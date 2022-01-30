 Skip to content
 
SUNY College student freezes to death.
193 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2022 at 5:25 AM



lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like this may well be a case of someone not taking a blizzard warning seriously, getting stuck and thinking they could walk to shelter
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Looks like this may well be a case of someone not taking a blizzard warning seriously, getting stuck and thinking they could walk to shelter


It's Oneonta...he was staggering home drunk after spending those 2 unaccounted hours getting snot hanging drunk in a bar
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Looks like this may well be a case of someone not taking a blizzard warning seriously, getting stuck and thinking they could walk to shelter


Yep...college kid, so, add in a good chance of inebriation.

/sucks for his family
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Probably got liquored up (note his age), was taking a shortcut home, sat down "for a minute", and passed out.

The reason that's my guess is because exactly 25 years ago today I turned 21, and I was treated to 21 shots and a myriad of other things over the course of the evening and when they brought me home they dropped me off at my driveway, whereupon I immediately passed out in my front yard. In the snow. In January. In Pennsylvania.

If they hadn't come back around to check on me 15 minutes later I would have been this guy.

I could be wrong, but that's an exceedingly bad and painful way to commit suicide so that's unlikely and being a college student he had a ton of other options available to him.
 
