 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Measure twice, cut once, mind your P's and Q's, check your work... all that stuff   (wfla.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Bank, Cheque, Credit card, Money, Overdraft, Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken, Darlene Gwyn, Authorization hold  
•       •       •

996 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2022 at 10:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The other day, I saw a story about someone who mixed up their internet bill and credit card bill.  How is there no limit checking on these bill payment systems?  The payment attempt should be rejected if it's more than the amount due, FFS.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: The other day, I saw a story about someone who mixed up their internet bill and credit card bill.  How is there no limit checking on these bill payment systems?  The payment attempt should be rejected if it's more than the amount due, FFS.


It's a feature.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jtown: The other day, I saw a story about someone who mixed up their internet bill and credit card bill.  How is there no limit checking on these bill payment systems?  The payment attempt should be rejected if it's more than the amount due, FFS.


At my credit union, it's impossible to pay more to my Visa card than is due on it.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
michael-bolton_decimal.jpg
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: jtown: The other day, I saw a story about someone who mixed up their internet bill and credit card bill.  How is there no limit checking on these bill payment systems?  The payment attempt should be rejected if it's more than the amount due, FFS.

At my credit union, it's impossible to pay more to my Visa card than is due on it.


Same with Discover. I can't pay more than the current balance.

Bank of America. Not even once.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
they are so poor, they can't even pay attention*...


*eric cartman.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some platforms assume when you type "43000," you mean "$430.00".  Others don't and that results.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jso2897: At my credit union, it's impossible to pay more to my Visa card than is due on it.


Wondering if they owed $43,000 on the credit card.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Some platforms assume when you type "43000," you mean "$430.00".  Others don't and that results.


This. The problem is that in many system typing in 430 means 430 whereas in others 430 is 4.30 as it doesn't put in the 0's after the decimal. I can imagine some poor old folks getting mixed up with this.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's worse is some of these newer user interfaces where there is no preview screen. You click pay and that's it. No chance to review.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So over a week with no cash.  They can't buy milk BUT they obviously have a credit card they use.  If only there was a way to purchase goods without cash
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I understand it was our mistake, but an investigation shouldn't take this long. This is our money, and we need it," Gwyn said.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
woman accidentallies, blames someone else

/film at 11
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jtown: The other day, I saw a story about someone who mixed up their internet bill and credit card bill.  How is there no limit checking on these bill payment systems?  The payment attempt should be rejected if it's more than the amount due, FFS.


In Canada at least, the bill payment system is a one-way protocol. The credit union doesn't know how much my monthly gas bill is. The gas company sends the bill to me, then I go to my account to send them a transfer for $whatever. The credit union could in theory add a special balance check for bill payments on their in-house Visa card, but they don't bother.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
eat every carrot and pee on your plate....something like that.

i also told my kids "don't listen to what i say, listen to what i mean!"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTP 2: they are so poor, they can't even pay attention*...


*eric cartman.


They are so poor, when they get mad they can't afford to fly off the handle so they gotta go greyhound off the handle*

* also Eric Cartman.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: So over a week with no cash.  They can't buy milk BUT they obviously have a credit card they use.  If only there was a way to purchase goods without cash


Dick. It flatlined their checking and savings. They thought they had literally zero money. You expect them to then take on debt with usury interest?
 
Loren
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: The other day, I saw a story about someone who mixed up their internet bill and credit card bill.  How is there no limit checking on these bill payment systems?  The payment attempt should be rejected if it's more than the amount due, FFS.


That's been my experience, also.

jaivirtualcard: This. The problem is that in many system typing in 430 means 430 whereas in others 430 is 4.30 as it doesn't put in the 0's after the decimal. I can imagine some poor old folks getting mixed up with this.


Yup, this is a horrible design.  Bankers are used to it so they tend to make bank websites work that way.  Nope, the rest of us expect 430 to produce $430, not $4.30.  However, that would result in an underpayment.  Now, a zero key that bounced a bit, though...
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: jtown: The other day, I saw a story about someone who mixed up their internet bill and credit card bill.  How is there no limit checking on these bill payment systems?  The payment attempt should be rejected if it's more than the amount due, FFS.

In Canada at least, the bill payment system is a one-way protocol. The credit union doesn't know how much my monthly gas bill is. The gas company sends the bill to me, then I go to my account to send them a transfer for $whatever. The credit union could in theory add a special balance check for bill payments on their in-house Visa card, but they don't bother.


Yeah, but America is superior in goosing our "economy" (GDP). If the peons get torched, so be it (I'm a peon in this). The "economy" is strong while the child tax credit expires and millions of American children go hungry.

USA! USA! USA!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: So over a week with no cash.  They can't buy milk BUT they obviously have a credit card they use.  If only there was a way to purchase goods without cash


Unless they locked the cc due to the investigation? I wouldn't put it past a cc company to do that.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.