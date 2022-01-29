 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Plague rats gave these two nurses $1.5 million for something they could have gotten for free   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    Fraud, Suffolk County district attorney, Suffolk County, New York, New York, nurse practitioner, Julie DeVuono, Long Island, nurse Marissa Urrao  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well they aren't the smartest rats in the sewer.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a license practical nurse, have each been charged with one count of forgery.

One count each? Going easy on them I see.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a license practical nurse, have each been charged with one count of forgery.

One count each? Going easy on them I see.


No kidding. They couldn't stack it up with like 1,000 charges to where they'd have consecutive sentencing and be facing like 3,000 years in prison?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x396]


LOL!  Perfect way to deal with these idiots.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a license practical nurse, have each been charged with one count of forgery.

One count each? Going easy on them I see.


No shiat.  Execute them and grind their corpses into cheap dog food.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a license practical nurse, have each been charged with one count of forgery.

One count each? Going easy on them I see.


I expect thats just the initial thing, to get the ball rolling.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just did the quick math - $1.5 million at $220 each (assuming all were adults) is 6,818 fake vaccine records. That's a lot of business!

If a good mix of them were children for the cheaper rate of $85 each, the number of fake vaccine records goes much higher.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: edmo: DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a license practical nurse, have each been charged with one count of forgery.

One count each? Going easy on them I see.

I expect thats just the initial thing, to get the ball rolling.


It's a threat to get them to plead guilty. Accept some prison time, forfeit all the money, and it's done.

Fail to do so and they'll file a superseding indictment where they are facing life+ sentences.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One might wonder if some of these breakthrough cases were actually people who paid for a fake vax card...
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jtown: edmo: DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a license practical nurse, have each been charged with one count of forgery.

One count each? Going easy on them I see.

No shiat.  Execute them and grind their corpses into cheap dog food.


Don't try to feed those nasty things to my dogs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jtown: edmo: DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a license practical nurse, have each been charged with one count of forgery.

One count each? Going easy on them I see.

No shiat.  Execute them and grind their corpses into cheap dog food.


Eww
I don't even like my dog and I wouldn't do that to her
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Long Island is horizontal Florida.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
MagneticRepulsion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If they had been selling LSD they would have accrued 1000 charges.   And significantly fewer people would have died as a result.   USA! USA!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Two nurses basically conned covidiots out of $1.5 million?

I'm having very mixed feelings about this.  On the one hand: violation of medical ethics, public safety, and the Hippocratic Oath, etc., etc.  On the other hand: they stole $1.5 million from a bunch of self-centered morons who refuse to do the absolute minimum to maintain a safe and healthy society.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"A ledger found at DeVuono's home allegedly documented profits from the scheme totaling more than $1.5 million, prosecutors said."

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zez: "A ledger found at DeVuono's home allegedly documented profits from the scheme totaling more than $1.5 million, prosecutors said."


CIA memo on torture program: "Hey guys, maybe we shouldn't be writing this stuff down..."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x396]


It's really weird they translated idiot as moron.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Long Island. Not even once.
 
schubie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They named their clinic Wild Child. I would've steered clear.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: On the one hand: violation of medical ethics, public safety, and the Hippocratic Oath, etc., etc.


These are American health care professionals we're talking about.  Who the heck are you talking about?  Money trumps other people's health, and I used that verb on purpose.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zez: "A ledger found at DeVuono's home allegedly documented profits from the scheme totaling more than $1.5 million, prosecutors said."

[media-amazon.com image 275x524]


Thanks! That's what I was thinking as well. Maybe these nurses would have got away with it if they had asked someone about laundering money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

