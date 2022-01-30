 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   A bad day of fishing can still be a good day for these deer fellows   (wcax.com) divider line
12
    More: Cool, Fishing, Hunting, Copyright, Catch and release, Ice fishing, Moose, Tom Ayer of Hinesburg, All rights reserved  
•       •       •

796 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 30 Jan 2022 at 10:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then they made chili and a brand new rug.  A feel good story all around.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think that's called a Vermont Surf and Turf
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cool story for sure. Weird website though - the "article" is a Word for Word transcript of the video.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tea. Venison. Iced.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Game Warden guy looked high af.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When amateur attempts at wildlife figure skating go wrong... you missed the plane to Beijing!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: And then they made chili and a brand new rug.  A feel good story all around.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a bunch of assholes.
Deer in general, these guys seem nice.

/stop eating my plants that aren't fully established, dicks!
 
lakrfool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The media is fawning all over these guys just out on a stag fishing trip. The SPCA oughta throw them a few bucks for their efforts doe.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: What a bunch of assholes.
Deer in general, these guys seem nice.

/stop eating my plants that aren't fully established, dicks!


My uncle can't grow watermelon because the deer will punch a hole in them with their hoof and enjoy the tasty insides.
 
starlost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
By the position of the legs spread out like they are i'd say the deer may have a broken hip(s). Broken hips suck.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Game Warden guy looked high af.


Probably. Hah!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.