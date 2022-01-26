 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOLD News 13)   Oh, there's nothing halfway about the Iowa way to treat you, when they sneak into the neonatal intensive care unit and just bottle feed a random baby   (kold.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Medical malpractice, Intensive care medicine, Pediatrics, Des Moines, Iowa, DES MOINES, Infant, Neonatal intensive care unit, Thomas Slater  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2022 at 6:25 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sixteen years from now that kid becomes a super hero with the power to bend plastic in their bare hands.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh my God, what a...um, what was the danger, exactly?
 
NickBob78
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd check that kid's cholesterol if I were you.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Weird? What's weird is posting an article about a hospital in IOWA from a tv station in ARIZONA.
 
NEDM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Oh my God, what a...um, what was the danger, exactly?


If he could sneak in to do this, he could have easily poisoned the infant.  Or smothered it.  Or tried to walk off with it.  I guarantee you everybody who was in the maternity ward that day nearly had a heart attack in fear at the prospects before their rage took over and they wanted to tear this piece of shiat limb from limb.

Throw the farking book at him, followed by the bookcase and then the whole farking library building.  Then fire whoever the fark was in charge of security that day.  Neither one of them should see daylight for years.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Oh my God, what a...um, what was the danger, exactly?


How about infection of the entire room of babies by Covid?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Oh my God, what a...um, what was the danger, exactly?


I don'i know exactly but he wasn't there just to wander around .
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe he just wanted to bond with a baby.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Maybe he just wanted to bond with a baby.


Sorry, with image:
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I opened the article, the TV station "Top Articles" inset at the bottom had one about "Baby Formula Shortage" running.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Somebody's not getting their adrinochrome today.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.