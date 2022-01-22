 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   You can't conserve water if you don't have any to begin with   (yahoo.com) divider line
31
    More: Asinine, Water resources, Phoenix, Arizona, Colorado River, Arizona cities, city-provided review of their water use, Water, Lake Mead, water shortages  
•       •       •

1304 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2022 at 6:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't *waste* water if you don't have any, either!

(smiles, taps head)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because we're not at that stage yet.

I moved to the Phoenix area in 1990. Been gone a while but keep up with friends. Talked to a guy from there last summer and brought up this very issue. He says:

"We're not seeing any water issues yet and I haven't'heard of anyone having problems. Maybe in 10 years."

I heard "10 years" when I lived there. It's always 10 years and somebody else's problem. It's not possible to live there and never hear of any water issues. That takes willful ignorance.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They wait until it is almost too late and then try to do something. This time there is no CAP to save them.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another thing to keep in mind is Tempe Town Lake is filled with water from the Colorado River.  Yes that one.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When you get entire states taking water from the same pipe (Colorado river), and the flow from that pipe gets reduced.  You should reduce what you take from the pipe at the same time.

they have not done that.  They are so farked

conservation works, but only to a point.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that normal residents are being asked to conserve water while almond growers use tens of thousands of gallons of water to grow almonds in the desert, then crush them up, mix them with more water, and sell it for $25/gallon to idiots who think non-dairy "milks" are somehow better for them because someone sold them a bill of goods about "inflammation."

Anyways, have to go back to enjoying limitless freshwater. Cheers!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's absolutely mystifying that Phoenix exists. The city is truly a monument to hubris.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Another thing to keep in mind is Tempe Town Lake is filled with water from the Colorado River.  Yes that one.


I love it when their dam deflates.

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To think some people are planning to terraform Mars.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop agribusiness farms from growing corn and cotton in the desert. They're the ones sucking up all the water.

I'm in Tucson and have no non-native plants in my yard. They only get what the sky gives them. Collect rainwater from my roof gutters in barrels and use that as much as possible for things like washing.

It's easy to conserve if you just give half a shiat.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rrrrrrrrrrepeat

https://m.fark.com/goto/12090791/www.usnews.com/news/best-states/arizona/articles/2022-01-22/exchange-rio-verde-foothills-homes-to-lo
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Another thing to keep in mind is Tempe Town Lake is filled with water from the Colorado River.  Yes that one.


Most of its from the Salt/Verde watershed, though.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if the residents virtuously decline to shower, most of the water is going to agriculture anyway.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's plenty of water for drinking and industrial use. Agricultural uses account for over 70% of water use in AZ.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about you cut off the golf courses and agriculture growing non-desert crops in the desert.

But that would hurt billionaires and we just can't have that.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I love that normal residents are being asked to conserve water while almond growers use tens of thousands of gallons of water to grow almonds in the desert, then crush them up, mix them with more water, and sell it for $25/gallon to idiots who think non-dairy "milks" are somehow better for them because someone sold them a bill of goods about "inflammation."

Anyways, have to go back to enjoying limitless freshwater. Cheers!


Yes, because we all know that cows do not require water to produce their baby calf milk and that there's no way large groups of people can benefit from not chugging said excretions.

But you do you, Moo.
 
Kiler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: It's absolutely mystifying that Phoenix exists. The city is truly a monument to hubris.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: They wait until it is almost too late and then try to do something. This time there is no CAP to save them.


Exactly.  Once the tap runs dry they will be SHOCKED and start to conserve.... then come the protests because freedums.
Water wars will be a thing in the next 20, 30 years.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: 137 Is An Excellent Time: I love that normal residents are being asked to conserve water while almond growers use tens of thousands of gallons of water to grow almonds in the desert, then crush them up, mix them with more water, and sell it for $25/gallon to idiots who think non-dairy "milks" are somehow better for them because someone sold them a bill of goods about "inflammation."

Anyways, have to go back to enjoying limitless freshwater. Cheers!

Yes, because we all know that cows do not require water to produce their baby calf milk and that there's no way large groups of people can benefit from not chugging said excretions.

But you do you, Moo.


The cows milk I drink is sourced from the same limitless freshwater I drink from. So, cry moar?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: There's plenty of water for drinking and industrial use. Agricultural uses account for over 70% of water use in AZ.


Yes. But those using the 70% have money and lobbyists so stop flushing your toilet and get used to drinking rain water because the money must flow
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kiler: TofuTheAlmighty: It's absolutely mystifying that Phoenix exists. The city is truly a monument to hubris.

[i.imgur.com image 145x248]


Oh, that's terrifying. I've watched maybe 20 min. total of KotH

/definitely seen AT&T Lily commercials
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I live within a quarter mile of THREE creeks that are more than 15' wide. Good luck AZ farkers!

/my entire dad's side of the family lives in AZ
//except one uncle in CO
///I'll take my cold over your lack of water anyday.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
137 Is An Excellent Time:
The cows milk I drink is sourced from the same limitless freshwater I drink from. So, cry moar?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 792x469]

Hey!  I can see my house in that picture.

/ Not really.
// I live 3 miles from Lake Michigan
/// 2 miles North of the Illinois border.  Thank FSM.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: reyreyrey: 137 Is An Excellent Time: I love that normal residents are being asked to conserve water while almond growers use tens of thousands of gallons of water to grow almonds in the desert, then crush them up, mix them with more water, and sell it for $25/gallon to idiots who think non-dairy "milks" are somehow better for them because someone sold them a bill of goods about "inflammation."

Anyways, have to go back to enjoying limitless freshwater. Cheers!

Yes, because we all know that cows do not require water to produce their baby calf milk and that there's no way large groups of people can benefit from not chugging said excretions.

But you do you, Moo.

The cows milk I drink is sourced from the same limitless freshwater I drink from. So, cry moar?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 792x469]


So ... where are all those desert almond farms that are using all the water in your area??????
And where are the cattle being raised that give the milk to the people in AZ?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: It's absolutely mystifying that Phoenix exists. The city is truly a monument to hubris.


Maybe, but like Palm Springs, CA, there are natural aquifers, the rivers are underground..  Also the energy needed to cool a building from 100F to 80F is less than the energy needed to warm a building from 30F to 70F.

/not saying PHX is a good idea
//just that it's not so crazy given a closer look
///I do not like the desert
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: 137 Is An Excellent Time: reyreyrey: 137 Is An Excellent Time: I love that normal residents are being asked to conserve water while almond growers use tens of thousands of gallons of water to grow almonds in the desert, then crush them up, mix them with more water, and sell it for $25/gallon to idiots who think non-dairy "milks" are somehow better for them because someone sold them a bill of goods about "inflammation."

Anyways, have to go back to enjoying limitless freshwater. Cheers!

Yes, because we all know that cows do not require water to produce their baby calf milk and that there's no way large groups of people can benefit from not chugging said excretions.

But you do you, Moo.

The cows milk I drink is sourced from the same limitless freshwater I drink from. So, cry moar?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 792x469]

So ... where are all those desert almond farms that are using all the water in your area??????
And where are the cattle being raised that give the milk to the people in AZ?


The article is specifically talking about the lack of water in the SW USA- which is disproportionally being used for agricultural products that are not only grown on reclaimed desert, but are disproportionally water intensive in areas where that water is scarce.

Simultaneously to all this, individuals are expected to reduce their water usage to prioritize all those agricultural products that have no definable need to be used.

So, to answer your question, we don't need to water the desert to grow almonds in Ohio, they do just fine. As for where the people of these desert locales get their milk, they get them from local dairy farms which use that same limited resource at the expense of individual needs.

The whole thing is a scam. If the SW USA wants more water, they have an entire Pacific Ocean to boil.

Or ... they can move East.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: TofuTheAlmighty: It's absolutely mystifying that Phoenix exists. The city is truly a monument to hubris.

Maybe, but like Palm Springs, CA, there are natural aquifers, the rivers are underground..  Also the energy needed to cool a building from 100F to 80F is less than the energy needed to warm a building from 30F to 70F.

/not saying PHX is a good idea
//just that it's not so crazy given a closer look
///I do not like the desert


If I've learned anything from Dwarf Fortress, it's that aquifers are things to be avoided.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
137 Is An Excellent Time:
As for where the people of these desert locales get their milk, they get them from local dairy farms which use that same limited resource at the expense of individual needs.

There is your flaw. The same amount of milk can be made with much less water from Almonds then from cows. But soy or plant based is even better than Almonds. So, alternative milk is not a scam. And, I think, plant based milk can be shipped further than cows milk. It can be grown elsewhere.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's the downside of mandatory measures. If people aren't willing to play along, the only way to get there is by enforcement, which is expensive, time consuming and usually anger producing.

That's why we enforce laws for important substances like marijuana and not something optional like water.

*'duh' face*
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkingChas: 137 Is An Excellent Time:
As for where the people of these desert locales get their milk, they get them from local dairy farms which use that same limited resource at the expense of individual needs.

There is your flaw. The same amount of milk can be made with much less water from Almonds then from cows. But soy or plant based is even better than Almonds. So, alternative milk is not a scam. And, I think, plant based milk can be shipped further than cows milk. It can be grown elsewhere.


Both can be shipped around the world and produced anywhere. Most of Asia that uses milk operates on UHT, condensed and milk powder.

NZ exports most of its production globally, and per capita we're probably the largest milk producer.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.