princesses pull out nothing will happen. Too much money tied up in Rogan.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This was quite literally the least we could do.
You're welcome.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That apology was a big bag of nothing sauce. "I'm sorry that upset you."
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
cough*bullshit*cough
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blastoh: Is it true that Yoko Ono is threatening to add her music to spotify if they don't dump Joe Rogan?


I'll be sending my recording sessions learning bagpipes as soon as the earplugs get here.
 
Le Bomb Suprize
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope all these people calling for Rogan et al to be kicked off Spotify realize that it's equivalent to Conservatives banning books from the library.  That being said I think he's full of crap most of the time and is sinking further and further into the derp/Qanon wormhole.  I choose not to listen to him but that doesn't mean others shouldn't and make up their own mind whether to listen to his or his guest's opinions.
 
Normal_View
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"We get it, really, but we need to eat, too, and if we dump Rogan, then we'll be back to Kraft dinners in no time."
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I've never listened to spotify, so this doesn't affect me at all. I thought you all should know.


This.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Joe Rogan is only hurting people stupid enough to listen to Joe Rogan, which is 99% dumb bros.  Let the man talk.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Aw, billions in market cap lost this year. Couldn't have happened to a nicer company.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think we should all still be listening to Art Bell.  He's the one who really speaks the mind of Qanon.  If you aren't' still listening to him, you probably aren't core.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Le Bomb Suprize: I hope all these people calling for Rogan et al to be kicked off Spotify realize that it's equivalent to Conservatives banning books from the library.  That being said I think he's full of crap most of the time and is sinking further and further into the derp/Qanon wormhole.  I choose not to listen to him but that doesn't mean others shouldn't and make up their own mind whether to listen to his or his guest's opinions.


Are conservatives banning books that get people killed?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Le Bomb Suprize: I hope all these people calling for Rogan et al to be kicked off Spotify realize that it's equivalent to Conservatives banning books from the library.  That being said I think he's full of crap most of the time and is sinking further and further into the derp/Qanon wormhole.  I choose not to listen to him but that doesn't mean others shouldn't and make up their own mind whether to listen to his or his guest's opinions.


Some researchers did a thirty year study.  Took a lot of work, but they finally figured it out.  Surprisingly, it turns out that Maus showing the horror of the Holocaust is not exactly the same as spreading public health misinformation.

I know, it was a shock to me also.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Le Bomb Suprize: I hope all these people calling for Rogan et al to be kicked off Spotify realize that it's equivalent to Conservatives banning books from the library.


Surprise! It isn't.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: blastoh: Is it true that Yoko Ono is threatening to add her music to spotify if they don't dump Joe Rogan?

I heard the same story but it was Dua Lipa who made the threat.


I thought it was Nickelback.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder what $100 million in buyer's remorse feels like?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're still paying Rogan $100,000,000 and the musical artists get spit.
 
telejester
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Bslim: blastoh: Is it true that Yoko Ono is threatening to add her music to spotify if they don't dump Joe Rogan?

I heard the same story but it was Dua Lipa who made the threat.

I thought it was Nickelback.


You're both wrong.  It was Bad Bunny
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It saddens me to say I will not be paying Spotify again, which is to say I have never paid for Spotify.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Spotify: "Rogan is an idiot, but he's our idiot. So... yeah."
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is why I love Pandora. Their algorithms have never once recommended Neil Young or Joe Rogan to me.

Although there was a time they really wanted me to listen to Bjork on all my stations.

/I got over it
 
Devo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Le Bomb Suprize: I hope all these people calling for Rogan et al to be kicked off Spotify realize that it's equivalent to Conservatives banning books from the library.  That being said I think he's full of crap most of the time and is sinking further and further into the derp/Qanon wormhole.  I choose not to listen to him but that doesn't mean others shouldn't and make up their own mind whether to listen to his or his guest's opinions.


Not exactly. I'd rather support a company that doesn't give truck loads of money to Joe Rogan. Joe Rogan will still have voice. I just don't want to pay for it.
 
Road_King
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rule 1.)  If you make us a lot of ad money, we don't give a shiat what you say even if it kills people.
 
