(NPR)   New Hampshire saw a problem and delivered what the people need, where they are   (npr.org) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone who has crossed from Maine into New Hampshire via the Turnpike has seen the "Don't drink and Drive" sign immediately followed by the "State liquor store 1/2 mile" sign
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the most exciting thing you will hear from New Hampshire all day.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh, COVID test kits?  I guessed wrong.

amb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cman: Everyone who has crossed from Maine into New Hampshire via the Turnpike has seen the "Don't drink and Drive" sign immediately followed by the "State liquor store 1/2 mile" sign


On I93 north of Manchester, it is the Safety Rest Stop and State Liquor store. I do miss those stores, haven't lived in NH since 2009.

We decided the state didn't want the stores to make money, so kept the prices very low.
 
palelizard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Huh, COVID test kits?  I guessed wrong.

[sfexaminer.com image 690x380]


I guess I'm old. My first thought was "those girls should be wearing seatbelts".
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BUY ?

BUT THE WHITE HOUSE SAYS,
A half-billion tests will be available for order on January 19th and will be mailed directly to American households.

There will be free tests available for every household, and to promote broad access, the initial program will allow four free tests to be requested per residential address.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/01/14/fact-sheet-the-biden-administration-to-begin-distributing-at-home-rapid-covid-19-tests-to-americans-for-free/

so get them for free and charge the same amount of $13...???
 
