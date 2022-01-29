 Skip to content
(live365.com)   Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) takes you back to 1971 for two hours of music. Then the mystery of The Talking Cat is finally solved, but afterwards Batman and Superman start wondering if there's another Kryptonian around   (live365.com) divider line
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stream will become active by 7:45PM ET, if not before.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmmm.  Good year.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sophie has already taken her position on the sofa near the Telefunken, waiting for me to finish show prep.  Smart girl, she is.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stream should be on now.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Stream should be on now.


I can see "what;s playing" but there's no sound yet. I've turned off all blocking.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: wooden_badger: Stream should be on now.

I can see "what;s playing" but there's no sound yet. I've turned off all blocking.


Hmmm....seems to be working OK for me, just tried the link.  Can you try a different browser?  The audio level is a bit low.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: jasonvatch: wooden_badger: Stream should be on now.

I can see "what;s playing" but there's no sound yet. I've turned off all blocking.

Hmmm....seems to be working OK for me, just tried the link.  Can you try a different browser?  The audio level is a bit low.


Or I could unplug the headphones...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: wooden_badger: jasonvatch: wooden_badger: Stream should be on now.

I can see "what;s playing" but there's no sound yet. I've turned off all blocking.

Hmmm....seems to be working OK for me, just tried the link.  Can you try a different browser?  The audio level is a bit low.

Or I could unplug the headphones...


So you're OK now?  Just operator error?
 
NYCNative
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
NYCNative
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
NYCNative
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NYCNative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
NYCNative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: So you're OK now? Just operator error?


Yes. You said the audio level was low, so I turned it up and heard a little chipmunk. So I pulled the plug and Fibber McGee ensued.
 
NYCNative
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
NYCNative
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
NYCNative
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
NYCNative
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
NYCNative
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And we're off
 
NYCNative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size


Okay, I am done now. Sorry, just got inspired.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NYCNative: [e.snmc.io image 300x297]

Okay, I am done now. Sorry, just got inspired.


Much appreciated.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: [Fark user image 425x566]


QUAT
 
