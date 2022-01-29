 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Swipe left .... for meth   (cnn.com) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I tried to get a lady who was completely made out of meth to go on a date with me.

She said she only dated tall guys.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The suspects had a total of 908 previous charges -- 453 prior felonies and 455 misdemeanors, the PCSO said.

Detectives were able to purchase approximately 280 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about $14,000 and approximately 3 grams of cocaine, the release said.
The operation also netted about 645 grams of marijuana, 113 grams (130 pills) of Ecstasy, 1.5 grams of Fentanyl/heroin, 28 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and one gram of LSD, the PCSO said.

That's it? What kind of a dumb fark small potatoes operation was this?
 
