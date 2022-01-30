 Skip to content
(CNN)   Northeast Nor'easter
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In an airport somewhere right now, there's a generationally wealthy imbecile who doesn't understand why planes can't fly in this.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
new 24 hour snowfall records are going to be amusing
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to call them Wintercaines.  It's more whimsical.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: new 24 hour snowfall records are going to be amusing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many milk, egg, and breads is it?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shoktru
‘’ 1 hour ago  
internet infants stay home ?
 
Shoktru
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark off coonts, get a vaccine
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shoktru: fark off coonts, get a vaccine


That's your answer for everything.
 
eKonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: Shoktru: fark off coonts, get a vaccine

That's your answer for everything.


To be fair, it's pretty much always applicable...
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
huh, Boston actually tied the 1 day record with 23.6 inches. I'm a little inland, we didn't get hit quite so hard but I did need to run the snowblower twice yesterday and I'll need to do it again today.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jakedata: huh, Boston actually tied the 1 day record with 23.6 inches. I'm a little inland, we didn't get hit quite so hard but I did need to run the snowblower twice yesterday and I'll need to do it again today.


Looking forward to my West Coast m.i.l. getting confused again again, and calling us worrying about all the snow we got...

She's nice, but she mixes up the annual total and the storm total sometimes :)
 
