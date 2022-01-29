 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   A Georgia school administrator removed a student's artwork featuring a rainbow with the words "Gay is OK" and compared it to a Nazi flag. So "Gay is not OK?"   (thehill.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yes the gays are coming to murder your family, be very afraid.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Yes the gays are coming to murder your family, be very afraid.


Because, whenever I see LGBTQ+ symbols, I first think of Nazis.

/Fire the administrator, IMHO.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He protests just a little toooooo much
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So they're like Newberg, Oregon?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To Republicans gay is not only NOT OK, but it's evil and darksided.

/unless you're a Senator from SC who's in the closet
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But the Confederate flag of traitors to America should be flown everywhere.
Sick.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

skybird659: But the Confederate flag of traitors to America should be flown everywhere.
Sick.


This one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So school administrator harassing gays accuses said gays as being the same as Nazis who killed lots of gays.

That guy sounds Georgia edumacated.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
School district administration whips out their disingenuous placation script:

"It has been alleged that a piece of student artwork was compared to Nazi symbolism ... To be clear, we condemn this comparison and discrimination in all its forms," the school district wrote.

No, you don't.

"We stand with our LGBTQIA+ community and are dedicated to proving our commitment to diversity and inclusion," the district added.

No, you don't.

"To that end, we will continue having sensitive and appropriate conversations with our school communities."

No, you won't.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA    "Homophobia, Anti-semitism, and all forms of hate have should have no home here in Athens - especially in our public schools."

Honestly, I expected something other than a normal human reaction. Well done, normal human person.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: skybird659: But the Confederate flag of traitors to America should be flown everywhere.
Sick.

This one?

[Fark user image image 425x338]


If that were really a confederate flag, there would be a skid mark on it
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: aleister_greynight: Yes the gays are coming to murder your family, be very afraid.

Because, whenever I see LGBTQ+ symbols, I first think of Nazis.

/Fire the administrator, IMHO.


Into the sun, for preference.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Adam and Steve, not Adam and Eva.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing will be done. The state is a farking hellscape of hate.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Yes the gays are coming to murder your family, be very afraid.


Oh no! The Gayroller!

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hanging "pride" flags won't turn people gay, hanging Nazi flags won't turn people into Nazis. Hanging pictures of nude sexy people won't cause students to furiously masturbate in class, although they might be inspired to do it at the nurse's office.

Censorship is the greatest tool that tyrants use. It doesn't matter whether you're an emotionally unstable lefty or a logical righty, you have to fight censorship when it tries to control a part of the world you live in. If you let censorship prevail, then only the opinions and facts of those in power would matter.

If you're not being censored now, you might think censorship is ok because it helps prevent opinions or facts that oppose yours. But when censorship starts coming for the things you believe in, that's when you'll realize how fearsome it is to live a lie just to survive and not get canceled.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


You said it, Mr Burns.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for them to further the gay agenda by shoving Sunday brunch in our faces tomorrow. What WON'T the gays do??
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Hanging "pride" flags won't turn people gay, hanging Nazi flags won't turn people into Nazis. Hanging pictures of nude sexy people won't cause students to furiously masturbate in class, although they might be inspired to do it at the nurse's office.

Censorship is the greatest tool that tyrants use. It doesn't matter whether you're an emotionally unstable lefty or a logical righty, you have to fight censorship when it tries to control a part of the world you live in. If you let censorship prevail, then only the opinions and facts of those in power would matter.

If you're not being censored now, you might think censorship is ok because it helps prevent opinions or facts that oppose yours. But when censorship starts coming for the things you believe in, that's when you'll realize how fearsome it is to live a lie just to survive and not get canceled.


Being nonracist is emotionally unstable?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he is an expert on NAZI flags, probably has quite the collection
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see the confusion. The Nazis wanted to shovel Jews into ovens while gays want to...uh...have wedding cakes and...uh...do all the normal things everybody does? Hey, wait a minute! Those two things aren't ANYTHING like each other.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Hanging "pride" flags won't turn people gay, hanging Nazi flags won't turn people into Nazis. Hanging pictures of nude sexy people won't cause students to furiously masturbate in class, although they might be inspired to do it at the nurse's office.

Censorship is the greatest tool that tyrants use. It doesn't matter whether you're an emotionally unstable lefty or a logical righty, you have to fight censorship when it tries to control a part of the world you live in. If you let censorship prevail, then only the opinions and facts of those in power would matter.

If you're not being censored now, you might think censorship is ok because it helps prevent opinions or facts that oppose yours. But when censorship starts coming for the things you believe in, that's when you'll realize how fearsome it is to live a lie just to survive and not get canceled.


and the BSAB between gays and Nazis is a nice touch.

*chef's kiss*
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Hanging "pride" flags won't turn people gay, hanging Nazi flags won't turn people into Nazis. Hanging pictures of nude sexy people won't cause students to furiously masturbate in class, although they might be inspired to do it at the nurse's office.

Censorship is the greatest tool that tyrants use. It doesn't matter whether you're an emotionally unstable lefty or a logical righty, you have to fight censorship when it tries to control a part of the world you live in. If you let censorship prevail, then only the opinions and facts of those in power would matter.

If you're not being censored now, you might think censorship is ok because it helps prevent opinions or facts that oppose yours. But when censorship starts coming for the things you believe in, that's when you'll realize how fearsome it is to live a lie just to survive and not get canceled.


An attempt was made
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean I see his point administration wants to openly display the Nazi flag but isn't allowed. The kid wants to openly display acceptance and isn't allowed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Georgia I think it's safe to assume that Nazis are more ok than gays
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will not tolerate happiness in this learning facility.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So by MAGA logic:

¬(gay→OK)  [not (if gay then OK)]
¬(¬gay ∨ OK) [not ( not gay or OK)]
gay ∧ ¬OK  [gay and not OK]

Meaning, how gay you are is a measure of how not-ok you are.  Will EMTs start asking emergency victims to rate how they're feeling with a measure of gayness?  "Ma'am, ma'am, can you hear me?  You've been in an accident.  I need to ask you a few quick questions OK? Great, first, can you tell me how gay you feel right now? How would you describe your pain, on a scale of John Wayne to Liberace?"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: FTFA    "Homophobia, Anti-semitism, and all forms of hate have should have no home here in Athens - especially in our public schools."

Honestly, I expected something other than a normal human reaction. Well done, normal human person.


If they didn't want people making gay art in their city, why did they name it Athens?
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: To Republicans gay is not only NOT OK, but it's evil and darksided.

/unless you're a Senator from SC who's in the closet


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Hanging "pride" flags won't turn people gay, hanging Nazi flags won't turn people into Nazis. Hanging pictures of nude sexy people won't cause students to furiously masturbate in class, although they might be inspired to do it at the nurse's office.

Censorship is the greatest tool that tyrants use. It doesn't matter whether you're an emotionally unstable lefty or a logical righty, you have to fight censorship when it tries to control a part of the world you live in. If you let censorship prevail, then only the opinions and facts of those in power would matter.

If you're not being censored now, you might think censorship is ok because it helps prevent opinions or facts that oppose yours. But when censorship starts coming for the things you believe in, that's when you'll realize how fearsome it is to live a lie just to survive and not get canceled.


Go fark yourself, you homophobic shiat.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Hanging "pride" flags won't turn people gay, hanging Nazi flags won't turn people into Nazis. Hanging pictures of nude sexy people won't cause students to furiously masturbate in class, although they might be inspired to do it at the nurse's office.

Censorship is the greatest tool that tyrants use. It doesn't matter whether you're an emotionally unstable lefty or a logical righty, you have to fight censorship when it tries to control a part of the world you live in. If you let censorship prevail, then only the opinions and facts of those in power would matter.

If you're not being censored now, you might think censorship is ok because it helps prevent opinions or facts that oppose yours. But when censorship starts coming for the things you believe in, that's when you'll realize how fearsome it is to live a lie just to survive and not get canceled.


You BSAB morons think you're clever but you're still f#cking morons.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And the window shifts again to normalize this behavior.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Because, whenever I see LGBTQ+ symbols, I first think of Nazis.



Well, there is one where it's appropriate.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

For those that don't know, gay men and transsexuals sent to the Nazi concentration camps were made to wear the pink triangle.

Later it was re-appropriated into a symbol of pride.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Hanging "pride" flags won't turn people gay, hanging Nazi flags won't turn people into Nazis. Hanging pictures of nude sexy people won't cause students to furiously masturbate in class, although they might be inspired to do it at the nurse's office.

Censorship is the greatest tool that tyrants use. It doesn't matter whether you're an emotionally unstable lefty or a logical righty, you have to fight censorship when it tries to control a part of the world you live in. If you let censorship prevail, then only the opinions and facts of those in power would matter.

If you're not being censored now, you might think censorship is ok because it helps prevent opinions or facts that oppose yours. But when censorship starts coming for the things you believe in, that's when you'll realize how fearsome it is to live a lie just to survive and not get canceled.


Shut up Ivan.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: aleister_greynight: Yes the gays are coming to murder your family, be very afraid.

Because, whenever I see LGBTQ+ symbols, I first think of Nazis.

/Fire the administrator, IMHO.


fire all the admins.

I had to take all the ed law and Ed leadership classes as Part of my masters.

Such a fickle bunch of wannabe politicians who mistake cronyism for meritocracy as easily as other people breathe.

Leadership to them is passing the buck and leaving the front liners to take the brunt of it.

Only met a few decent ones.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: aleister_greynight: Yes the gays are coming to murder your family, be very afraid.

Because, whenever I see LGBTQ+ symbols, I first think of Nazis.

/Fire the administrator, IMHO.


Wow, you really grew up with a terrible education .... Think of the Pink Triangle.. Cupcake.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Notabunny: FTFA    "Homophobia, Anti-semitism, and all forms of hate have should have no home here in Athens - especially in our public schools."

Honestly, I expected something other than a normal human reaction. Well done, normal human person.

If they didn't want people making gay art in their city, why did they name it Athens?


Here's what I suspect happened:

Some MAGA teacher wanted to make a point about since liberals compare everything conservative to Nazis, I'll call something that liberals love (pride flag) a Nazi symbol so they'll hate it.

Athens, by and large, is a fairly liberal city in NE GA - that doesn't mean that everyone there is, of course, but it's surrounded by right wing derp, and the teacher may well have been some Oconee/Oglethorpe/Madison County resident who was a Trumper working for the district. Athens voted for Biden by +42 in 2020.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: So by MAGA logic:

¬(gay→OK)  [not (if gay then OK)]
¬(¬gay ∨ OK) [not ( not gay or OK)]
gay ∧ ¬OK  [gay and not OK]

Meaning, how gay you are is a measure of how not-ok you are.  Will EMTs start asking emergency victims to rate how they're feeling with a measure of gayness?  "Ma'am, ma'am, can you hear me?  You've been in an accident.  I need to ask you a few quick questions OK? Great, first, can you tell me how gay you feel right now? How would you describe your pain, on a scale of John Wayne to Liberace?"

Which end is which there?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's the usual Republican move.
They heard that people in general don't like Nazis, so he cal

AirForceVet: aleister_greynight: Yes the gays are coming to murder your family, be very afraid.

Because, whenever I see LGBTQ+ symbols, I first think of Nazis.

/Fire the administrator, IMHO.


School administrators are like HOA board members, dirty cops, and coffee stains on a white tshirt.
They are impossible to get rid of.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Hanging "pride" flags won't turn people gay,


True.

hanging Nazi flags won't turn people into Nazis.

Also true.

Hanging pictures of nude sexy people won't cause students to furiously masturbate in class

You're not the boss of me.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Grade school? Huh.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Hanging "pride" flags won't turn people gay, hanging Nazi flags won't turn people into Nazis. Hanging pictures of nude sexy people won't cause students to furiously masturbate in class, although they might be inspired to do it at the nurse's office.

Censorship is the greatest tool that tyrants use. It doesn't matter whether you're an emotionally unstable lefty or a logical righty, you have to fight censorship when it tries to control a part of the world you live in. If you let censorship prevail, then only the opinions and facts of those in power would matter.

If you're not being censored now, you might think censorship is ok because it helps prevent opinions or facts that oppose yours. But when censorship starts coming for the things you believe in, that's when you'll realize how fearsome it is to live a lie just to survive and not get canceled.


The LGBT+ pride flag is a symbol of unity and defiance, to say they will stand and persevere for their right to life, equality, and freedom.

The nazi pride flag is a symbol of unity and defiance, to say they will stand and persevere for their right to deny others life, equality, and freedom.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
skepchick.orgView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Discordulator: The LGBT+ pride flag is a symbol of unity and defiance, to say they will stand and persevere for their right to life, equality, and freedom.

The nazi pride flag is a symbol of unity and defiance, to say they will stand and persevere for their right to deny others life, equality, and freedom.


He either already knew that and was just trolling, in which case he won't acknowledge it, or he honestly doesn't see the difference, in which case he's too far gone to acknowledge it. I just want to know if he's a faculty member at the school.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: New Rising Sun: So by MAGA logic:

¬(gay→OK)  [not (if gay then OK)]
¬(¬gay ∨ OK) [not ( not gay or OK)]
gay ∧ ¬OK  [gay and not OK]

Meaning, how gay you are is a measure of how not-ok you are.  Will EMTs start asking emergency victims to rate how they're feeling with a measure of gayness?  "Ma'am, ma'am, can you hear me?  You've been in an accident.  I need to ask you a few quick questions OK? Great, first, can you tell me how gay you feel right now? How would you describe your pain, on a scale of John Wayne to Liberace?"
Which end is which there?


It is a snake head fellating the snake on the opposite side
 
maram500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Hanging "pride" flags won't turn people gay, hanging Nazi flags won't turn people into Nazis. Hanging pictures of nude sexy people won't cause students to furiously masturbate in class, although they might be inspired to do it at the nurse's office.

Censorship is the greatest tool that tyrants use. It doesn't matter whether you're an emotionally unstable lefty or a logical righty, you have to fight censorship when it tries to control a part of the world you live in. If you let censorship prevail, then only the opinions and facts of those in power would matter.

If you're not being censored now, you might think censorship is ok because it helps prevent opinions or facts that oppose yours. But when censorship starts coming for the things you believe in, that's when you'll realize how fearsome it is to live a lie just to survive and not get canceled.


Wait.

You think rightwingers are "logical?" The party of slack-jawed morons who brainlessly follow their golden calves of Trumpism and its acolytes? The same people who deny science and evidence?

Oh, you sweet summer child.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Hanging "pride" flags won't turn people gay, hanging Nazi flags won't turn people into Nazis. Hanging pictures of nude sexy people won't cause students to furiously masturbate in class, although they might be inspired to do it at the nurse's office.

Censorship is the greatest tool that tyrants use. It doesn't matter whether you're an emotionally unstable lefty or a logical righty, you have to fight censorship when it tries to control a part of the world you live in. If you let censorship prevail, then only the opinions and facts of those in power would matter.

If you're not being censored now, you might think censorship is ok because it helps prevent opinions or facts that oppose yours. But when censorship starts coming for the things you believe in, that's when you'll realize how fearsome it is to live a lie just to survive and not get canceled.


If I go to a restaurant that has a black bean burger on the menu, I'm not going to order it since it's not my preference, but I can also understand that it could be someone else's preference and there's nothing inherently wrong with a bean burger, so there's no problem with it being on the menu.

If I go to a restaurant that has a shiat sandwich on the menu, I'm also not going to order it, and the restaurant saying, "Don't worry, no one actually orders that so it doesn't matter if it's on the menu" doesn't really do anything to ease my discomfort about it, because its very presence on the menu implies that the ingredients for it are still sitting back in the kitchen along with all the other sandwiches and likely contaminating them all to hell.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be fair, southern authority figures tend to be giant douches.
 
aperson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let's not judge too quickly here.  Maybe the rainbow was in the shape of a swastika and the school was right.

/DNRTFA
 
