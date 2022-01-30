 Skip to content
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't it cute when Karma and Darwin get together in the same room?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm willing to die.

OK.  Get on with it.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I approve of his choice and think all efforts should be made to expedite it.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Plato's cave is a hell of a drug.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So some medical services will be freed up soon? Ok.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least he's not going to hog up some kidney another more responsible human could actually benefit from.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't understand how you can be OK with dialysis yet reject a vaccine...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cult
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: At least he's not going to hog up some kidney another more responsible human could actually benefit from.


Exactly.  I think he made an excellent choice.

Look at it as self-sacrifice.  We should put his name on a park bench or something.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. farking die in agony you plague rat motherfarker.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: I don't understand how you can be OK with dialysis yet reject a vaccine...


I don't get how people can reject the vaccine because they don't trust the experts, but have no problem clogging up the hospital system as soon as they get sick.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: Lsherm: I don't understand how you can be OK with dialysis yet reject a vaccine...

I don't get how people can reject the vaccine because they don't trust the experts, but have no problem clogging up the hospital system as soon as they get sick.


Some chihuahuas will do a lot of aggressive barking and then proceed to shiver and shiat themselves at the drop of a dime. They never change.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
Fuggim
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm willing to die."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: I don't understand how you can be OK with dialysis yet reject a vaccine...


Dialysis doesn't turn you into a transhumanist cyborg
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just make sure you get that bill paid, moron.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Lsherm: I don't understand how you can be OK with dialysis yet reject a vaccine...

I don't get how people can reject the vaccine because they don't trust the experts, but have no problem clogging up the hospital system as soon as they get sick.


Because it's not COVID. They'll yell and scream it's not COVID and tell doctors it's something else. AND demand horse paste and bleach injections and light bulb suppositories to treat what is definitely not COVID. By God, they voted for TFG, it can't be COVID, it just can't.

The guy should just kill himself now instead of burning valuable medical resources during a pandemic.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow I hope it's painful and you die alone
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: Just make sure you get that bill paid, moran.


/ peave
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


good
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

/just do it in your own bed not at the hospital
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Strange hill to choose to die on, but if that's his choice so be it. Somehow I suspect the world will be a better place without him if he's that much of a contrarian idiot.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Once he starts the actual process of dying, he will change his mind.
It will be to late to do anything about it but he will change his mind.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good for him.  At least he's willing to self-sacrifice for his beliefs, instead of killing someone else.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He needs to hurry up and die then and stop wasting my tax money and limited hospital resources here in North Carolina. He's wasting so many resources.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I don't understand how you can be OK with dialysis yet reject a vaccine...


Because the man on the glowing talky box said vaccine bad!!!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Door, ass etc.

Also, this.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is mostly a self-solving problem, but I hate that these assholes are basically just walking virus reservoirs in the meantime.
 
SteadyDietOfCheese
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Once he starts the actual process of dying, he will change his mind.
It will be to late to do anything about it but he will change his mind.


Yep. Everyone's a tough guy till it's crunch time.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chad Carswell is a double amputee and has been undergoing dialysis up to three times a week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well hurry up.  Stop wasting medical resources.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Get on with it! (Monty Python)
Youtube sXE8LdXzeHM


/ And I really hate those people for making me feel that way...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I'm supposed to feel sympathy for this guy, well...f*ck his dumb ass.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 607x607]


Just going thru a lot right now

scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Naido: markie_farkie: At least he's not going to hog up some kidney another more responsible human could actually benefit from.

Exactly.  I think he made an excellent choice.

Look at it as self-sacrifice.  We should put his name on a park bench or something.


The Chad Carswell memorial dog waste bin

Fark user imageView Full Size


Each bag represents the source of his anti-vax information as well as a sample of that information, feel free to review on your own
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He died for what he believed in. Of course what he believed in was horse paste, drinking urine and Joe Rogan medical advice. So I understand his choice.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, he probably would refuse the metric shiatton of drugs he's going to have to take after he gets the transplant, to keep his body from rejecting it, anyway.

So good riddance.

Give that kidney to someone who's going to use it
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'm willing to die.

OK.  Get on with it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On the plus side he is sticking with his principles even if they negatively affect him, on the minus side his principles suck.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hide the vaccine inside the donor kidney.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One less conservative voter isn't a bad thing.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He is willing to die. Cut all care. That simple.
 
