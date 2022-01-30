 Skip to content
(Fox News)   If you were wondering how many people can die from one fool running a light, the answer is at least 9   (foxnews.com) divider line
yakmans_dad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
People have the right to drive the way they want. Anything less is tyranny.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gambling in the fast lane.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, which soon-to-be-former Raider was it this time?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wish Carmageddon was still around. Maybe mimic it under the title "Pedestrians and other speed bumps"
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not clicking on a Fox News link.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Speaking of designing safer streets...
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The crash was in North Las Vegas, so of course we get a picture of The Strip, which isn't even close to it.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is why I ALWAYS wait at least 2 seconds after the green light to go...

Although these days I regularly see people using a red light as a suggestion.  Any time of the cycle people regularly just gun it through the red light or turn left on red.

Starting to get to the point where I can't EVER assume people are actually going to stay stopped at a red light.

/Less people are slamming on their brakes driving down the highway with no one close to them, which is nice.  But I'd rather have that than all these morons gunning it through red lights.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The crash was in North Las Vegas, so of course we get a picture of The Strip, which isn't even close to it.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Still nowhere near the crash site, but is this better?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Or how's about this one?

/People in NLV hate this sign/section of the street.
//Learned to drive in NLV
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This means we should ban cars, right?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I always cross at the light on major streets. It amazes me how many people go through red lights. I almost got hit 3 times in one week not too long ago. Also, I'm careful about walking across any street because so many people go through stop signs.

People need to slow their ass down, get off the damn phone, shut their mouths, and drive. I suspect this is a major problem everywhere, not just where I live.

There are also, people who roll their car at a stop sign, looking at traffic for a chance to enter, but don't bother to look to see if there are pedestrians. Depending on my mood, I'm one of those old ladies that will curse you out or give you the finger. If I'm really angry both.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obligatory
//oh man it was maroon, too
///aisle seat please
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: Not clicking on a Fox News link.


Non Fox link
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: This means we should ban cars, right?


How about banning repeat offenders from driving or taking their driving privileges away. In a case like this, permanently!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Picklehead: 137 Is An Excellent Time: This means we should ban cars, right?

How about banning repeat offenders from driving or taking their driving privileges away. In a case like this, permanently!


I can assure you, the driver of the Challenger will never drive again.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Picklehead: 137 Is An Excellent Time: This means we should ban cars, right?

How about banning repeat offenders from driving or taking their driving privileges away. In a case like this, permanently!


More cars = more traffic fatalities.  If you don't want to take the cars off the street you clearly want people to die.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Running a red light is a hell of a lot different than blasting through a red light at ludicrous speed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The crash was in North Las Vegas, so of course we get a picture of The Strip, which isn't even close to it.


Who cares?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just make sure not to run your lighting cables through any standing water puddles?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: This means we should ban cars, right?


No.
Regulations and laws don't work.
That's why we need to get rid of all regulations and laws.
Clearly they can't work.
Because 1 person broke the law, it proves that we can't even careful construct gun laws to reduce deaths and crime. It's impossible.
Along the same line of thinking, we need to keep abortion legal in all forms, and legalize gay marriage, and all drugs. Because regulations and laws are bad and "Big Government" is bad.
Right?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Picklehead: 137 Is An Excellent Time: This means we should ban cars, right?

How about banning repeat offenders from driving or taking their driving privileges away. In a case like this, permanently!

More cars = more traffic fatalities.  If you don't want to take the cars off the street you clearly want people to die.


The cars are fine, it's the tires that make things dangerous. If you restricted access to tires, then people wouldn't use their cars and leave them at home.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jake3988: This is why I ALWAYS wait at least 2 seconds after the green light to go...


Even that is not enough.

2013, my former truck met its demise.
T-boned during a left turn at a large intersection.

A couple of days later, I went back and filed/timed my path through that intersection.
Same time of day, same level of traffic.

A full 10 seconds from my green light to the point of impact.

Talking to the trooper after, we estimated her speed at impact.
2010 Honda Civic vs 2000 F-150.

We figured she was going about 55-60mph.

10 secs of 60mph is almost 900 feet.
3 football fields of no one looking out the wind at the red light.

17 year old cheerleader and her cell phone.
 
chawco
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why link from fox? I could really do with not seeing their adds for their terrible shows.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chawco: Why link from fox? I could really do with not seeing their adds for their terrible shows.


Drew insists on linking terrible sites to keep things "fair and balanced".
He will never change, no matter how many advertisers or users it drives away.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The crash was in North Las Vegas, so of course we get a picture of The Strip, which isn't even close to it.


Here. I combined the live streamed interior dash cam and an intersection cam into a convenient gif for you.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I guess they reported the color wrong...

and somehow completely left out the part about the train. Such shoddy reporting.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a travesty. A maroon dodge challenger? Just awful.
 
covfefe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What a travesty. A maroon dodge challenger? Just awful.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: jake3988: This is why I ALWAYS wait at least 2 seconds after the green light to go...

Even that is not enough.

2013, my former truck met its demise.
T-boned during a left turn at a large intersection.

A couple of days later, I went back and filed/timed my path through that intersection.
Same time of day, same level of traffic.

A full 10 seconds from my green light to the point of impact.

Talking to the trooper after, we estimated her speed at impact.
2010 Honda Civic vs 2000 F-150.

We figured she was going about 55-60mph.

10 secs of 60mph is almost 900 feet.
3 football fields of no one looking out the wind at the red light.

17 year old cheerleader and her cell phone.


She get a ticket? A young lady clipped my house with her car and didn't get so much as a token fine. I guess the cop saw her crying and figured she'd suffered enough.
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Begoggle: chawco: Why link from fox? I could really do with not seeing their adds for their terrible shows.

Drew insists on linking terrible sites to keep things "fair and balanced".
He will never change, no matter how many advertisers or users it drives away.


Yes, fair. That's fox all right.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They always live in the movies
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 251x201]

Or how's about this one?

/People in NLV hate this sign/section of the street.
//Learned to drive in NLV


why do people like to crash there so much?

Is it like a t section or hard to see or something.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What a travesty. A maroon dodge challenger? Just awful.


get a brain
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: So, which soon-to-be-former Raider was it this time?



static1.hotcarsimages.comView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Just make sure not to run your lighting cables through any standing water puddles?

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x383]


A King Ralph non sequitur?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: 137 Is An Excellent Time: This means we should ban cars, right?

No.
Regulations and laws don't work.
That's why we need to get rid of all regulations and laws.
Clearly they can't work.
Because 1 person broke the law, it proves that we can't even careful construct gun laws to reduce deaths and crime. It's impossible.
Along the same line of thinking, we need to keep abortion legal in all forms, and legalize gay marriage, and all drugs. Because regulations and laws are bad and "Big Government" is bad.
Right?


So, we agree: prosecute the offender after the crime, right? I'm okay with that.

No reason to take viable transportation away from law abiding car owners because tens of thousand idiots can't keep their cars from killing people each year.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: She get a ticket? A young lady clipped my house with her car and didn't get so much as a token fine. I guess the cop saw her crying and figured she'd suffered enough.


She got a ticket.
Unsure of what the eventual court finding was.

Email discussion with the trooper after, his comment to me was that she would likely get a warning, and anything else dismissed.

The REAL backstabby thing was that they got their 2010 Civic fully fixed, and I got a check for $3200 for a completely totaled truck.
Yes, I ended up upside down. Truck destroyed.

Not the way I wanted to spend my lunch hour.
Upside down, covered in broken glass, wondering if the truck was going to catch on fire.

NOT FUN!
 
germ78
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: So, which soon-to-be-former Raider was it this time?


Considering the driver is among the dead, there is no "soon-to-be". Only ex-.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Begoggle: chawco: Why link from fox? I could really do with not seeing their adds for their terrible shows.

Drew insists on linking terrible sites to keep things "fair and balanced".
He will never change, no matter how many advertisers or users it drives away.


I doubt the Drew is linking or green lighting anything.

That is the job of lower people in the food chain.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: 137 Is An Excellent Time: This means we should ban cars, right?

No.
Regulations and laws don't work.
That's why we need to get rid of all regulations and laws.
Clearly they can't work.
Because 1 person broke the law, it proves that we can't even careful construct gun laws to reduce deaths and crime. It's impossible.
Along the same line of thinking, we need to keep abortion legal in all forms, and legalize gay marriage, and all drugs. Because regulations and laws are bad and "Big Government" is bad.
Right?


How do you feel about age of consent?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: What a travesty. A maroon dodge challenger? Just awful.


I dunno, Dodge maroon looks pretty elegant, I think:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

covfefe: big pig peaches: What a travesty. A maroon dodge challenger? Just awful.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 642x672]


Fark user imageView Full Size

And a new set of lungs, heart, spleen, set of kidneys, eyes, nose, upper and lower G.I. tract, skin wrap, and some other internal organs?
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chawco: Why link from fox? I could really do with not seeing their adds for their terrible shows.


What about their subtracts?
 
