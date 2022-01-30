 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   All across America, parents are suffering because greedy child care workers are now refusing to babysit their children for slave wages and are instead leaving the child care field entirely   (cnn.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People are suddenly weary about spending all day with mobile petri dishes?  Wonder why.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: People are suddenly weary about spending all day with mobile petri dishes?  Wonder why.


Right? Seriously. Don't Farking have kids if you don't think you can afford the time/money to raise them. And, if you do have kids and surprise shiat comes up, don't necessarily count on others to help you.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The coming labor / capital battles are going to be epic.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh noes! People don't want to watch children for $9 an hour! Who could have expected that?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eventually people will realize it needs to be socialized or society continues collapsing into a ball of impotent, misdirected rage. *Shrug*
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: The coming labor / capital battles are going to be epic.


All just beginning now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People that refuse to wear masks probably refuse to wear condoms.
Giggity, greasy film at 11
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: The coming labor / capital battles are going to be epic.


Read the headline (and some of the comments):  we're going to goad labor into fighting labor.  No change for capital.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But if they don't tend the children for slave wages, then how are the parents supposed to go earn *their* slave wages, huh?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If people were paid a living wage or one proportional to productivity you could have - check me here because it sounds crazy - one parent stay at home and raise the kids.

Nah, that's nuts. It'd never work. The rich are just better than us and deserve 10 yachts.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People will be ok with 9/hr if they get a flyswatter they can use on the kid
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: People will be ok with 9/hr if they get a flyswatter they can use on the kid


You've met my grandmother, haven't you?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: If people were paid a living wage or one proportional to productivity you could have - check me here because it sounds crazy - one parent stay at home and raise the kids.

Nah, that's nuts. It'd never work. The rich are just better than us and deserve 10 yachts.


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Considering the way people in the US treat teachers, you think they're going to treat actual child care workers any better?  HA!
 
slantsix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Daycare and ECE is insanely expensive where I live, almost none of which makes it to the staff. My SIL is a certified ECE with 20 years experience and I'd be surprised if she made $25/hr. Probably closer to $20/hr. Meanwhile she's in charge of 16-18 kids at a time, whose parents are paying up to $3k/month for the privilege. I can't square any of it.
 
majestic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have a friend whose wife owns a couple of super successful daycare centers. But her place is really expensive and sort of like a little military academy. And the waiting list to get a kid in there is about a year. I'm guessing they take potty-trained to 5 year olds.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The coming labor / capital battles are going to be epic.


You aren't smart enough to get a decent job but can lead a revolution?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are two truths when it comes to childcare.  It costs way more than most parents can afford, and the people who do it are underpaid.  The solution, of course, would be to have the government come up with some kind of supplemental pay for workers and their facilities, in order to keep costs down.  This will never happen because Republicans have too much control, hate taxes, hate paying for things, and think women should be forced to be baby factories, who are forced to be stay at home mothers, supported by the baby's father, who they are forced to marry, in a Christian church, and stay married to, rather or not they are compatible, and they think it is the government's business to punish anyone who strays from this model.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: NeoCortex42: People are suddenly weary about spending all day with mobile petri dishes?  Wonder why.

Right? Seriously. Don't Farking have kids if you don't think you can afford the time/money to raise them. And, if you do have kids and surprise shiat comes up, don't necessarily count on others to help you.


So, only the independently wealthy can have children? Screw single moms, I guess. Or basically anything other than the Mormon sister wife sex slave.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just like any other service job, they're underpaid.  On a personal note, we pay a livable wage to the folks who watch our kids while we work but I can totally understand how that can be difficult if you're also working a low income service job.
 
realmolo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now hold on a minute.

Childcare pays like crap, and it's a crappy job.

But as a percentage of an average family income, it's EXPENSIVE AS HELL. I mean, even if you are "middle class" in the United States (is there even a middle class anymore?), childcare is mind-blowingly expensive. If you are one of the "working poor"? Which is the group 40% of the people in the US are in? It's...almost impossibly expensive.

And yet, it's *required* if both parents have to work.

The problem isn't that childcare workers are underpaid, or that they don't like the job. The problem is 2-fold:

1. Wages in the US are so low that both parents have to work, necessitating childcare
2. The United States is one of the few "first world" countries that doesn't have state-provided childcare.

It's just another symptom of the slow decline of the United States into some weird kind of neo-feudalism.  We're all going to be working for near-starvation wages (or maybe even just food & shelter), while the owners of capital live like kings. This is the dream of the Republican party.
 
alex10294
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a crappy job, and making it less crappy would make it not economically viable.  Also, it's usually taken by people who have very little other choice, and with unemployment and motivation so low, anyone who wants a better job can get one.  Combined, people are leaving.  Some people have the income to pay more, so they do.  Other people don't have the income to pay more, so they can't.
 
Gramma
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My daughter quit her job as a childcare teacher last month.

They are so short staffed that they are exceeding the legally allowed maximum ratios.  And they are hiring anyone that has a pulse. She made $11 an hour otherwise known as the amount that would be covered by one child's tuition.

She got stuck in a classroom with an assistant that wouldn't do anything and they were 8 children over the limit.  No mere mortal can monitor 24 two-year-olds and keep them all fed, and changed and entertained. It was all she could do to keep them from killing each other.

So she quit.  She's working at an assisted living place taking care of people at the other end of  life.  She is making a little bit more per hour. They're understaffed, too. But at least the seniors pretty much stay where you put them.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
See also:  teachers, bus drivers, and classroom assistants.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Americans are, literally, the shiattest people on the planet, their shiatstain kids are worse.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What do you mean you can't live in SanFranciso on childcare salaries?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hiring nanny for little Breighdehn, Keighleixgh, Kayhdeyhn, Mahdddissonm, Brraaxxttyynn and Pahxxxleigh.  There 2, 4, 5, 6, and twins are 7.  Must have transportation (van or big SUV) for all children.  Bring snacks for them, they eat a lot.  Schedule is 4am-9pm M-F and 3am-11:40pm Sat and Sun.  Duties include all meals, bath times, drive all to the 4 different schools, pick all up, help with homework, grocery shopping, cook all meals for the family, cleaning of all rooms in house except master bed/bath. This is an amazing opportunity.  Currently offering $100/wk because that's what daycare costs per child and they deal with way more kids so it isn't as hard as working at a daycare.  Must be CPR certified, have 15 years experience, pass background check and hold NATSEC top secret clearance level or better.  Apply soon this job won't last!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Child care is stupid expensive. Also....I'm not surprised that they pay their workers shiat.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not only do people want the care cheap - they have a lot of other demands.  My wife runs a day care out of the home, and has had potential clients walk away because:

Not open early/late enough (open 6 to 6, a 12 hour day is quite enough)
Won't also drive kids to and from meetings/lessons in other towns after hours
Won't issue receipts for days kids were not there (and parents didn't pay)
Won't break state guidelines on any number of subjects
Won't drop current kids to only have their kids at the daycare

/the list goes on, people have some funny ideas about what $250 a week can get you.
 
alex10294
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Dr. Bison: If people were paid a living wage or one proportional to productivity you could have - check me here because it sounds crazy - one parent stay at home and raise the kids.

Nah, that's nuts. It'd never work. The rich are just better than us and deserve 10 yachts.

[img.ifunny.co image 815x572]


RE: stupid picture about 40 hour week being somehow "too much"

I work 50 hours/week and voluntarily pick up extra shifts.  My wife works 40.  We maintain our own home. It's not particularly hard.  My parents worked harder.  People are lazy.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Oh noes! People don't want to watch children for $9 an hour! Who could have expected that?


People are refusing $20/hr.

Can't get someone to show up reliably for $20/hr.

So F@(k em.

Told my boss to do something about it or live with me working from home and not always making every meeting.

And if they want me in they can find someone to sit because I can't.

If airplanes crash, F@(k you too for flying in them and not caring enough to make sure I could do my job.

Good luck, sh@theads.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fano: Grumpy Cat: NeoCortex42: People are suddenly weary about spending all day with mobile petri dishes?  Wonder why.

Right? Seriously. Don't Farking have kids if you don't think you can afford the time/money to raise them. And, if you do have kids and surprise shiat comes up, don't necessarily count on others to help you.

So, only the independently wealthy can have children? Screw single moms, I guess. Or basically anything other than the Mormon sister wife sex slave.


No, no, screwing single moms just makes the problem worse.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Naido: Nadie_AZ: The coming labor / capital battles are going to be epic.

Read the headline (and some of the comments):  we're going to goad labor into fighting labor.  No change for capital.


which is why the news was largely ignoring the nationwide general strike until it hit everyone and they couldn't ignore it now.   most of the time they blame the workers, but that may not be the case anymore.   It would really help if antivax morons didn't make this an issue and end up making the cause one for ridicule.
 
Gramma
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

alex10294: It's a crappy job, and making it less crappy would make it not economically viable.  Also, it's usually taken by people who have very little other choice, and with unemployment and motivation so low, anyone who wants a better job can get one.  Combined, people are leaving.  Some people have the income to pay more, so they do.  Other people don't have the income to pay more, so they can't.


My kid started working in child care because .. get this .. she likes kids, especially the little ones. She enjoys them and - when staffing levels were decent - she loved the job. The exact person you would want taking care of your kids.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Fano: Grumpy Cat: NeoCortex42: People are suddenly weary about spending all day with mobile petri dishes?  Wonder why.

Right? Seriously. Don't Farking have kids if you don't think you can afford the time/money to raise them. And, if you do have kids and surprise shiat comes up, don't necessarily count on others to help you.

So, only the independently wealthy can have children? Screw single moms, I guess. Or basically anything other than the Mormon sister wife sex slave.

No, no, screwing single moms just makes the problem worse.


Hey, you know they put out.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
realmolo:
2. The United States is one of the few "first world" countries that doesn't have state-provided childcare.


My state can't even get teachers to stay in the classroom (or profession, for that matter) - they had to lower the requirements in order to find any substitutes, and you think this would be magically solved if the state provided childcare?  Good luck with that.
 
kidgenius
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gramma: My daughter quit her job as a childcare teacher last month.

They are so short staffed that they are exceeding the legally allowed maximum ratios.  And they are hiring anyone that has a pulse. She made $11 an hour otherwise known as the amount that would be covered by one child's tuition.

She got stuck in a classroom with an assistant that wouldn't do anything and they were 8 children over the limit.  No mere mortal can monitor 24 two-year-olds and keep them all fed, and changed and entertained. It was all she could do to keep them from killing each other.

So she quit.  She's working at an assisted living place taking care of people at the other end of  life.  She is making a little bit more per hour. They're understaffed, too. But at least the seniors pretty much stay where you put them.


Hold up....

She was making $11/hr having to manage 20+ 2-year olds?  fark that noise.  You can go get a job asking people, "would you like fries with that?" for more than $11/hr and the worst you have to deal with is an irate customer every couple hours.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

croesius: But if they don't tend the children for slave wages, then how are the parents supposed to go earn *their* slave wages, huh?


I mean....that's what school is. Nationalized child care.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alex10294: pounddawg: Dr. Bison: If people were paid a living wage or one proportional to productivity you could have - check me here because it sounds crazy - one parent stay at home and raise the kids.

Nah, that's nuts. It'd never work. The rich are just better than us and deserve 10 yachts.

[img.ifunny.co image 815x572]

RE: stupid picture about 40 hour week being somehow "too much"

I work 50 hours/week and voluntarily pick up extra shifts.  My wife works 40.  We maintain our own home. It's not particularly hard.  My parents worked harder.  People are lazy.


It doesn't say it's too much. It says that it was designed to have a fulltime person at home while another person worked.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

croesius: But if they don't tend the children for slave wages, then how are the parents supposed to go earn *their* slave wages, huh?


sounds like we're all going to have to quit working so much, and quit spending so much.  That would be the logical solution.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: People that refuse to wear masks probably refuse to wear condoms.
Giggity, greasy film at 11


If your stuff is greasy, you may need to see a doctor.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aungen: Lsherm: Oh noes! People don't want to watch children for $9 an hour! Who could have expected that?

People are refusing $20/hr.

Can't get someone to show up reliably for $20/hr.

So F@(k em.

Told my boss to do something about it or live with me working from home and not always making every meeting.

And if they want me in they can find someone to sit because I can't.

If airplanes crash, F@(k you too for flying in them and not caring enough to make sure I could do my job.

Good luck, sh@theads.


And shame on you if you think my job building fences contributes to your plane crash.

And $20 isn't enough to change adults in diapers and breastfeed them. But I did have a guy for a while who was willing to try.

So those circumstances may color the perception of my precious comments. But I don't think it should
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fano: Grumpy Cat: NeoCortex42: People are suddenly weary about spending all day with mobile petri dishes?  Wonder why.

Right? Seriously. Don't Farking have kids if you don't think you can afford the time/money to raise them. And, if you do have kids and surprise shiat comes up, don't necessarily count on others to help you.

So, only the independently wealthy can have children? Screw single moms, I guess. Or basically anything other than the Mormon sister wife sex slave.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"One night on and six nights off. That's enough to make your mouth water!"

/too obscure?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just skipped having kids. Problem solved!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: NeoCortex42: People are suddenly weary about spending all day with mobile petri dishes?  Wonder why.

Right? Seriously. Don't Farking have kids if you don't think you can afford the time/money to raise them. And, if you do have kids and surprise shiat comes up, don't necessarily count on others to help you.


Username checks out
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Not only do people want the care cheap - they have a lot of other demands.  My wife runs a day care out of the home, and has had potential clients walk away because:

Not open early/late enough (open 6 to 6, a 12 hour day is quite enough)
Won't also drive kids to and from meetings/lessons in other towns after hours
Won't issue receipts for days kids were not there (and parents didn't pay)
Won't break state guidelines on any number of subjects
Won't drop current kids to only have their kids at the daycare

/the list goes on, people have some funny ideas about what $250 a week can get you.


That's, what, $4 an hour per child? That doesn't sound like much to put up with THAT shiat.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gramma: And they are hiring anyone that has a pulse. She made $11 an hour otherwise known as the amount that would be covered by one child's tuition.


America: love the fetus, hate the child.

/and how dare anyone work in jobs that support children
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Nadie_AZ: The coming labor / capital battles are going to be epic.

You aren't smart enough to get a decent job but can lead a revolution?


I don't understand this attitude. Child care work needs to be done by someone. All jobs need to be done by someone. Why must someone who is doing a job that you see as "beneath you" necessarily be dumb?

There's of stupid people in corporate America. Lots of stupid people "fail upward" due to connections and/or dumb luck.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TommyDeuce: Not only do people want the care cheap - they have a lot of other demands.  My wife runs a day care out of the home, and has had potential clients walk away because:

Not open early/late enough (open 6 to 6, a 12 hour day is quite enough)
Won't also drive kids to and from meetings/lessons in other towns after hours
Won't issue receipts for days kids were not there (and parents didn't pay)
Won't break state guidelines on any number of subjects
Won't drop current kids to only have their kids at the daycare

/the list goes on, people have some funny ideas about what $250 a week can get you.

That's, what, $4 an hour per child? That doesn't sound like much to put up with THAT shiat.

$200 of the $250 is to deal with the parents.
 
