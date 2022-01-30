 Skip to content
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was 1979, and it was a stick shift... a really, really old stick shift. The car was from the '50s, and somehow that's the car my parents thought we should learn to drive on. Three on the tree, I think it was. It looked much like the pictured car, but old and beat up. (***Pic is not me or my mother or anyone I know.)

Of course, the vehicle wasn't equipped with seat belts or any of those other silly safety features. The number of times my brothers and I threw each other around that car while trying to find a gear is very high.

Pros: To this day I can drive a stick shift.

Cons: Wait, there were no cons. Peers laughed at us coming up the road in that thing, but hey, we had a car and they didn't, so we laughed right back.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was only 14 so too young. We were on a family holiday which meant camping somewhere with our Apache pop-up tent trailer. We get to the campsite and I asked if I could back it in. My parents laughed --- at me. I think they thought it would be like that thing where you catch your kid smoking a cigarette and make them smoke a whole pack. Dad said you get one try. "Where to you want it?" He pointed. I got behind the wheel of the family station wagon and all my brothers and sisters got out, on their own.  I adjusted the mirrors I could reach and called my Dad over to adjust the passenger side extension for me. Got in, pulled it forward a bit and backed it in in one shot (rather slowly). So I got the job for the rest of that trip (two more campsites. Didn't get to drive again until driver's training at high school.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pulled over when I was 12 by the state police.
Explained it was a farm vehicle, thus the orange triangle on the rear where a license plate should be.
Cop: "And what farm work are you doing?"

Me: "Delivering this bale of hay" (dick)

Cop: "The one you are sitting on instead of a car seat? And what are you going to sit on on the way back?"

Me: "Well, (hercules poirot) I figure on the crate of chickens I'm picking up"

Yeah. Stick shift. Got it when I was 11 on the condition that I teach each of my 3 sisters to drive it.
I did.
On ice.

I still have the car, what is left of it.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My family lived about 6 miles from my grandparents' farm, just outside the little town.  On Sundays in warm weather, my mother would drive over to check on them, and in the winter, we would bring them back for the week to stay with us.  It was the best solution to aging parents at the time.  They got their independence, and she got a good night's sleep, knowing they were warm in the winter.

In the summer, since the road to their place was mostly residential to rural, it was mostly unpatrolled by the police.  So, just after we passed the last stop light, she would pull over and let me drive to the farm.  I was probably about 14.  I was driving a 66 Ford Galaxy, with the 8 cylinder monster under the hood.  I look back now and wonder if my mother had a death wish.
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandpa let me drive the 54 Chevy pickup anywhere on the ranch when I was 10.  This was after I'd mastered backing the hay trailer up to the barn with the tractor.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pontiac Parisienne '85 wagon. I drove myself to high school in this family hand me down. I channeled my inner Clark Griswold. I played Chameo or White Zombie on a boom box with the windows rolled down. So much fun
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
/you're still in my dreams
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first time driving a car was uneventful. My mother let me pull it out of the garage so I could do some work inside when I was 10. I moved it 15 feet. My first time driving a stick was a bit more eventful, it was a Bronco II with an on/off clutch, the friction zone was so small as to be almost nonexistent to a novice. I stalled that thing 20 times in an afternoon with my girlfriend (who was also learning) and her mother.

But the king mother of "first time driving" stories was when I went to get my first car. My mother donated our old Cavalier station wagon as trade, it was dying anyway and had little actual value outside of the trade-in. I wanted a stick badly, so I went looking for one and found one at a dealership in Harrisburg. 1993 Escort, in that Escort teal-green with the wild Ford decal graphics on the sides and a pop-up sunroof. The price was right and they offered me a stupid amount of money for the Cavalier so I took it contingent on a test drive. The only problem was that I was at a satellite lot and the car was at the main lot. So the salesman took me over to the car, and here's where the story really begins.

Keep in mind that my only real manual experience was driving that God-awful Bronco. The salesman eyed me suspiciously and asked me if I really knew how to drive stick. I said yes, which was both true and a blatant lie. He tossed me the keys and told me to follow him back to his office. My first solo in a stick was to be this test drive.

So we started. The first obstacle was that the dealership was on a steep hill, which panics even some experienced drivers. I managed to get it started and so we got to the on-ramp to Interstate 83. Anyone who lives here will tell you that 83 is the very worst. Always crowded,  small shoulders, bad ramps, lots of accidents. We get on the highway and I'm holding my breath. We get to the Eisenhower Interchange, a cloverleaf stack exchange that has all kinds of potential for disaster. Then we finally get to Route 22, a mess of traffic lights and commercial businesses. I catch every light, every one of them. When we get there only 15 minutes later my hands are shaking. I survived.

The next day I drop the Cavalier off, sign the papers, and take delivery. I doubt the Cavalier ever started again, or even that it could. It almost blew up on the way to trading it in. And then I go for a long parking lot session so I can learn to drive the car that I had just purchased and somehow hadn't wrecked on the crazy-ass test drive I took it on.

And that is how I learned how to drive a stick. I  still drive one, and I will until I no longer can.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first car I drove was a 1971 Ford Maverick. 2 door, dark green, and about as base of a model as you could get. No pinstripes, mag wheels or body trim, just a dark green, non-descript basic mode of transportation. The interior wasn't any fancier. Black vinyl bench seats, AM radio and not even a glove compartment, just a hard plastic shelf below the thinly padded dash. When it was new, it looked like this:


img.hmn.comView Full Size


By the time I was able to drive it in 1976 (just 5 years old), the northern Indiana winters had rusted it so badly, it looked closer to this:
holliworks.comView Full Size



Still, it was a car, and I got to drive it, which counted for something, and gave me a taste of independence. Some of its 'features' included trunk rust so bad, the cat would climb up into the trunk....without having to have it opened first.

It handled adequately, if you were driving in a straight line on a flat, recently paved road. Anything other than smooth introduced an ongoing bounce that felt like the Tacoma Narrows Bridge right before the collapse. Zero-to 60 was glacial, however, I did get it up to triple digits once. Once. I don't think my nerves could handle more than that.

One time, my friends and I went to the North Drive-In, which was (predictably) North of my home town of Kokomo, Indiana. Drive-in theaters were still a thing back then, but on the weekends, this one hosted a flea market. Since it provided a reason for getting out of the house, we took the Maverick to the drive-in. Since they charged per person, and we were cheap bastards, we tried the time-honored trick of hiding two people in the trunk.

As we drove up to the ticket booth, I kept telling the guys in the trunk to keep quiet, but it was difficult since they were both stuffed in there tighter than last year's jeans on January 1st. One of them yelled out about the other one farting, and I had to keep banging on the seat to try and keep them from being discovered. I'm surprised they didn't get asphyxiated by the exhaust fumes leaking into the trunk.

Fortunately, the attendant wasn't any wiser (or didn't care), so we got through just paying for two people. We quickly drove to the back of the lot to release the stowaways before they choked to death. We angled the car to avoid detection, and unlocked the trunk. The lid popped up, and the two guys in popped out like a canister of Pillsbury crescent rolls. Just as they cleared the lid, a blinding set of headlights lit them up, but then turned away as the driver found their own space. We breathed a sigh of relief (especially the guys from the trunk), and sent the youngest off to the concession stand to get popcorn.

As the car aged (and not gracefully), other issues started to surface, as the paint surface continued to deteriorate. Ride quality was never great, but over time, the car developed a squeak in its suspension that we couldn't get rid of. It also ruined any ability to drive home late at night undetected. You could hear the car coming about half a mile away as it bounced up and down, squeaking like a bed at a cheap motel rendezvous.

The final straw for the car was likely the horn. At some point, there was a faulty wire in the horn circuit, that would randomly lock the horn into the "ON" position. In the days before airbags, the horn on a Maverick, was a circular, barely cushioned pad in the center of the wheel. If the horn came on unexpectedly, a sharp blow to the center of the steering wheel usually remedied the situation.

Over time, though, the horn would come on at strange times, like in the middle of the night when the temperature dropped below 20 degrees. I'd wake up around 2AM, and hear the horn in the distance, droning loudly. I'd throw on some shoes and a coat, go out and hit the horn a couple times to stop it. After a couple weeks, the neighbor had had enough. I heard the horn go on one night, and then stop, so I went back to sleep.
img.fark.net
When I went back outside in the morning, the neighbor had fixed the horn, all right. By ripping the center of the steering wheel off the column, leaving it hanging by two dangling wires. I ended up disconnecting them and putting the pad back into place. At least I didn't have to get up @ 2AM anymore.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 12, my uncle taught me in the Philippines using an old Willys jeep. I ground the gears, but it the thing was on its last legs, so he didn't mind so much.

When I got my learner's permit in 1995, my family was living on Long Island. My father's first job was as a yellow cab driver in the 70s. He drove me into Midtown Manhattan in a Pontiac 6000. After he parked, tossed the keys on the driver's seat, and said, "Get us home." Other than a couple of wrong exits leaving Manhattan, I think I availed myself well as I knew enough to head due east hugging the south shore highways.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother took me to the large parking lot at a nearby arena. She was teaching me to start the car, drive, brake, park, etc. The lot was empty except for a lone police officer sitting in his car in the middle of the lot eating doughnuts and doing paperwork. Talk about being nervous my first time driving.
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By court order, I'm not allowed to discuss it.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learned to drive in a 76 Chevy C-10 Custom Deluxe Camping Special. Heaviest clutch in the world, and 3 on the tree. Left hand was to deathgrip the wheel, to help push the clutch. It's pedal took more than my body weight to depress. I was set free from the moment I could hook the boat trailer without touching the tag. Once I hit my adolescent growth spurt, the clutch was more manageable.
/i miss that truck. Red, stepside, mahogany bed, straight6, 1 ton springs in the back, and a far better looking front end.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15, so no license, early 80s. I stole my parents red '67 Buick LeSabre convertible. Picked up a couple friends and drove all over our little county, in rural Ohio. Top down, of course. Laughing our arses off, all the way. Parked it well enough that my folks never knew.

Got my license two weeks after I turned 16. Was given my brother's old Datsun B210, bright orange. I trashed that poor thing. Was never home, after that, except to sleep.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my first time driving, but our high school driver's ed instructor was a flat-out alcoholic.  Driving down the highway at speed, my buddy in the back waiting for his turn at the wheel, Mr. G randomly hits the brake on his side...and empties roll out from under the seats :)

Bonus points:  he had us drive him to a package store.

/we all lived
//package store was where you bought booze in Mass. back then
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15, in my father's Ford Fairlane Skyliner, just like this one (no idea who these muppets in the photo are):

Fark user imageView Full Size


Straight 6, auto box, two massive bench seats, 2+ tons and no power steering.  I got to look like Popeye real quick with that huge steering wheel.  The old man flipped me the keys and told me to go get some pet food.  Almost as scary as the first time I soloed in a light aircraft (that was MEGA scary).  10 mile trip, no license, no insurance.  Went without a hitch, thankfully.  Afterwards I asked my father what he would have done if I'd wrecked it or got a ticket.  "Simple", he said, "I'd tell everyone you stole the car."  Thanks Dad. 🙄

/given the car once I got my license
//that car was a party on wheels
///bench seats got a workout, usually when parked
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked at a driving range when I was around 15 years old and I got to drive the old Jeep/Willys pick up that we used to collect the golf balls.

As you can imaging, every time we went out the a$$holes on the tees tried to hit us. Scared the crap out of you every time they connected, even though it was all caged with metal mesh.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once I could reach the pedals (10 or so?) my grandma would let me drive around in cemeteries with her.

Big old '67 Cutlass that had less than responsive steering.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
First time I drove the 79 Caprice Classic without a parent in the car, I drove me and my friend to the HS football game. While parking, managed to back into another car. Made a dent maybe three inches across, but centered perfectly across both doors. Thought about bolting until my friend pointed out the couple of people who witnessed it. So, I left a note, and somehow my parents didn't revoke my driving privileges forever.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My dad thought our driver's ed classes used cars with manual transmissions (they didn't). So, before I started the class, he borrowed his brother's car and gave my first driving lesson, down a rural gravel road. A couple of stall-outs, then I can still remember getting the hang of it and driving down that road with a big smile on my face. I still owned a pickup with a manual into the early 2000s, they're just fun to drive.
 
EBN-OZN [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Spring of '73, in a 1970 Datsun station wagon with 4 on the floor. I bugged my parents to teach me to drive, so when I turned 14 and could get a learner's permit (an adult must be in the car at all times), my dad drove me out of town onto the nearest gravel road.

We pulled over, switched places and he gave the basic instructions. I dumped the clutch the first couple times and killed the engine, but eventually got the feel for the pedals and managed to go down the road without putting us into the ditch  I got it into 4th gear once I turned onto the next paved road. No one else on the road so no pressure.

After that, lots of practice on back streets and mall parking lots, and patient parents along. That summer I got to do a lot of the driving on a family vacation. That was the last year of the 75 speed limit on interstates, which made the trip more enjoyable. Next year, with the 55 limit, not so much.

At 15, I got the "restricted" permit--I could drive solo with no parent ride-along, but no night driving and must stay within so many miles from home (50 miles, IIRC). At 16, the full drivers license, and by then I had saved enough money for my first piece of shiat car.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I managed to get pulled over by the cops the first day driving my car for driving like a dumbass.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Cellania
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was 12, my aunt let me drive her car in her pasture. She went through all the setup steps, and then said "Go!" I turned to her and said, "How?" I had never paid attention to the pedals before. My parents weren't upset, but wish she'd consulted them first.

My parents' families didn't have cars. Dad went to buy a car and made the salesman drive on the test drive while he observed; then he requested they deliver the car to our apartment (in a mid-sized city). Dad went out at midnight to practice. When he got his license, he then taught Mom to drive on midnight drives, which involved putting infant me in a wicker basket in the back seat. This was in the '50s, so no seat belts.

I let my kids get used to driving at 14 or so in a pasture. They did okay. But our German exchange student scared me to death. He'd apparently never driven a go-cart or golf cart or even a bicycle before, because he had no clue about steering. And he was 16!
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My first time driving a car was like the first time at sex for most of you: with a fat instructor at high school.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mid-70s VW Van, stick shift on the floor, biatch of a thing to get from one gear to the other.  My dad was super grumpy, so that was really fun.  Drove it on some dirt streets outside of town, didn't do too bad, he only yelled at me a couple of times.

I hated that thing.  Looked like the below, same color scheme even.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I was 12 a friend of my mom's took me to a big empty parking lot and taught me the basics of driving, particularly backing up. All in all we went about 10 times. After that I was often tasked with backing the car in and out of the garage. Made driver's ed a few years later a lot easier.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I would've been around twelve or so.

A couple years before I got to drive it, my parents ended up with one of these:

barnfinds.comView Full Size


1984 Ford Tempo.  They bought it used.  Mom had been in a wreck in the '81 Chevrolet Malibu Classic station wagon and the insurance payout was paltry, the Tempo was what Dad felt the family could afford.

Next to the local library was an empty lot, on the far side of the building from the normal parking lot.  Even though it was not an official lot for the library, it had been graveled and there was a lower curb for pulling in.  Occasionally when the library's normal parking lot was full people would park over there instead.

The family had moved residences a year or so earlier, theoretically to a better house in a better neighborhood with better schools, but we weren't especially happy because there were a whole lot of a-holes in this new place that judged based on what you had.  One day Mom and I were both unhappy, and we'd went to the library but instead of pulling in to the normal parking lot, Mom pulled into the gravel lot.  She asked me if I wanted to learn to drive, and we spent the next half hour or so tooling around the lot in first gear.

At this point I had played a LOT of car-driving video games, the kind in the arcade with the full steering wheel and pedal controls that one sat into, so I was familiar with that controls did what things.  I had to learn better how those controls themselves behaved in the real world, but when it came to moving my right foot back and forth between the brake and gas pedals as needed I knew what to do, just had to get used to proper feathering the pedals particular to how the vehicle behaved.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Grew up in a farm town, so like most kids there, I learned how to drive a tractor before I was driving a car.  Driving a car was simple after that.
 
Miss Cellania
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I learned on one of those, too! The microbus was not as traumatic for me. But for the last couple of years of high school, I was requested to drive it for every out-of-town band trip (instead of my own little sports car) in order to haul other students. For the same reason, my dad became the college cheerleaders faculty sponsor. He was the only one who had a van.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd backed the car in and out of the garage many times even as a pre-teenager because I'd always enjoyed washing the car.  Dad was a tool-and-die man at the Chrysler Twinsburg stamping plant and worked long hours.

So when my mother took a job at a suburban department store at age 14, he just tossed me the keys and said, "You can drive her" and he went to sleep.  It was a Plymouth Valiant with the push-button shift and I drove it so cautiously for the next two years that I'd go through school zones at 20 mph even at 9 p.m. Of course, I was terrified of being stopped and getting penalized so that I couldn't get my driver's license at 16.

I learned to drive a stick shift while working on the grounds crew at a country club.  The victim was a Cushman utility cart with three gears but it was geared so loosely that you could start it in third gear.  You could also do a wicked wheelie using first gear.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It was 1971. I was driving a 20 ton grain trucks in the field all day following combines in corn. At the end of the day we had 5 full trucks and 5 drivers. We headed out to the grain elevator down on the river. There was a 5% grade hill on the way. There I taught my self to down shift. I was 11.

The next weekend i was combining soybeans by myself. That is another story. The old farmer my dad worked for stop by to check on me. I was stopping to clear the cutter head. He cautioned me to not turn off the cutter while clearing. He was concerned the machine would break. He then showed me how to clear by reaching into the auger with his hands. He was missing parts of fingers on both hands due to an earlier blasting cap incident. I continued on and the at the next jam i shut down the cutter like I had been doing. I learned a lot that day about how to treat those in authority. I am now 62 and i have all my fingers.
 
Diminished First
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We are at Whiteface Mt skiing, and it is the end of the day. It's a hike to the car, so my dad asks me to walk to the parking lot and bring the car up to the lodge to pick up the rest of the family and equipment. He gives a 14 yr old me the keys to the 1974 Chrysler Newport (the "Newboat"). The lifts have closed, so basically everyone a leaving, with a steady stream of people on the bridge that leads from the lodge to the main parking area. Apparently it was a warmish day, as the bridge had a large puddle of water on my side, held in place by a curb next to the well populated sidewalk.

You can see where this is going. I was 100% focused on keeping the car on the bridge, and not killing anyone. The puddle was not even on my radar. I have a vague recollection of pissed off people yelling at me as I drenched their fancy ski clothes with the muddy slush water. But thanks to the long walk, no one was willing to follow me all the way back to the lodge. Lucky for me I guess. Good times.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not the *first* time driving, but it hadn't been very long. I learned you can't take a 20mph off ramp at 60 mph....in the rain. I slid right off the curve into a "There's a curve here" sign on two 4x4 posts.

Since I was in a 75 Chevy Nova, I snapped that sign right in two (and got two small dents on either side of my wheel well).  Some guy pulls over and had a cell phone . Says "hey, you need me to call the cops?" I say "no, I already did." (Like a 16 year old in a Nova would have a cell phone in 1992) and then got the hell out of there.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My first time was with my father in a big empty parking lot on the edge of town. The space wasn't necessary, I'm an excellent driver.

My sister wanted to drive in the worst way. She got the keys somehow. She took it out of gear but didn't know what to do next. The car rolled backwards, downhill, into the back yard. I guess she wanted to turn right and coast into the empty space there. What she really did was turn left and smash into a brick wall. Dad and I spent the summer rebuilding it.

My college roommate promised two women he'd drive them to the airport. Well, he couldn't do it when the time came, so he asked me. He took me out into town to teach me to drive a stick. I drove them about 60 miles, my first stick trip, in the dark, with a co-ed pressed up against me (it was a two-seater, no back seat). I was so nervous I missed the exit.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The summer of 1972.  my father went to visit his mom at least every few weeks.  I always went with him in the summertime.  

It was the middle of nowhere so one day my father pulls over and gets out of the car.  He said for me to take the wheel.  Never driven before so this was a new thing.  Down a hill and around a curve, never going faster than 20.  Since there wasn't another person in site no worries.

After 5 minutes or so he said to stop.  It was one of the better lessons I've ever learned.  It was 6 more years before I took my drivers test in '78 at the age of 16.  Fun times back in the day as I don't think this happens much these days.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My parents went away on a week's vacation and left the keys to the brand new Porsche. Would they mind? Umm, well, of course not.

I'll just take it for a little spin maybe show it off to a couple of friends. Heres the thick of the plot. I pulled up to the corner at the end of my block. That's when I saw this beautiful girlie girl walking. I picked up my car phone to perpetrate like I was talking. You should've seen this girl's bodily dimensions.

I honked my horn just to get her attention. She said, "Was that for me?" I said, "Yeah". She said, "Why?" I said, "Come on and take a ride with a helluva guy". She said, "How do I know you're not sick? You could be some deranged lunatic" I said, "see 'mon toots, my name is Al Gore. Beside, would a lunatic have a Porsche like this?" She agreed and we were on our way.

She was looking very good and so was I, I must say. We hit McDonald's, pulled into the drive. We ordered two Big Macs and two large fries with Cokes. She kicked her shoes off onto the floor. She said, "Drive fast, speed turns me on". She put her hand on my knee, I put my foot on the gas. We almost got whiplash, I took off so fast. The sun roof was open , the music was high. This girl's hand was steadily moving up my thigh.

She had opened up three buttons on her shirt, I guess that's why I didn't notice that police car. We're doing ninety in my Mom's new Porsche. To make this long story short, the cop pulled me over I was scared as hell. I said, "I don't have a license but I drive very well, officer". Come to find out the girl was a twelve-year-old runaway. I was arrested, the car was impounded. There was no way for me to avoid being grounded.
 
rik_everglade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Around 1975, my grandfather owned an old firetruck, probably from the 40s, anyhow. In an old town along the outskirts dirt roads, my cousin was all of 14 and she wanted to drive that firetruck. We got in and I would stand on that siren button on the floor in the middle, she was pushing the clutch and crashing the gears. Up and down Milestrip road out of South Dayton NY. I was only 12, and it was my turn. She would yell clutch, she would yell shift. It was hard to get any more excited during my first drive on a road that wasn't a tractor going ten miles an hour.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1968. I was 12. Visiting family in IL for Summer (we were military stationed in WY). Uncle Geoff let me drive his 2 no d car (he was a farmer with a fleet of vehicles, it seemed, Sir's eldest brother). It was a 1960 Ford Falcon 2-door wagon, white. He let me drive it around the farm located on Route 66 near Lexington, IL, farm yard and fields, while telling me what to do interspersed with the Family history and Farm history. As long as we stayed on the farm, it was legal, he said. I remember the Falcon was an automatic. Later, I learned to drive a 3-on-a-Tree stick on Mother's car, the 1951 Sears Allstate (Sir bought it from the Catalog so he could surprise Mother and have it delivered to the store in Bloomington, IL. (Stationed at Chanute AFB in Rantoul, IL). She kept the Allstate until she died in 2013 at 94; Brother has it now. Came with warranty for everything except tires for original owner's lifetime. Funny: a window crank broke in the 1980s. Sears honored the agreement and replaced it; the hardest part was convincing the Auto Parts clerk behind the counter that Sears once sold a car , (actually twice: the other was around 1912, I think). Brother joked Sears probably had to retool an entire factory. We all learned to drive a clutch on the Allstate. Mother would not get rid of it because Sir gave it her. While we were in Scotland & Hawaii, Grandmother drove it.

I just remember the weight and power of that little wagon. It seemed so immense & powerful to me. No power steering, but it was the right size for slightly overgrown me that year. For the week I stayed with Uncle Geoffrey, alone, it was a good week. I drove every day, read from his huge library at night, and learned a bit about farming (the farm had been founded by a widowed great-great-great grandmother who, because of the Osceola War, had to hide she was about 1/4 Kickapoo or she would not have been able to claim it for her son).

Uncle died in 1969 and left me the farm & everything else. Sir sold a lot of things off and said if I decided to farm, I could get new equipment, but since I was only 13 ... The Falcon went in the auction. Sir found a neighbor farmer who wanted to rent the land. After expenses, the profits went in the bank. I never farmed but I thought about it. Miss the Falcon every now and then. A good memory. Uncle never married or had kids. Uncle had a Studebaker pickup and a "Sunday" car: a 1963 Olds Dynamic 88 sedan, also white. Mother claimed it as her "other" car.

The first time I felt the power if that little wagon, I realized I had to be careful. I respected cars. I became a careful driver. It was a transformational moment on that cleared Illinois field. I lived driving and I respected it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just a fuzzy memory of "WHY ARE YOU GETTING ON THE HIGHWAY?!? HOLY FARK HOLY FARK HOLY FARK TAKE THIS EXIT HOLY FARK"

From then on only Dad would give me driving lessons.

I made a map in GIS when I got my internship of all the accidents I've been in, a point shapefile with an attribute table with time and circumstances. Looked like the county had chicken pox.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I learned to drive at age ten or eleven on a beach in Northern Ireland. The beach at Downhill is ten miles long and very wide. And even in summer it's not unusual for there to be maybe a dozen people on the entire beach.

Here's a pic I took years later on a trip back.
Fark user imageView Full Size

(I loved my Xantia. That was the first of three, and caught fire a year later and burnt to a shell.)

So the perfect place for my parents to let me drive around knowing there was very little chance of hitting anyone or anything. On a beach the trick is avoid the very dry sand and avoid the very wet sand. At Downhill that left at least fifty yards that were safe.

A follow up story is when I was officially learning to drive and taking lessons with an instructor in a Mini Metro:
Fark user imageView Full Size


1.3 litres of raw power.

I visited my cousin who lived nearby and he let me, still with only a provisional licence and yet to pass my test, drive his car into town and back.

Fark user imageView Full Size

(Not his, different colour.)

A V12 5.3 litre Jaguar XJ Coupe.

I can confirm it was faster than the Metro. And looking back now my cousin must have been insane....
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bought my first car a few months before I got my license. I had a few hours between the time I got home from school and the time my parents would get home from work. So I'd throw my clubs in the frunk and go play 9 holes. Not exciting, but that was my first experience driving. Other than that, I had zero behind the wheel experience when I went to take the test for my license.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It's probably the only thing slightly discouraging front seat sex while on autopilot
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My dad was a contractor. During the summer sometimes, he'd take me along to job sites. I'd help out when and where I could, but there was a lot of down time.

One summer, he was doing some work on this big estate, with a lot of land. They had some sort of big oval dirt track and my dad tossed me the keys to his pickup truck and told me to practice driving on the track. I climbed in and spent the day going around and around that track, and got to the point where I was sliding the tail around the curves. We barely had enough gas left at the end to get to the gas station - and dad swears the tank was damn near full that morning.

Dad says he was really impressed by my driving - especially since I wasn't able to reach the pedals and see to steer without standing up behind the wheel.

I was 8 years old.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My parents were friends with a guy who owned about half a mountain in north Georgia. Every year, the first weekend in December, we would take our station wagon up there, eat, the adults drank, and sometimes explore. The finale was cutting our own Christmas Trees.

Many years, the cars would bottom out on the sorry road the guy had, and at least one year, we had to stop and get the exhaust pipe repaired.

I was about 3 months away from getting my learner's permit. I got to drive the car down the mountain to the first "busy" road. I did not cause us to have to get any repairs done
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1958, at age 13, Mom worked for a local florist in Williamsburg, Va... went with the florist (Claude Jones) to Richmond, to what I know now as Scott's Addition, to pick up flowers and supplies.. some kind of van with a three speed on the column.. on the way back, Claude pulled over and asked me if I would drive the rest of the way back to Williamsburg, or we would have to stay parked while he took a nap.. he had nodded off once, and immediately pulled over... I agreed to drive, got it up to about 45, and made it safely back to the shop in about 40 minutes.. he was snoozing most of the time, but woke up when I stopped for signs and lights..  That was fun.  First owned car was a 54 Ford 2 door something that drove nicely until I had my first encounter with black ice on a banked curve, and ended up in a pile with 8 other cars.. no injuries, lots of crumpled metal..
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
First time was on the blacktop playground at my elementary school. Didn't go well, so parents said just wait for the professionals at driver's ed. First time out with them, the car is filthy so I can barely see out the windows, instructor says we're going to the car wash. Go like a half mile down Main St, go to take a let, car waves me to go so I floor it. Don't let up fast enough, jump the curb, flatten the tire, think I clipped a pole and put a dent in the car. He has another lesson coming up so he calls the driving school and they send someone in another car. That guy promptly yells at him for not having me change the tire. Cop then shows up and tries to ticket us for parking in a no parking zone. Later the guy asked me if the instructor had his giant notebook open, if I said yes he was fired. Honestly didn't remember so they let it go but I doubt he lasted too much longer. Honestly no idea how I passed the driving test a couple months later, I didn't get much better.
 
