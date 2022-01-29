 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WalletHub)   The best and worst states to raise a family in 2022 pans out pretty much as one would expect   (wallethub.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, U.S. state, United States, new state, particular state, metric category, State, Unemployment, stable family  
•       •       •

603 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2022 at 11:17 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Florida, where nobody is having kids because they're too busy getting divorced and panhandling to pay the bills... still better than 11 other states.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Scanning the Affordability column, I'm very doubtful this is accurate.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Scanning the Affordability column, I'm very doubtful this is accurate.


I believe it after reading the methodology section of what went into affordability - median debt, median credit score, median savings for college, paid family leave, people who pay their medical bills...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
South Dakota at #15?  I didn't know this was a parody.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Scanning the Affordability column, I'm very doubtful this is accurate.


Yeah, I was going to say this doesn't track. Massachusetts is not the second most affordable state in the country no matter what metrics you use.

And looking at their methodology, this study is absolute, complete, ivory-tower academia bullshiat:

This reads like a tenured college professor setting criteria based only on what they know:

Housing Affordability: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Housing Costs (accounts for both rental and sale prices) / Median Annual Family Income.
Median Credit Score: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Median Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: This metric measures the median amount of mortgage debt per adult, as share of median earnings.
Median Non-Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: This metric measures the median amount of non-mortgage debt per adult, as share of median earnings.
Share of People Who Save Money for their Children's College Education: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Share of Children Aged 0 to 17 Whose Family Had Problems Paying Medical Bills: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: This metric refers to children whose family had problems paying for the children's medical or health care bills during the past 12 months.
Paid Family Leave: Double Weight (~3.64 Points)
Retirement Access & Participation: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: "Retirement" refers to employer-based plans only.
Median Annual Family Income: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living.
Average Annual Family Health Insurance Premium: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

That list is written so that only rich areas are affordable. It's absurd.
 
buster_v
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why are all the worst states red states? I was told that the red states are a paradise and the blue states are shiatholes.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Virginia's rank is now laughable considering who we just elected to lead the state.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Badmoodman: Scanning the Affordability column, I'm very doubtful this is accurate.

Yeah, I was going to say this doesn't track. Massachusetts is not the second most affordable state in the country no matter what metrics you use.

And looking at their methodology, this study is absolute, complete, ivory-tower academia bullshiat:

This reads like a tenured college professor setting criteria based only on what they know:

Housing Affordability: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Housing Costs (accounts for both rental and sale prices) / Median Annual Family Income.
Median Credit Score: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Median Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: This metric measures the median amount of mortgage debt per adult, as share of median earnings.
Median Non-Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: This metric measures the median amount of non-mortgage debt per adult, as share of median earnings.
Share of People Who Save Money for their Children's College Education: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Share of Children Aged 0 to 17 Whose Family Had Problems Paying Medical Bills: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: This metric refers to children whose family had problems paying for the children's medical or health care bills during the past 12 months.
Paid Family Leave: Double Weight (~3.64 Points)
Retirement Access & Participation: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: "Retirement" refers to employer-based plans only.
Median Annual Family Income: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living.
Average Annual Family Health Insurance Premium: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

That list is written so that only rich areas are affordable. It's absurd.


You think a site called WalletHub is run by academics?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Once again, as a Nevadan, I can proudly say, "Thank God for Mississippi."
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can we really trust WalletHub? They're probably in a corporation's pocket.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The best states for not raising a family are  not included?
 
tasteme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
New Mexico may have ranked 49th overall, but I rank it #1 place to hide a body :)
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
California is 46 in Education? Based on what??
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: California is 46 in Education? Based on what??


That's not the craziest ranking...try #20 for affordability.

Seriously.  Somebody came up with that.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Massachusetts: inside 495, yes a good area to raise a family. Though housing/renting prices are crazy. Commuting by car is a hassle, but the commuter rail prices are steep.

Outside 495: somewhat MAGAt country out there. Western Mass is pretty good, though. North Adams and Mass MoCA are nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oklahoma sucks....but we all knew that.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably just coincidence, but I think you could draw a contiguous circle around the bottom 15.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subjective judgment IMHO.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*skims article*

Someone really likes the east coast.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Washington great for kids as long as you don't live in Seattle proper.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.