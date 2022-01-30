 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Expert: I predict experts' predictions about Supreme Court decisions will be wrong   (theconversation.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When considering predictors of the future, be aware that you will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guarantee the three most recent judges will vote exactly as instructed.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict they'll overturn Roe, or at least completely neuter it.

If they don't, the GOP, will obliterate the Dems in the mid-terms. Nothing turns out the GOP base like abortion (citation needed).

If they do, the Dems have a chance with their base being energized.

Which is farking pathetic. But that's the way this guy sees it.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: I guarantee the three most recent judges will vote exactly as instructed.


I'll bet that 6 of the 7 Catholics on the Court will vote to either overturn or neuter Roe, the lone exception being Sotamayor.

It's why they were chosen.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ditka80
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
