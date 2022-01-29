 Skip to content
(WYMT Hazard)   What kind of psychopath declines an offer of delicious fried potatoes?   (wkyt.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I recommend the "No true Belgian" defense...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm guessing the fight wasn't really about potatoes.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The story does not farking say where these mother farkers were when this happened
That is a very farking important detail in deciphering what is going on in this farking story
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mind you, fried potatoes are the unequivocal most delicious food on the planet and I can see getting pissed if you were denied fried potatoes, but to use them as a weapon borders on the blasphemous.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This article has barely more details, but say it happened in a house and was called in as a domestic disturbance.

https://www.wbng.com/2022/01/27/man-beat-with-metal-skillet-after-refusing-eat-potatoes/
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmm hmmm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone trying to lose weight?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Something tells me this wasn't about the potatoes.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: The story does not farking say where these mother farkers were when this happened
That is a very farking important detail in deciphering what is going on in this farking story


They were by the potatoes.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a classic Irishman's dilemma. One of them wanted to eat the potato now and the other one wanted to let it ferment and drink later.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Will you stop farking nagging me and just eat some goddamn home fries?"

"No, you used all the meth last night and said you would get more first thing in the morning, I'm not just going to drop that and eat!"

Aaand beating commences.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: The story does not farking say where these mother farkers were when this happened
That is a very farking important detail in deciphering what is going on in this farking story


Injection spiking was involved.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
'No?'

'You're supposed to say "No, thank you", you barbaric oaf!'

*SPANG*
 
