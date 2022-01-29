 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   One foot on the brake and one on the gas, hey / Well, there's too much recoil, ouch, hot brass, yo   (jalopnik.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Miami, Miami-Dade County, Florida, new dashcam footage, Florida, Assault, Automobile, bullet holes  
•       •       •

551 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2022 at 2:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The real kicker here is that the guy's attorney says that the video proves that his client is innocent of all charges!

So... Murica tag candidate here. Every click on this video just goes that much farther toward exonerating this proud American standing his ground while rolling down the highway.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One foot in the grave and one foot on the pedal-
I was born a mental!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: The real kicker here is that the guy's attorney says that the video proves that his client is innocent of all charges!

So... Murica tag candidate here. Every click on this video just goes that much farther toward exonerating this proud American standing his ground while rolling down the highway.


Look that other guy threw a water bottle. My man here could have got wet at any time. Clearly justified self defense.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not calling them bullet holes anymore. They're to be called bullet points in a persuasive argument. Shooting is now a form of speech, and thus protected by the first amendment.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: We're not calling them bullet holes anymore. They're to be called bullet points in a persuasive argument. Shooting is now a form of speech, and thus protected by the first amendment.


One might call them power projection points.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a stupid dumbshiat goddamn mother farker
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude should have his 2nd amendment rights revoked for the rest of his life.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how he was like,
*Big man*
*Big man*
"Wow, that was noisy"
"Arrgh, aaaarrrrgggghhhh"
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ It took me sixteen hours and and a 9mm to get to Miami ♪
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name is Eric Popper. Popper.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Computerbandit - Popper, Punks & Porsche Drivers
Youtube -is9VMoRaMs
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zedster: What a stupid dumbshiat goddamn mother farker


It would have been a better idea to keep 'em separated.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The guy looked more like he was getting shot than the one doing the shooting. What a dumbass.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, I would tend not to take the word of the guy obliterating his own windshield.

What a psycho. Spraying his mechanical penis all over like that. Disgraceful.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This asshole is in jail, right?
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My favorite SiL actually drives like that: one foot on each pedal. I followed her one day on the I-99 and noticed her brake lights were on the whole trip. My ext time I rode sh is thin, I noticed her feet: pressing on both pedals simultaneously. Her monthly gas bill must be astounding.

They had no car in their native Açores. When the Gf amily immigrated here, she (17) was the first to get a job & driving- license. Who taught her to drive? I lived in Europe as a child (UK, & visited Brother in Army in W. Germany, plus as an adult in Europe in 1976, and visited often enough since). I never saw this two-footed driving anywhere, so she can't claim it's a "European" thing. Why has no driving examiner at the DMV caught it (she's past 70, now)?

I finked on her and she knows it's wrong, but... I guess she's too old to change, or too stubborn.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know when I'm at the range, the best way to hit a target is looking away while firing.

Idiot probably shot out his own engine block.
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The guy looked more like he was getting shot than the one doing the shooting. What a dumbass.


Yeah he started out calmly pointing the gun at another motorist but then acted like he had never fired anything before.

BTW, gunshots while inside of a vehicle are extremely loud. I'd be surprised if he didn't suffer hearing damage.

Those scenes in movies and TV where someone shoots someone else in a car like it's nothing? Nope. The only way it's possible is if you've really got something to muffle the shot.

Under normal circumstances everyone in the vehicle, including the shooter would be covering their ears and screaming.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: jaivirtualcard: The guy looked more like he was getting shot than the one doing the shooting. What a dumbass.

Yeah he started out calmly pointing the gun at another motorist but then acted like he had never fired anything before.

BTW, gunshots while inside of a vehicle are extremely loud. I'd be surprised if he didn't suffer hearing damage.

Those scenes in movies and TV where someone shoots someone else in a car like it's nothing? Nope. The only way it's possible is if you've really got something to muffle the shot.

Under normal circumstances everyone in the vehicle, including the shooter would be covering their ears and screaming.


Yeah reminds me of the scene in the sopranos where Gigi farks up his ear.

Around the 2:10 part

https://youtu.be/zeuJeBGXdos
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.