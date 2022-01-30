 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   If you don't feel like reading about this $128mil jewelry heist and ensuing police chase, wait for the inevitable movie - should be pretty darn good   (cnn.com) divider line
11
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll start on a script.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rockstar did it in 2013. The better driver chose dirt bikes and scouted the tunnel beforehand.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swinging on a Star. Hudson Hawk (1991)
Youtube I6WXVqg48Qs
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why rob a bank when you could grift millions from willing idiots to thunderous applause?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Pacino missed, dammit!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You son of a biatch, I'm in.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 472x262]

/Pacino missed, dammit!


eyeforfilm.co.ukView Full Size


What's the color of the boathouse at Hereford?
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have to move something, now where did I put my shovel.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It is a damn shame the six criminals cannot be tortured. Oh, it is not to try and get them to reveal what happened to the items but just as punishment for aiding in the destruction of these historical artifacts.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Unless they were throwing diamond necklaces out the window to aid in their escape, I'm not interested.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
HEY YOU GUYZ CHECK OUT MY WIFE'S NEW CAR!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
