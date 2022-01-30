 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Florida police deploy new weapon against uncompliant pedestrians, imperial walkers   (local10.com) divider line
30
    More: Florida, Police, Pembroke Pines police officer, Pembroke Pines, Wrap Technologies, BolaWrap Remote Restraint devices, Law enforcement agency, coming months, copy of the officer  
•       •       •

1016 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2022 at 3:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cops never use stuff for what it's intended, guns being the exception.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Officers on-scene were able to coordinate the deployment of the BolaWrap to the subject's lower legs, resulting in an immediate response from the subject. The subject was safely halted, thereby allowing officers to take the subject into custody without injury."

I wonder how long it will be before we learn precisely what happens when one is "accidentally" fired at someone's throat.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The department already has 10 of the devices, which discharge a cord with a barbed tri-hook at each end.

Can't wait to see how these will be intentionally aimed at the head to blind people or some similar shiat.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure these will be used only when justified and in the most humane way as possible.

/s
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Officers on-scene were able to coordinate the deployment of the BolaWrap to the subject's lower legs, resulting in an immediate response from the subject. The subject was safely halted, thereby allowing officers to take the subject into custody without injury."

I wonder how long it will be before we learn precisely what happens when one is "accidentally" fired at someone's throat.


Choke me gently daddy
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BolaWrap?  I prefer BobaWrap:
comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was going to be something incredibly awesome.

Dang punctuation.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think "barbed tri-hooks" belong in the same sentence with "safe". And their example of using one on a guy suffering a mental health crisis doesn't have the positive optics that they think it does.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is going to be used in every arrest, even if the person is the most cooperative individual they've ever met.  They'll shot when someone is knees down, hands on head and facing away from the thug.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pshaw. My city has ED-209s policing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I don't think "barbed tri-hooks" belong in the same sentence with "safe". And their example of using one on a guy suffering a mental health crisis doesn't have the positive optics that they think it does.


You mean the guy who ran out into traffic and refused to stop?
The guy at risk of getting pancakes by oncoming traffic?
Yes, the police were monsters for keeping him from getting killed.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Has there been any "less than lethal" technology the pigs have NOT been able to kill people with yet?
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey, if using these stops even just one cop from panicking and shooting an unarmed fleeing suspect in the back then that's a good thing.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

koder: The department already has 10 of the devices, which discharge a cord with a barbed tri-hook at each end.

Can't wait to see how these will be intentionally aimed at the head to blind people or some similar shiat.


How many traumatic brain injuries from wrapping the feet of someone moving away from them (the faster the "better")
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I don't think "barbed tri-hooks" belong in the same sentence with "safe". And their example of using one on a guy suffering a mental health crisis doesn't have the positive optics that they think it does.


The bar is now low enough that "we didn't put 47 holes in him" is a moral victory.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JustSayYo: koder: The department already has 10 of the devices, which discharge a cord with a barbed tri-hook at each end.

Can't wait to see how these will be intentionally aimed at the head to blind people or some similar shiat.

How many traumatic brain injuries from wrapping the feet of someone moving away from them (the faster the "better")


First thought I had, too. You just KNOW they're going to delight in using these devices to help heads meet curbs in "comical" ways.

Zero, zero, zero question that they'll all be gathered at the station laughing at the body cam footage, too.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

croesius: Has there been any "less than lethal" technology the pigs have NOT been able to kill people with yet?


Donuts.

They only kill themselves with donuts.
 
dryknife
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a trip
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Waiting for the "shot 47 times when officers all thought they were firing bolo's".
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't get the headline
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know if you're walking down the middle of the highway and won't respond to cops trying to get you out of the middle of the road I have little sympathy for you.

/Have seen that way too much
//Was tempted to shove them out of the road with my vehicle
///Didn't want to get charged
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jmr61: You know if you're walking down the middle of the highway and won't respond to cops trying to get you out of the middle of the road I have little sympathy for you.


Not everyone in such a situation is just being a drugged out and/or uncooperative asshole.

Someone having a mental health crisis, someone with dementia, someone having an adverse reaction to medication -- no one in a situation like that deserves to be treated like a violent criminal.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: This is going to be used in every arrest, even if the person is the most cooperative individual they've ever met.  They'll shot when someone is knees down, hands on head and facing away from the thug.


Hell I saw a video of a guy in that position with live-fire guns drawn on him. Woman filming was damn near hysterical over it (her bf had been shot and killed by cops too).
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why are they wrapping people's balls? No kink shaming. DRTFA and worried about possibility of new STDs.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

croesius: Has there been any "less than lethal" technology the pigs have NOT been able to kill people with yet?


How do you get the right device when you hav a gun, taser, bolawrap, I know I would pulling the wrong one, fumbling around...
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Check out page 2

Any guesses to the over/under before they kill or maim someone?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: I don't get the headline


Like this
i.gifer.comView Full Size

But imagine instead of an AT-AT it was a fleeing suspect, and instead of snow, he lands face first into hot asphalt.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: trappedspirit: I don't get the headline

Like this
[i.gifer.com image 400x153] [View Full Size image _x_]
But imagine instead of an AT-AT it was a fleeing suspect, and instead of snow, he lands face first into hot asphalt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imperialist Wankers
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.