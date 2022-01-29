 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Youth soccer club selling sex toys. Surprisingly some people have a problem with that. Bonus: Subby's neighborhood league   (kcra.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Sacramento, California, themed products.The Natomas FA fundraiser, soccer club, Association football, Sex toy, KCRA-TV, Fundraising, Fundraiser  
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How is youth soccer player formed?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Hi, I'm Timmy would you like to buy a pocket pussy?"
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Upon seeing the adult toys and host of other sexually-themed products at the Natomas FA fundraiser link, a group of concerned parents told KCRA 3 they found it inappropriate that those items were attached to a fundraiser that supports their children's soccer club.

Where do they think the kids came from to begin with? It's not like the teams were going door-to-door with a catalog and taking orders.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are these concerned parents donating any money or just biatching as usual?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Makes a lot more sense now, soccer players spending half their time lying down, moaning.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They were not technically "attached" as much as strapped on
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone have any common sense anymore?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Right??  We all know that a sex toy fundraiser should really be a little league baseball thing...
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

No.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hmm? Mistake, or subtle way of telling a bunch of soccer moms to go fuk themselves!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

At what point was it "common?"
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You tell me what should they sell?

EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "I take the profit that would have been mine as the Pure Romance consultant, and I personally write that check as my donation to the club," Hill said.

It's beginning to clear up.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thankfully the club has acknowledged that using products reserved for adults as a fundraiser was a bad idea. Please sure to sign up to their new fundraiser where they raffle off an AR-15, a weekend at a Vegas casino, and a case of wine.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"If there's a backlash with this, and people are really unhappy about it, then we won't do it again," Natomas FA leadership secretary Wendy Hill said.

We still don't see what was wrong but since you say so we won't do it again.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess the sex toy fundraiser is giving some parents bad vibes.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"This is supposed to help bring in some money," Hill said. "Some parents are choosing to turn it into something super horrible."  Hill is also a Pure Romance consultant and described the nature of the products she sells.


So one parent is trying to foist her multilevel marketing scam on 1000+ people.  She thought she hit the mother lode. Even if she claims she was going to "donate" her profit, that'd still be getting all their info for future solicitations.  That's where the real outrage should be, not the subject of the things she was trying to sell.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like it could get Messi.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Common Sense is a fundamental constant of the universe. Some would say 'the' fundamental constant. As the universe expands and the population increases, there is less and less CS to go around.
 
