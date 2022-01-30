 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   Sonic Boom   (fox7austin.com) divider line
37
1596 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2022 at 6:26 PM (1 hour ago)



37 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah
Don't keep acetylene in your trunk
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah
Don't keep acetylene in your trunk


I was going to say who carries a tank of acetylene around?!?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He stored an acetylene cylinder on it's side? In his car??

Protip: Store acetylene cylinders standing straight up, in a well-ventilated area, and away from oxygen cylinders. Or else.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website blew up with ads I couldn't exit from
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOUSTON - A Sonic-fast food employee is lucky to be alive after authorities say his car explode Friday night in west Houston as he was getting ready to leave work.

Gotta love Fox.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
A Sonic-fast food employee is lucky to be alive after authorities say his car explode Friday night

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

robodog: cretinbob: Yeah
Don't keep acetylene in your trunk

I was going to say who carries a tank of acetylene around?!?


A welding student?  A real welder would secure the tank and prop the trunk lid open just a bit.
 
keldaria
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
His mind was clearly blown by an amazing flavor combination... they should really put warnings on that food.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's not going to buff out ..
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mikalmd: That's not going to buff out ..


And I doubt his insurance will be adequate ... if they even pay any of the claim.
 
covfefe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
mathlair.allfunandgames.caView Full Size

RIP
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

robodog: cretinbob: Yeah
Don't keep acetylene in your trunk

I was going to say who carries a tank of acetylene around?!?


Some people say I have one up my ass after getting drunk.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

khatores: robodog: cretinbob: Yeah
Don't keep acetylene in your trunk

I was going to say who carries a tank of acetylene around?!?

Some people say I have one up my ass after getting drunk.


Oh, they're just gaslighting you.
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know what to do...

SONIC CD "SONIC BOOM" ANIMATED LYRICS
Youtube G9-ctB-tx-I


Crank the volume!
Sing along!!!
Drive everyone around you insane!!!!!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: You know what to do...

[YouTube video: SONIC CD "SONIC BOOM" ANIMATED LYRICS]

Crank the volume!
Sing along!!!
Drive everyone around you insane!!!!!


I like that song.

Still have to pull my Sega CD out of storage someday. Now that I'm an adult with my own job, I may just buy a Neo Geo too...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We're told there was an acetylene tank in the trunk which began leaking before it detonated."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: cretinbob: Yeah
Don't keep acetylene in your trunk

I was going to say who carries a tank of acetylene around?!?


Someone who wants to spend several months in and out of courtrooms just to sort through all the people he owes compensation for damages to.
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: mikalmd: That's not going to buff out ..

And I doubt his insurance will be adequate ... if they even pay any of the claim.


Huh? The only exclusions in my policy is for illegal or commercial use, the nature of the accident would have no impact on coverage, if the propane tanks in my trailer cause an explosion the trailer and truck would be fully covered and I'd also have coverage for 300k per person in medical up to 1M and 1M in 3rd party property damage. In general automobile insurance doesn't present too many issues with getting paid, it's homeowners and commercial policies where the insurance companies try to screw folks over most often.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sonic Boom
Youtube vFEBNcsI1D4
 
Monac
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

covfefe: [mathlair.allfunandgames.ca image 300x407]
RIP


Thanks, cofefe.  I had completely forgotten the difference between a parabola and a hyperbola!  You've saved me from a lot of embarrassment the next time that comes up.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: cretinbob: Yeah
Don't keep acetylene in your trunk

I was going to say who carries a tank of acetylene around?!?


I can tell you who won't be carrying a tank of acetylene in his trunk anymore.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bobby Hill eats a steak (Guile's theme goes with everything)
Youtube zxKfS28MRRk
 
DVD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SF 25th Anniversary - Guile Theme | Epic Rock Cover
Youtube Z4G9MU4wvTo
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: HOUSTON - A Sonic-fast food employee is lucky to be alive after authorities say his car explode Friday night in west Houston as he was getting ready to leave work.

Gotta love Fox.


I don't know. I can see a cop saying "his car explode".
 
The5thElement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: khatores: robodog: cretinbob: Yeah
Don't keep acetylene in your trunk

I was going to say who carries a tank of acetylene around?!?

Some people say I have one up my ass after getting drunk.

Oh, they're just gaslighting you.


No! A gaslight uses a completely different type of gas normally........found.............oh........wait.....nevermind.........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 220x230]

Wanted for questioning.


Or for the old timers to be on the lookout for:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not a tank it's a cylinder.

/pet peeve
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First thought: Who'd he piss off?

(Skim article)

Second thought: Don't store explosive material in your trunk, dipshiat.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Monac: covfefe: [mathlair.allfunandgames.ca image 300x407]
RIP

Thanks, cofefe.  I had completely forgotten the difference between a parabola and a hyperbola!  You've saved me from a lot of embarrassment the next time that comes up.


That was a better burn notice till I saw the guy's name is actually covfefe
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: cretinbob: Yeah
Don't keep acetylene in your trunk

I was going to say who carries a tank of acetylene around?!?


Maybe the tank said inflammable and it confused the poor guy.
 
Fubegra
‘’ less than a minute ago  
An additional fun fact (and another reason to keep that damned acetylene cylinder upright) is that acetylene is stored dissolved in acetone, since it can't be pressurized much (it explodes at 15 psi).
 
