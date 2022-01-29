 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox Business)   It is now   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, United States Army, United States, Natural gas, American films, Pittsburghbridge, Friday morning ahead of President Biden, United States Army Reserve, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

1042 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2022 at 1:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Methinks the city engineer isn't long for his job. This is a catastrophic dereliction of duty.
 
kinda _askew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A quote from John Fetterman -

"People across Pennsylvania - and across our entire country - have been saying it for years: Our infrastructure is failing us.
Pittsburgh is *the* city of bridges. We have 446, more than any other city in the WORLD, including Venice, Italy! We rely on these bridges to connect us and bring us together. We drive across them every day."

Methinks some expect the city engineer to perform miracles without funds.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The just approved 2022 Pittsburgh Capital Budget allocated $3MM to bridge preservation and restoration, $750M to bridge upgrades, and $8.523 MM for the upgrade/replace/repair of specific bridges, all of which being roughly 7% of the overall budget. The other big ticket items include landslide prevention and street paving.

So, yeah, the infrastructure money is desperately needed.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kinda _askew: Methinks some expect the city engineer to perform miracles without funds.


It's a city bridge, and it wasn't even on the list for federal funds. Even if the funds were there, they didn't tag this bridge as a necessary recipient, and that is the fault of the farking city engineer (or engineers)!
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They've known this bridge was badly damaged for years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Biden promised the crowd that the bridge infrastructure of the city would be addressed, along with all 43,000 bridges in the U.S....I knew there were a lot of bridges - I had no idea of that,.."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...Biden promised the crowd that the bridge infrastructure of the city would be addressed, along with all 43,000 bridges in the U.S....I knew there were a lot of bridges - I had no idea of that,.."

[Fark user image image 751x500]


He can't fix them all, so may as well give up entirely. Amirite?
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comments.


Just.......don't
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like we really didn't have enough money set aside for that, huh? I wonder who's to blame for cutting the bill down ever smaller.

/hint:  it wasn't progressives.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: The comments.


Just.......don't


dude its q news. Why would you be stupid enough to read the redneck circle jerk?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox Business doesn't like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill? Well, maybe Congress should raise taxes to cover expenses and pass more than one bill every six farking months
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kinda _askew: A quote from John Fetterman -

"People across Pennsylvania - and across our entire country - have been saying it for years: Our infrastructure is failing us.
Pittsburgh is *the* city of bridges. We have 446, more than any other city in the WORLD, including Venice, Italy! We rely on these bridges to connect us and bring us together. We drive across them every day."

Methinks some expect the city engineer to perform miracles without funds.


Italy did theirs without mortar and they've stood for 2000 years!
themoderntrobadors.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I get the impression the Secret Service is about hire some bridge inspectors.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
skybird659:

A bridge can be made to last, or made within a tight budget, but you usually can't do both. Good luck trying to find stonemasons to build a 4 lane bridge without using a city's entire transportation budget.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The bridge was built in 1970. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which rates bridges on a scale of 0 to 9 - 9 representing the best condition - rated the substructure of the now-collapsed bridge a 6, according to NBC News. The bridge's deck and superstructure had ratings of 4, according to PennDOT.

So these numbers... are they wide apart like a mile or close together like a half mile? The difference between a 5 and a six could be large or small on their scale but it doesn't look good by the numbers.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skybird659: Italy did theirs without mortar and they've stood for 2000 years!


Anybody know how much maintenance these require? The tour guides in Paris told me the Pont Neuf (16th century) had been repaired so many times there wasn't an original stone in it.

//not the most trustworthy source
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: They've known this bridge was badly damaged for years.

[Fark user image 425x568]


Funny how you and everyone else seem to think engineers get their annual bridge inspection reports from random tweets by concerned citizens.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was born in 1970. I hope I have a better year than this bridge!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skybird659: kinda _askew: A quote from John Fetterman -

"People across Pennsylvania - and across our entire country - have been saying it for years: Our infrastructure is failing us.
Pittsburgh is *the* city of bridges. We have 446, more than any other city in the WORLD, including Venice, Italy! We rely on these bridges to connect us and bring us together. We drive across them every day."

Methinks some expect the city engineer to perform miracles without funds.

Italy did theirs without mortar and they've stood for 2000 years!
[themoderntrobadors.com image 850x637]


Somehow I doubt that thing has fully loaded semis going over it
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Time to send in Chris Christie!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.