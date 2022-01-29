 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 874: "Take 2".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Take 2

Description: Take 2 different photos of the same scene or object (e.g. the same scene at 2 different times, the same object from 2 different perspectives, etc.). Both photos of the same subject must be posted in the same post so they can be voted on as an entry together.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0682 (3) by jambayalajo, on Flickr

Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0685 (3)-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/night and day
/KNoxville, TN
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


During the Lighted trail during last Christmas. Taken a few days apart.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Waves seconds apart at Ocean City, Maryland. August 2021
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Breyer Ice Cream Sign, Millerstown, Pennsylvania (Not Breyer's now, this sign is for a defunct business).

Summer 2012 vs. before Labor Day Weekend 2021 from Hurricane Ida
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


My girlfriend in 2011, and my wife in 2019
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hiking along the Rattlesnake in digital and Lomochrome Purple
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Cosplayer Lilsniksnak and Grooky on two different film stocks: Lomochrome Peacock 110 (process E6) and Ilford Ortho 80 35mm (home developed in Caffenol CM)
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
20150127_225644 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

Fark user imageView Full Size
20150209_214137 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/snowman with roses 2 1/2 weeks apart
//New Milford, Ct
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 My grilfriend's puppy would like for you to know that snow is the best thing ever in the history of things that have thinged.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fall Photoshoot with a friend


/Pay no mind to the different watermarks.  One is my professional persona, one is my risqué alter-ego
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nighttime video from the deck, October.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Daytime view from under the deck, January after a snowfall

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
War room, 24x7 operational support of critical ops, day one:

Fark user imageView Full Size



War room, 24x7 operational support of critical ops, day ten:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Same beach at sunrise and early afternoon
Fark user imageView Full Size

Beach Sunrise by Elsinore, on Flickr

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sea and Sky by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
DrWhy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A creek running across the trail at sunset.  These two images were take a few inches and a few seconds apart.  Cross your eyes and align the two images on top of each other to see the view in 3-D.

Here's a link it you need help learning to do it:  https://www.kula3d.com/how-to-use-the-cross-eyed-method
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Beauty Of Nature.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size



Same subject (my beloved Landcruiser), at the same location (Beehive Natural Area), a few minutes apart. The mountain peak in the distance is Beehive Mountain
 
