(We Are Central PA)   If you are planning on working from home, this place has great office space. But you would still be in Ohio   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You will feel as important as the President while working there.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has it had any Russian diplomats visit recently?  If so, gut it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why.jpg
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The dome-shaped office is actually a room within a room; the windows look out to the attic. Black said there is already a large home office on the first floor, making the upstairs Oval Office great for entertaining guests and hosting business meetings."


Hey, thanks for coming to my party.  Let me take your coats.  So, just head up the stairs, then take a left and you'll find my windowless room full of people waiting for you at the top of the next set of stairs.  Enjoy!
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man Ohio sucks what with their reasonable cost of living, plenty of housing, and excellent job market.

That being said, when the oceans rise and the southwest enters a thousand year drought, you aren't welcome here.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rich and weird part of northeast Ohio... lots of Mormons (the city contains the Mormon equivalent of Mecca to Mormons) and the Osborne family (that built half of Lake county). Plus Lake county is a very red county right next to Cleveland, so I'm not surprised.

/ramblin man
//I grew up minutes from there
///drove past that house on my way to my orthodontist when I was a kid
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stick Trump in there, hire a bunch of actors to be sycophants, and call it a day.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: Stick Trump in there, hire a bunch of actors to be sycophants, and call it a day.


NO FUCK YOU DON'T LET HIM IN OHIO
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
House was owned by Lou Fidanza, owner of Fidanza Performance, a manufacturer of lightweight aluminum flywheels. 80 years old and very Republican.  Probably died of Covid.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
hannacareers.com
Howard Hanna, Jr., Founder Known as Bop Bop to his nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, Mr. Hanna was not only the inspiration for Helen's monthly column last year titled "WWBD - What Would Bop Do?" but also our company logo store which we named the Bop Shop.
To this day, 97 years old, Mr. Hanna visits the Corporate office, attends grand openings and ground breakings, speaks at company events and sends handwritten notes to all sales associates and employees who join the company.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [hannacareers.com image 514x87]
Howard Hanna, Jr., Founder Known as Bop Bop to his nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, Mr. Hanna was not only the inspiration for Helen's monthly column last year titled "WWBD - What Would Bop Do?" but also our company logo store which we named the Bop Shop.
To this day, 97 years old, Mr. Hanna visits the Corporate office, attends grand openings and ground breakings, speaks at company events and sends handwritten notes to all sales associates and employees who join the company.


I doubt he still does all that, what with him being dead and all
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFAThe dome-shaped office is actually a room within a room; the windows look out to the attic.

After going to this much trouble, why wouldn't you also mock up the "windows" with light boxes and photos showing the real exterior view of DC from the Oval Office?
 
Bread314
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If anyone has played Fallout 2 - the floorplan is almost identical to Enclave oil rig.  They just restacked the floors in a different order.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Any cigars in that office?

I'll bet there's been some special kink in that room.

Complete with peepers in the "outside" of the room within a room.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let the Ohio-bashing commence.....
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image image 600x530]

Let the Ohio-bashing commence.....


Hah, came to post this, from the same artist.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
