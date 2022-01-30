 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Honey, stop playing Call of Duty with that damned flamethrower and get outside and clear the snow   (wtnh.com) divider line
Snort
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Connecticut?

That's a New Hampshire move.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kentucky man uses flamethrower to clear snow from driveway
Youtube cPWMluZdB4M
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
insert recognition meme from couch watching TV here
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
キャンプ風呂
Youtube 4gajGYd200Y
 
saywhonow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My neighbor has one of those. They are cool as hell, but I don't trust myself with one. I'd be the one to burn down my house.
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Homeowner? House? That's a trailer. Oh, sorry, "Manufactured Home."

Aren't all homes manufactured?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

saywhonow: My neighbor has one of those. They are cool as hell, but I don't trust myself with one. I'd be the one to burn down my house.


...and it would be awesome!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, that isn't smoke. It's uh, steam.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
nerdist.comView Full Size


I really hope the nickname for one of these is "The Sherman."
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [YouTube video: キャンプ風呂]


Why is my brain running backwards?
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Oh, that isn't smoke. It's uh, steam.

[Fark user image image 541x406]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not sure why anyone is allowed to own a flamethrower, especially if they're this stupid with it.

Kerosene might even melt the ice faster just by pouring it on. Something like 3% rubbing alcohol does it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Homeowner? House? That's a trailer. Oh, sorry, "Manufactured Home."

Aren't all homes manufactured?


I think production scale is the limiting requirement.  However I have seen one truss manufacturer attempt regular home walls since it's easier to build those at table-height, too.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another responsible flamethrower owner.
 
neongoats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Must be some kind of Elon Musk dogecoin crypto bro doucher.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They read about the Chicago railroad fire, didn't they?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not rocket science for $24.99, but they do require the sometimes mutually exclusive 'common sense'


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you've ever had to shovel snow 3 times in 24 hours, you've daydreamed about flamethrowers.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Article fails for not mentioning whether he was successful at clearing the snow or not.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Somehow smart enough to get enough $ to own a house... or atleast rent it
 
