(CNN)   Why CVS receipts are so long. Next up: Here's the deal with airplane food   (cnn.com) divider line
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is CNN
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

giantmeteor: This is CNN


No, this is fark
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything still costs more than Walgreens screw CVS
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's coupons.  I'm sorry you had to waste your limited time on this planet worrying about this.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 words: "To sell you things"

3 words: "You buy this."

2 words: "Buy it."

1 word: "Spend"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: It's coupons.  I'm sorry you had to waste your limited time on this planet worrying about this.


Isn't it because the CEO of CVS owns a pulpwood forest?
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: 4 words: "To sell you things"

3 words: "You buy this."

2 words: "Buy it."

1 word: "Spend"


itsgoingdown.orgView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Somaticasual: 4 words: "To sell you things"

3 words: "You buy this."

2 words: "Buy it."

1 word: "Spend"

[itsgoingdown.org image 850x478]


Such a stupid meme.
As if you need to trick people into consuming stuff.
They do it willingly and eagerly.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Everything still costs more than Walgreens screw CVS


No it doesn't. Walgreens is the worst.

Walgreen's has 10 million different coupons and none of them scan at the register, ever. The manager always needs to be called over. Prices always need to be manually adjusted.

If there is one person ahead of you in line with two items, the transaction will take a full half hour. My time is more valuable than the nickel I might save. You might pay slightly less at the register depending on what you buy, but the damage to your soul is incalculable.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grocery stores figured out how to do personalized online coupons several years ago. CVS probably isn't unaware of that.

I'm guessing they have some kind of a deal with their receipt tape manufacturers.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

emtwo: SpaceMonkey-66: Everything still costs more than Walgreens screw CVS

No it doesn't. Walgreens is the worst.

Walgreen's has 10 million different coupons and none of them scan at the register, ever. The manager always needs to be called over.


Same thing with the "self-service" checkout kiosks at CVS. There's never anyone at the registers because they're busy unfarking those things for customers.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Go into journalism, they said.  You'll change the world, they said."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Grocery stores figured out how to do personalized online coupons several years ago. CVS probably isn't unaware of that.

I'm guessing they have some kind of a deal with their receipt tape manufacturers.


Oh no, we do those too 🤣🤣
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well it can at least be used for emergency toilet paper.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: "Go into journalism, they said.  You'll change the world, they said."

[Fark user image 656x134]


At least dumb news is better than fake news.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Feel_the_velvet: "Go into journalism, they said.  You'll change the world, they said."

[Fark user image 656x134]

At least dumb news is better than fake news.


Here, He're!
 
Bukharin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

emtwo: SpaceMonkey-66: Everything still costs more than Walgreens screw CVS

No it doesn't. Walgreens is the worst.

Walgreen's has 10 million different coupons and none of them scan at the register, ever. The manager always needs to be called over. Prices always need to be manually adjusted.

If there is one person ahead of you in line with two items, the transaction will take a full half hour. My time is more valuable than the nickel I might save. You might pay slightly less at the register depending on what you buy, but the damage to your soul is incalculable.


I always have better experiences at places that bill themselves as "drug stores" rather than "pharmacies." Just something Ive noticed over the years.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They have to include the sanity clause.
Marx Brothers The Contract Scene Chico and Groucho YouTube2 trimmed to 1 04
Youtube GFGeG8XSogM
 
emtwo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bukharin: emtwo: SpaceMonkey-66: Everything still costs more than Walgreens screw CVS

No it doesn't. Walgreens is the worst.

Walgreen's has 10 million different coupons and none of them scan at the register, ever. The manager always needs to be called over. Prices always need to be manually adjusted.

If there is one person ahead of you in line with two items, the transaction will take a full half hour. My time is more valuable than the nickel I might save. You might pay slightly less at the register depending on what you buy, but the damage to your soul is incalculable.

I always have better experiences at places that bill themselves as "drug stores" rather than "pharmacies." Just something Ive noticed over the years.


I don't think that has any bearing on reality and it's just confirmation bias on your part.

But I'm not against it. I refuse to eat at Applebee's because they refer to themselves as a Grill & Bar instead of Bar & Grill. Don't really know why it bothers me so much, but it does.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"People still do not tend to opt into email receipts though"

... Really doesn't solve the problem. Whether you have a receipt taller than you are or a 20 Page PDF in your email, I still don't need 10,000 coupons for 10% off dog food if I don't have a dog. Not only is it a waste of paper, it's a waste of everyone's time, effort, and energy. There's no point at this "throw all the spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks" sales strategy if everyone simply throws it away as spam.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

emtwo: Bukharin: emtwo: SpaceMonkey-66: Everything still costs more than Walgreens screw CVS

No it doesn't. Walgreens is the worst.

Walgreen's has 10 million different coupons and none of them scan at the register, ever. The manager always needs to be called over. Prices always need to be manually adjusted.

If there is one person ahead of you in line with two items, the transaction will take a full half hour. My time is more valuable than the nickel I might save. You might pay slightly less at the register depending on what you buy, but the damage to your soul is incalculable.

I always have better experiences at places that bill themselves as "drug stores" rather than "pharmacies." Just something Ive noticed over the years.

I don't think that has any bearing on reality and it's just confirmation bias on your part.

But I'm not against it. I refuse to eat at Applebee's because they refer to themselves as a Grill & Bar instead of Bar & Grill. Don't really know why it bothers me so much, but it does.


Could be. I'm not without my quirks. I have an unrational hatred of Andie McDowell's face.
 
emtwo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: "People still do not tend to opt into email receipts though"

... Really doesn't solve the problem. Whether you have a receipt taller than you are or a 20 Page PDF in your email, I still don't need 10,000 coupons for 10% off dog food if I don't have a dog. Not only is it a waste of paper, it's a waste of everyone's time, effort, and energy. There's no point at this "throw all the spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks" sales strategy if everyone simply throws it away as spam.


Well, that and it creates entirely new problems for the consumer.

I would be overjoyed to get digital receipts instead of paper receipts. It's a smart move for humanity and the environment. But that means I have to give them my email address, so I don't. The price of digital receipts has become personal information, targeted advertisement, and spam.

We need a national system where retailers can coordinate with banks, so that when I make a transaction with debit or credit a receipt is transmitted to the account from which it originated. I shouldn't need to give them my personal info.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
fark CVS
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had CVS email my receipt and it broke the internet.  Well, it was a pdf.  That sure didn't help.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bukharin: emtwo: Bukharin: emtwo: SpaceMonkey-66: Everything still costs more than Walgreens screw CVS

No it doesn't. Walgreens is the worst.

Walgreen's has 10 million different coupons and none of them scan at the register, ever. The manager always needs to be called over. Prices always need to be manually adjusted.

If there is one person ahead of you in line with two items, the transaction will take a full half hour. My time is more valuable than the nickel I might save. You might pay slightly less at the register depending on what you buy, but the damage to your soul is incalculable.

I always have better experiences at places that bill themselves as "drug stores" rather than "pharmacies." Just something Ive noticed over the years.

I don't think that has any bearing on reality and it's just confirmation bias on your part.

But I'm not against it. I refuse to eat at Applebee's because they refer to themselves as a Grill & Bar instead of Bar & Grill. Don't really know why it bothers me so much, but it does.

Could be. I'm not without my quirks. I have an unrational hatred of Andie McDowell's face.


It's not unrational. You just want to slap some of the smug off it.  The smug to face ratio is too damn high.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To be fair, o can't remember the last time I paid for anything from CVS. They give you gobs of free money if you bother keeping those damned receipts.

I got $10 of Extracare bucks after spending $0 on some laundry detergent and toothpaste.

CVS is truly a life saver for people on a budget because god damn, they give me literally hundreds of dollars of free money each year for just signing up for their card.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well it can at least be used for emergency toilet paper.

You first


You first
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: cyberspacedout: Grocery stores figured out how to do personalized online coupons several years ago. CVS probably isn't unaware of that.

I'm guessing they have some kind of a deal with their receipt tape manufacturers.

Oh no, we do those too 🤣🤣


I guess I'm not surprised. The question they're probably not asking themselves, then, is whether or not these personalized receipt coupons are still bringing in repeat customers. Some of that function would've been transferred to these online deals by now, and really, who still reads receipts?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Everything still costs more than Walgreens screw CVS


I didn't have my card with me one day.  I wasn't planning on going shopping but they had a 2 for 1 deal on cereal for $7, which was still a bit more than if I went to the grocery store but not terrible... but without the deal?  $7 per box.  I don't know how they get away with their 'sales'.  They just jack the price up on something and then give it to you at the normal price if you show them your card... which would be fine if they didn't mark it as a sale, but seems to be skirting rules about how you can mark sale items.  (Also, they have banned them from using a generic card- the cashiers used to keep one handy... fortunately, another customer swiped their card for me.)
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: 4 words: "To sell you things"

3 words: "You buy this."

2 words: "Buy it."

1 word: "Spend"


9 words: crumple it up and throw it in the trash.
 
emtwo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: GloomCookie613: cyberspacedout: Grocery stores figured out how to do personalized online coupons several years ago. CVS probably isn't unaware of that.

I'm guessing they have some kind of a deal with their receipt tape manufacturers.

Oh no, we do those too 🤣🤣

I guess I'm not surprised. The question they're probably not asking themselves, then, is whether or not these personalized receipt coupons are still bringing in repeat customers. Some of that function would've been transferred to these online deals by now, and really, who still reads receipts?


The average age of a CVS or Walgreen's customer is approximately 112. Reading their receipts and couponing are the only joys they have left in life. Or maybe the real joy is making everyone else wait while they dig through 200 individual scraps of paper in their purse.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: GloomCookie613: cyberspacedout: Grocery stores figured out how to do personalized online coupons several years ago. CVS probably isn't unaware of that.

I'm guessing they have some kind of a deal with their receipt tape manufacturers.

Oh no, we do those too 🤣🤣

I guess I'm not surprised. The question they're probably not asking themselves, then, is whether or not these personalized receipt coupons are still bringing in repeat customers. Some of that function would've been transferred to these online deals by now, and really, who still reads receipts?


Based on my experience, CVS still has a very large "nooo tech is too hard" age/types. I need to ask every order if people want to sign up for the digital program/app. I hear NO more than YES. I have had somebody literally complain about having to call me to schedule refills and still balk at anything techie where they could just order/refill through the app.

People are weird 🤷🏻♀
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In other news CVS thinks people actually read receipts.

You want people to join your loyalty program? Five them the sale/coupon price for everything they buy without requiring them to look through shiat.
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish we still had a corner drug store. Sadly, it's a barbershop now.

/CVS is our preferred pharmacy through work
 
geggy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sometimes I stop by cvs to buy something cheap like a fireball candy so I can use the receipt as a firestarter for our campsite.
 
