(Twitter)   How many stereotypes of Bostonians can you find in this 33 second interview of people out during the blizzard?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fails without "wicked pissah" or "Go SCREW!"
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Real Bostonians don't go looking for an open
Dunks in the middle of a blizzard.

They go looking for an open packy.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What is this?!? A volume level for ants?!?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not enough accent.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How many stereotypes of Bostonians can you find in this 33 second interview of people out during the blizzard?

Not too many?
 
stock411
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Not enough accent.


A challenger approaches
Meet Andy Barr a plow driver in Boston
Saturday's Snow Is Like An 'English Muffin With Some Jam,' According To One Plow Driver
Youtube wLczOB_G-0c
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not enough racism
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw no one trying to park their car out in the yard. Also a distressing lack of chowder.
 
