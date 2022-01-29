 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSYX ABC6 Columbus)   Hotel pool being too clean leads to guests running lean   (abc6onyourside.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Hotel, Marysville Police, Hampton Inn, American films, Frances Sternhagen, English-language films, report of an unconscious two-year-old, additional calls of unconscious people  
•       •       •

619 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2022 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
CO detectors save lives
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: CO detectors save lives


Cost Cutting "Job Creators" maximizing profits and too cheap to hire professionals for maintenance COST lives.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

optikeye: cretinbob: CO detectors save lives

Cost Cutting "Job Creators" maximizing profits and too cheap to hire professionals for maintenance COST lives.


They do
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they'd only gotten the poolio vaccine!
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Carbon monoxide or chlorine gas?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Carbon monoxide or chlorine gas?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, why not both.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are we sure this wasn't a meeting of regional fentanyl dealers?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Yeah, why not both.
[Fark user image 425x238]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone cleaned the empty pool with ammonia then refilled it.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Indoor pools aren't right.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.