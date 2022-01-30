 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   US Consulate issues warning about Mexican hospital behaving like an American one   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's ok when we do it.
 
JRoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hate them foreigners crossing the Mexican border to take advantage of our country! -Mexico
 
ktybear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Best advice: Just don't go to Mexico.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who the hell would go to a hospital in Mexico?

You could be on a flight back to just about anywhere in the US in a couple hours.

Fark around and find out abounds.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are any US tourists actively seeking hospitals in Mexico?

'Hey honey, we've got the zip line at 2:00 and the hospital tour at 4'

Seems like more of a thing you only go to when you really need it
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Are any US tourists actively seeking hospitals in Mexico?

'Hey honey, we've got the zip line at 2:00 and the hospital tour at 4'

Seems like more of a thing you only go to when you really need it


Maybe they really need it?  100,000 visitors a month. You think no one needs a hospital?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But it has 'Saint' in the name, it must have been approved or certified by the Pope or Muhammad right?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: TorpedoOrca: Are any US tourists actively seeking hospitals in Mexico?

'Hey honey, we've got the zip line at 2:00 and the hospital tour at 4'

Seems like more of a thing you only go to when you really need it

Maybe they really need it?  100,000 visitors a month. You think no one needs a hospital?


I guess I don't understand the warning. 'Don't go to this hospital!'

Ok, but I've got this broken leg here. Where do you recommend I go?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: TorpedoOrca: Are any US tourists actively seeking hospitals in Mexico?

'Hey honey, we've got the zip line at 2:00 and the hospital tour at 4'

Seems like more of a thing you only go to when you really need it

Maybe they really need it?  100,000 visitors a month. You think no one needs a hospital?


If a flight from Cabo to farking Toledo, Ohio can be completed in less than six hours, no, I don't think anyone *needs* a hospital in Mexico.

What would be the issue anyways? Food poisoning? Broken arm? Bottle opener gone wrong?

Like, you ain't gonna die in six hours.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: BafflerMeal: TorpedoOrca: Are any US tourists actively seeking hospitals in Mexico?

'Hey honey, we've got the zip line at 2:00 and the hospital tour at 4'

Seems like more of a thing you only go to when you really need it

Maybe they really need it?  100,000 visitors a month. You think no one needs a hospital?

I guess I don't understand the warning. 'Don't go to this hospital!'

Ok, but I've got this broken leg here. Where do you recommend I go?


On a plane ... back to wherever the hell you came from.

That's pretty much what anyone from the rest of the world that comes to America does: they wait until they go the hell home before seeking treatment.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: BafflerMeal: TorpedoOrca: Are any US tourists actively seeking hospitals in Mexico?

'Hey honey, we've got the zip line at 2:00 and the hospital tour at 4'

Seems like more of a thing you only go to when you really need it

Maybe they really need it?  100,000 visitors a month. You think no one needs a hospital?

If a flight from Cabo to farking Toledo, Ohio can be completed in less than six hours, no, I don't think anyone *needs* a hospital in Mexico.

What would be the issue anyways? Food poisoning? Broken arm? Bottle opener gone wrong?

Like, you ain't gonna die in six hours.


Covid-19 - just like in the article?  Requiring immediate respiratory assistance etc. or maybe you're dead.  You know - little things
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Best advice: Just don't go to Mexico.


My wife went to Algodones to get her teeth worked on.  Saved her quite a bit of money.  But after all the work she's had done here in the States to fix what was done in Mexico, that little adventure has ending up being a considerable loss of money over what it would have cost if she had just stayed here.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: BafflerMeal: TorpedoOrca: Are any US tourists actively seeking hospitals in Mexico?

'Hey honey, we've got the zip line at 2:00 and the hospital tour at 4'

Seems like more of a thing you only go to when you really need it

Maybe they really need it?  100,000 visitors a month. You think no one needs a hospital?

If a flight from Cabo to farking Toledo, Ohio can be completed in less than six hours, no, I don't think anyone *needs* a hospital in Mexico.

What would be the issue anyways? Food poisoning? Broken arm? Bottle opener gone wrong?

Like, you ain't gonna die in six hours.


How about anaphylactic shock?  Would you allow me to go to a hospital then?  It's really hard to not breath for six hours.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: BafflerMeal: TorpedoOrca: Are any US tourists actively seeking hospitals in Mexico?

'Hey honey, we've got the zip line at 2:00 and the hospital tour at 4'

Seems like more of a thing you only go to when you really need it

Maybe they really need it?  100,000 visitors a month. You think no one needs a hospital?

I guess I don't understand the warning. 'Don't go to this hospital!'

Ok, but I've got this broken leg here. Where do you recommend I go?


One of the other hospitals or clinics in town?
 
