 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   Once upon a midnight dreary / in 1845 on this day in history / was published The Raven in the New York Evening Mirror. / Edgar Allen Poe, often drinking, / his career done in by too much gambling / still came to be known as a poet, forevermore   (history.com) divider line
27
    More: Vintage, Edgar Allan Poe, Edgar Allan Poe's famous poem, Riddle of Edgar Allan Poe, macabre work, Southern Literary Messenger, short story, significant influence, series of literary journals  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2022 at 4:54 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Quote the Ravens, never score....
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Edgar Allan Poe: The Raven
Youtube bLiXjaPqSyY
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Poe Museum in Richmond is excellent.  Very knowledgable docents.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did someone ask for Draven?
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of the greatest to ever do it.

Poe was a literary genius.

I like that episode of South Park they did where they called his ghost from the afterlife and he was snooty goth douche.

But possibly my favorite goofy thing related to Poe is the movie "The Raven" starring Vincent Price and Peter Lorre. It has very little to do with the actual poem. But it's a goofy movie. Recommended if you have nothing better to do today. Also, it's the first screen appearance of Jack Nicholson.
 
Snort
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pass me the laudanum.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
is there balm in Gilead?
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Carrion regardless, said the corvid.
 
Snort
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also, he was a humorist, albeit dark humor.  His criticism in "How to write a Blackwood Article" and then writing a send up in "A Predicament" are worth the time.
 
Fissile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This thread is about some school book stuff, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In tribute :
The Alan Parsons Project - Tales of Mystery and Imagination (1976) (1994 RM, MFSL UDCD-606)
Youtube y7htAlPqwBI
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
During his time, Poe gave us so many classic stories and poems, drawing from the darkness of his untreated mental health conditions. I am grateful I live in a time where such suffering can be addressed with medication and therapies that actually help (no matter what stools Scientology pushes out).

We may not see such creativity now since those who suffer similarly can get help with their illnesses. But, I am cool with such a world.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eat my shorts!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: During his time, Poe gave us so many classic stories and poems, drawing from the darkness of his untreated mental health conditions. I am grateful I live in a time where such suffering can be addressed with medication and therapies that actually help (no matter what stools Scientology pushes out).

We may not see such creativity now since those who suffer similarly can get help with their illnesses. But, I am cool with such a world.


Au contraire there, mon frere. We have plenty of creative writing of fantastic stories going around thanks to mental illness. It's just that with people like Poe, they, and their readers could tell reality from fantasy. Unlike Q anon.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: During his time, Poe gave us so many classic stories and poems, drawing from the darkness of his untreated mental health conditions. I am grateful I live in a time where such suffering can be addressed with medication and therapies that actually help (no matter what stools Scientology pushes out).

We may not see such creativity now since those who suffer similarly can get help with their illnesses. But, I am cool with such a world.


I came away from it on first reading that the protagonist adopted a one-word stray pet raven and was obsessed with a dead or departed person named "Lenore".   That's still what I get of it.
 
Fissile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: During his time, Poe gave us so many classic stories and poems, drawing from the darkness of his untreated mental health conditions. I am grateful I live in a time where such suffering can be addressed with medication and therapies that actually help (no matter what stools Scientology pushes out).

We may not see such creativity now since those who suffer similarly can get help with their illnesses. But, I am cool with such a world.


So you good with people marrying their underage cousins?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fissile:

Why not? I did.

/Tennessee, remember?
 
Snort
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fissile: AirForceVet: During his time, Poe gave us so many classic stories and poems, drawing from the darkness of his untreated mental health conditions. I am grateful I live in a time where such suffering can be addressed with medication and therapies that actually help (no matter what stools Scientology pushes out).

We may not see such creativity now since those who suffer similarly can get help with their illnesses. But, I am cool with such a world.

So you good with people marrying their underage cousins?


Don't kink shame.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just remember there is no "No shiat, Sherlock" without Edgar Allen Poe.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's a neat statue of him in downtown Boston (where he was from) right across the street from Boston Common.  It has at least a reference to the Raven and to the Tell-Tale Heart:

st3.depositphotos.comView Full Size


rollason.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: One of the greatest to ever do it.

Poe was a literary genius.

I like that episode of South Park they did where they called his ghost from the afterlife and he was snooty goth douche.

But possibly my favorite goofy thing related to Poe is the movie "The Raven" starring Vincent Price and Peter Lorre. It has very little to do with the actual poem. But it's a goofy movie. Recommended if you have nothing better to do today. Also, it's the first screen appearance of Jack Nicholson.


I first saw that movie on a 16mm projector at the Safety Harbor Junior High summer recreation program at about 9 years old or less. I loved it. Especially when the Raven first speaks to Price in the voice of Lorre. It was a scream of shocked surprise.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fissile: AirForceVet: During his time, Poe gave us so many classic stories and poems, drawing from the darkness of his untreated mental health conditions. I am grateful I live in a time where such suffering can be addressed with medication and therapies that actually help (no matter what stools Scientology pushes out).

We may not see such creativity now since those who suffer similarly can get help with their illnesses. But, I am cool with such a world.

So you good with people marrying their underage cousins?


I've seen you praise Nazis in two threads back-to-back. I wouldn't throw stones if I were you.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby, your meter is so bad that Poe would bury you alive in his wine cellar.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Fissile: AirForceVet: During his time, Poe gave us so many classic stories and poems, drawing from the darkness of his untreated mental health conditions. I am grateful I live in a time where such suffering can be addressed with medication and therapies that actually help (no matter what stools Scientology pushes out).

We may not see such creativity now since those who suffer similarly can get help with their illnesses. But, I am cool with such a world.

So you good with people marrying their underage cousins?

I've seen you praise Nazis in two threads back-to-back. I wouldn't throw stones if I were you.


Me? Praise Nazis? Man, and I thought I'd been on good drugs.

WTF are you tripping on?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Fissile: AirForceVet: During his time, Poe gave us so many classic stories and poems, drawing from the darkness of his untreated mental health conditions. I am grateful I live in a time where such suffering can be addressed with medication and therapies that actually help (no matter what stools Scientology pushes out).

We may not see such creativity now since those who suffer similarly can get help with their illnesses. But, I am cool with such a world.

So you good with people marrying their underage cousins?

I've seen you praise Nazis in two threads back-to-back. I wouldn't throw stones if I were you.

Me? Praise Nazis? Man, and I thought I'd been on good drugs.

WTF are you tripping on?


Fissile, not you.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.