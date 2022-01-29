 Skip to content
 
(Big E Radio)   Check out Noise Factor tonight at 10:30 PM ET and kick it off with a five track punk rock banger. After that we got Pusherkid, Grifter, House of Lightning, and much more. Did someone say nu metal? No? Well it's getting played anyway   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
8:30 pm Noise Factor: This week Rev.K has a fever, and the only prescription is more cowbell loud punk rock! Tonight opens with a 5 track punk rock banger led off by The Ramones and closed with Germany's own A.F.K. In the middle of that spilled beer and cigarette smoke sandwich are a few other classic punk rock gems. Listeners asked for it and Rev.K finally delivers the quirky sound of Illuminati Hotties. There's also Pusherkid, Grifter, House of Lightning, and a super special cover song mashup! Did someone say nu metal? Everywhere Rev.K looks this week people are talking about nu metal, so ok, let's do a nu metal set of some old favourites!

Who the hell is talking about nu metal (except in disparaging terms...).  Also, we insist, nay DEMAND pictures of you with a safety pin filled jean jacket.

/the only DJ Fever I recognize...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got you doing promos on Kerry's show?  Where's 'our' crossover?

/er, not that we'd rather listen to her sultry voice over your ... um ... well ... yeah
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Who the hell is talking about nu metal (except in disparaging terms...).


You'd be surprised....

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Thanks man! Very glad you're here!

Recoil Therapy: They got you doing promos on Kerry's show?  Where's 'our' crossover?

/er, not that we'd rather listen to her sultry voice over your ... um ... well ... yeah


LOL!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's mildly frightening how many of these show tunes I know...

/I blame MrsRT liking musicals & me picking up on them through osmosis over the years
 
