 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radical Esther)   Now there is a Mennonite Convoy in Canada   (dailybonnet.com) divider line
9
    More: Satire, Sausage, convoy of Mennonite buggies, Ottawa, Meat, country roads, Pork, City of Ottawa sanitation department, Want  
•       •       •

153 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2022 at 5:50 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Take off your pants and cover your heads ladies.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Premise : Excellent.  Execution : Eh.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Take a look at the site's "About" section, submitter.  It's a satire site.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you please an Amish woman? Two Mennonite.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA  "A convoy of Mennonite buggies are snaking their way through the country roads..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Co... stanza!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they can't use CBs to communicate, how do they look out for Smokey?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: If they can't use CBs to communicate, how do they look out for Smokey?


Smoke signal.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WickerNipple: Premise : Excellent.  Execution : Eh.


yep, even our satire sucks this weekend.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.