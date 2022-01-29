 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   It's a trap   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, New Jersey, Defendant Andrew Kramer, Burlington County, New Jersey, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Philadelphia man, Philly man's business, Jeep, medical examiner  
•       •       •

1268 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2022 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hero" tag out catching more bad guys?
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers said they arrived at the Philly man's business to find that Kramer was holding the gun under his own chin.
"After approximately 30 minutes of talking with Kramer, the officers were able to convince him to put down his loaded .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun," Burlington County prosecutors said.

Why?

am21.mediaite.comView Full Size


Oh.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was denied his Philadelphia freedom.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just let these guy blast themselves? Is it to keep those for profit prisons going?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Why don't they just let these guy blast themselves? Is it to keep those for profit prisons going?


Looks better on your cop work history file?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would have pilfered all his clothes and shaved his eyebrows before calling the cops.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was a brilliant trap that the man devised.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Ooh, piece of candy!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA:"Officers said they arrived at the Philly man's business to find that Kramer was holding the gun under his own chin. "After approximately 30 minutes of talking with Kramer, the officers were able to convince him to put down his loaded .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun," Burlington County prosecutors said.

Cops are funny: Sometimes they go through great pains to make sure they arrest somebody alive. Other times they  care so little that people actually end up needlessly dying during an attempted arrest. Strange, isn't it?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: FTFA:"Officers said they arrived at the Philly man's business to find that Kramer was holding the gun under his own chin. "After approximately 30 minutes of talking with Kramer, the officers were able to convince him to put down his loaded .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun," Burlington County prosecutors said.

Cops are funny: Sometimes they go through great pains to make sure they arrest somebody alive. Other times they  care so little that people actually end up needlessly dying during an attempted arrest. Strange, isn't it?


Strange? No. Had this person been any shade of brown he would have been shot dead instantly.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.