 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The toughest parts of a beauty regimen are the determining your skin type and the selection of your weapon   (twitter.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2022 at 1:12 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Farkettes: Is that mask actually a thing?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Farkettes: Is that mask actually a thing?


It sure is

https://us.currentbody.com/collections/currentbody-skin
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is she seeing anyone?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Better skin regimen would have been to take the skin from the victim and wear it... but still this is funny as hell
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smear chemicals on skin. Wear all day. Scrub off at night. Wonder what's happening to skin.

Rinse. Repeat.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Farkettes: Is that mask actually a thing?


Okay, I'll cop to owning one of these. After a month of use it's about what I was looking for, a gentle boost to serum treatments for smoothness and age spots.

It's not like I'm getting out to a medispa for some high octane treatments, so looking silly at home is the next best thing.

Now if you want a ridiculous beauty device I'm going to pass on:

This is a MAKEUP TOOL....? | Leia UltraFlesh Blender
Youtube UFBhiuzP7Rk
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Feral Cat With Scissors: Metastatic Capricorn: Farkettes: Is that mask actually a thing?

Okay, I'll cop to owning one of these.


Don't the small eye holes make it harder to target your next victim?
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Winterlight: Feral Cat With Scissors: Metastatic Capricorn: Farkettes: Is that mask actually a thing?

Okay, I'll cop to owning one of these.

Don't the small eye holes make it harder to target your next victim?


Nah, I use Clarins. Bathing in the blood of virgins sounds like a good idea, but then you have to factor in all the hours haunting Minecraft forums, and it's just not worth it.

She didn't say where she was getting her supply.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. I've been murdering people right AFTER the foaming cleanser and BEFORE exfoliation. I guess I'll try her method.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Beauty tip: remind it to put the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The toughest parts of a beauty regimen are the determining your skin type and the selection of your weapon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NSFW for Patrick Bateman's bare butt:

Morning Routine - American Psycho (1/12) Movie CLIP (2000) HD
Youtube RjKNbfA64EE
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.