(Mirror.co.uk)   The first rule of assassination is not to murder the first person who answers the door   (mirror.co.uk)
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no rules, but there are really bad business decisions that will not pay and shut down your shop.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called a mulligan and you're allowed one.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey not everyone has played Assassin's Creed and learned how to be an expert assassin.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You are not my supervisor submitter."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh ok. No wonder my clients never pay me.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids In The Hall - The Hit
Youtube 8SXHp42HGUA
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look for the guy with the red hud cursor, not the gold one, you noob.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspected murderer?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBH they look pretty farking similar
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell that to Lewis Payne...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want things done right, you gotta do it yourself, coward.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: If you want things done right, you gotta do it yourself, coward.


That is exactly the opposite of what my plumber told me.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sloppy hit-men make presumptions...
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Life is cheap in the hood.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My niece separated from her scumbag (the father of her 2 kids) and about a year later he killed somebody.  Last year he wasn't found guilty at trial, so he's free again.  She's terrified he might try to come back into her life.  But... he doesn't seem to be.  Meanwhile, she got a degree, married a great guy, and the kids plan on changing their last names as soon as they turn 18 - that's their idea, nobody pushed it on them.  They both want to do it because they don't want anything to do with him ever again.  My niece gives birth to a daughter with her new husband (his first) in about 2 weeks, right about on time for my birthday.  So it's a happy ever after as long as the scumbag stays away or dies.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What, did he just slaughter the Ammonites?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you pay a guy 50k to whack a brunette at a certain residence he basically earned the fee. I mean. Not getting into the whole moral issue.
 
Northern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OJ wants to know what is going on in this thread.
 
inelegy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dial a Hitman
Youtube tMWoSA7RrR4
 
Birnone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Snort: Life is cheap in the hood.


Yeah, if you can earn street cred for murdering an unarmed woman who is just answering a knock at the door, that's not much of a street. In prison he can join a gang and do hits for them but the targets won't be defenseless women, so I don't know if that's a viable option for him.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Grosse Point Blank (1997)
Youtube zOXwdI4a9Qk
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Package delivered. Wrong address.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm astonished someone found an actual hit person who wasn't undercover FBI.

Wow.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The first rule of assassination..."

/lulz
//I luv fark so much
 
discoballer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mcmnky: I'm astonished someone found an actual hit person who wasn't undercover FBI.

Wow.


They were too young.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know what they say, once you go black you're a single mother child.
 
