(Law and Crime)   If you're going to argue self-defense for shooting your neighbor seven times when he rings your doorbell, it behooves you not to have a video doorbell   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The murderer doesn't deserve a life sentence with chance of parole. He deserves the death sentence for cold blooded Lu murdering a man, threatening the wife, IMHO.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brothers gonna love him
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just because you work for NASA doesn't make you a rocket scientist.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Die quickly in prison you piece of shiat.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Just because you work for NASA doesn't make you a rocket scientist.


He became a police officer later.  Obviously not.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: The murderer doesn't deserve a life sentence with chance of parole. He deserves the death sentence for cold blooded Lu murdering a man, threatening the wife, IMHO.


Poor Lu.
 
KB202
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: The murderer doesn't deserve a life sentence with chance of parole. He deserves the death sentence for cold blooded Lu murdering a man, threatening the wife, IMHO.


Life in prison is far less expensive. Don't worry about what he deserves. Forget he exists.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ding dong ditch the body.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well how else are you going to work on your grouping.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And another coward uses a handgun.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Javon Prather

nypost.comView Full Size


Ah, I see "economic anxiety"
*wink*
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been told, passionately, by an acquaintance that an armed society is a safe one, so surely the over/under on firearms saving a life vs. taking one unnecessarily is in their favor.
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Idiot. That only works if you're a cop.
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KB202: AirForceVet: The murderer doesn't deserve a life sentence with chance of parole. He deserves the death sentence for cold blooded Lu murdering a man, threatening the wife, IMHO.

Life in prison is far less expensive. Don't worry about what he deserves. Forget he exists.


This is EXACTLY what the death penalty should be used for. On camera executing a man. No it was someone else. no ifs ands or buts about it. he did it, he lied about it and threatened the wife trying to take her husbands dead body
rope is cheap, throw him over a bridge
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imagine that.  A fat, old white (former) cop shooting a black man.  Fetch me my fainting couch.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(Former) cop and a piece of shiat? What are the odds?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To think how many assholes must've gotten away with such abhorrent behavior because there was no video.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Brothers gonna love him


I'm going to assume that how prison gangs react to him will largely depend on how pragmatic they are.  Plus the murderer is 52 years old and obese, so it's not like he's a young tough guy that the white supremacists can use when he's in prison.

The white gangs would need to be pretty idealistic about their racism to want him given that he's nothing but a liability.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: To think how many assholes must've gotten away with such abhorrent behavior because there was no video.


It's not a surprise that there's a strong overlap between the "armed society is a polite society" crowd and Nazis. Because what they really want is the ability to execute people who don't belong around here.
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: The murderer doesn't deserve a life sentence with chance of parole. He deserves the death sentence for cold blooded Lu murdering a man, threatening the wife, IMHO.


He's an ex-cop. His prison life will be hell.
Only chance is becoming a butt boy for the aryan brotherhood.

He is not going to thrive and may die horrible in prison.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Weekend Baker: Imagine that.  A fat, old white (former) cop shooting a black man.  Fetch me my fainting couch.


am21.mediaite.comView Full Size


BEHOLD! the "master" race in all its glory.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It looks to me like Prather was likely casing the man's house.  There had been burglaries in the area, you know
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looks like obese hitler
 
