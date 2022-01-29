 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo) Boobies Liverpudlians respond with outrage to rumors that a Hooters might open in their business district, since why would office workers ever want to go have beer and stare at hot girls?   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Liverputians" I think.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So are they gonna hire locally, or bring people in from elsewhere?  Because I can see that tapping into a whole giantess fetish thing.

Ohhh... sorry.  Thought that said "Lilliputians."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, because pubs that have hot bartenders aren't ever popular. And how DARE a restaurant put attractive young women between you and a surly bartender who is too busy to natter on to you about the weather, the state of the Euro, and the sh*t state of soccer today?

And to be honest, it sounds like that is is the real issue. People don't have to queue up, but can sit and drink, and eat, and have more food and booze brought. With lines only at the door to be seated. Stag parties? More like, women worrying where their husbands will be, instead of out with the boys, they might be appreciating a shorts clad keister.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The irony when Liverpool is offended by any level of trashiness.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy Sadie, what have you done?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I've been to hooters in 20 years. Visually, it's nice, but I don't think the food is all that great.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liverpudlians respond with outrage to rumors that a Hooters might open in their business district, since why would office workers ever want to go have beer and stare at hot girls?

I mean ... "hot" is really subjective.

Hot girls don't have to work.

the Hooters "hot" girls are failed hot girls.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, have you seen the average British waitress?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, guys, it's okay to not wnt a Hooters restaurant there. Go watch some porn and settle down.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...yeah, Hooters has terrible food. Twin Peaks is much better!
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The by far weirdest hooters in the world is in Interlaken Switzerland.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Residents are very concerned about the impact the premises could have on noise and nuisance in Water Street because of the large numbers of stag parties and the like that this restaurant could attract.

That's a legit concern. Americans don't seem to understand just how pusywhipped they are when it come to stag parties and the Like. Oh, you put a stripper pole inide a bus, USA? JFC you think that is a party. Every American is basically a Puritan when it come to strip clubs. Their drinking age is 21 years old, for fark sake.

Hooters is not going to be like McDonalds with booibs. That's how repressed people (synonym: Americans) use Hooters, but that's not what any Europeans would do with it.

Basically, if you don't understand why this is a problem, you're a very sheltered human being.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they worried about again?

There are already a bunch of strip clubs in walking distance of this place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooters? Is this 1990?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I loved Beetlejuice when I was a child. Why did my parents let me watch this film when I was a child?

Beetlejuice- Strip Club
Youtube 7qwSZY2_-6A


/i still love it
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liverpudlians don't stare at hot girls. They just smack them around a little.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dustman81: To be fair, have you seen the average British waitress?
[Fark user image 197x256]


With beer goggles...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a real sticky wicket.

I had a Customer Service class with a nice young man slightly touched in the head. Another classmate was telling a customer story about working at Hooters. The young man got very excited and said, "Is that the place where are the girls... wear those orange shorts?" Yes. The place known for orange shorts.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope we get a followup article, so we can stay abreast of the situation.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I'm trying to imagine being so desperate for a place with beer and attractive women to have my bachelor party that I chose a Hooters.  I can't do it.

/I went out for pizza with my family for my bachelor party.  So I might not be the best person to ask.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In related news, apparently Hooters is still in business.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Been dragged unwillingly to Hooters twice in my life. It sucks, the food in particular.

I still like going to Oktoberfest though. 
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phaseolus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Every American is basically a Puritan when it come to strip clubs.


Two comments:

First of all, this is the U.S., and like any good estadounidenses, strip clubs practice capitalism in a fashion that would make a Ferengi cringe in horror that everyone's taken things way too far. The horror stories I've read about some places near me, they've been known to have a few unethical techniques for separating the customer from their money, like the old "this dance is on the house" bit.

And as an old, fat, bald loner who's capable of introspection, I wouldn't be able to set foot in one without spending the next couple months contemplating how much sadder my life's become.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Well...yeah, Hooters has terrible food. Twin Peaks is much better!


I legit like Hooters wings. The campy 70s Buccaneer themed costumes on the waitresses... eh.
 
indylaw
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I'm trying to imagine being so desperate for a place with beer and attractive women to have my bachelor party that I chose a Hooters.  I can't do it.

/I went out for pizza with my family for my bachelor party.  So I might not be the best person to ask.


I played a couple of hours of paintball with my friends and then got hammered at a karaoke bar in Wisconsin for my bachelor party. I'm told I sang a lot of Bon Jovi.

I have no regrets.
 
gaspode
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know Liverpool and I know scousers, and as long as shellsuits and trainers are allowed on premises this will be immensely popular.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lame sports bar + sad Puritanical strip club = Hooters
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

meh, seems like the kind of place they'd only serve blokes a mug
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Lame sports bar + sad Puritanical strip club = Hooters


Sad Puritanical Strip Club is the name of my Smiths cover band
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: roofmonkey: Lame sports bar + sad Puritanical strip club = Hooters

Sad Puritanical Strip Club is the name of my Smiths cover band


I'm going to go cry in the corner over some overpriced wings and write my poetry
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't think I've been to hooters in 20 years. Visually, it's nice, but I don't think the food is all that great.


Same time frame. About 20 years ago, when I was a teenager, we were out on a school trip. Some of my friends demanded we go to the nearby Hooters, because  "they're wings are the best!" We got the wings. They were mediocre. I was teased for not thinking they were the greatest thing ever, but they stopped when I pointed out tastiness and revealing clothing are not related.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Well...yeah, Hooters has terrible food. Twin Peaks is much better!


It's England. It's not like the other food choices are going to be that great.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Literally, their costumes are the most tame of the boob and brew restaurants.
 
alienated
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've yet to darken the door of a hooters , and the last time I was in a strip club was in 99 I think. It was for a friend of a friend's birthday. Candy cat in Chatsworth. It went okay until the white "power" nazi guys showed. The birthday boy is Jewish , and things went downhill quickly. We left before I got arrested for gbh/mayhem as I was ready to go , along with the large Irish man who was the friend. The cutest stripper had been flirting with madhonib and I kept hoping for a better outcome after her shift ended. Sigh.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Lame sports bar + sad Puritanical strip club = Hooters


Restaurant before the current gig allowed yoga pants for servers. Not mandated, just said that they were acceptable attire, and the ladies took it from there. Oddly enough, Happy Hour and the Early Bird times grew by leaps and bounds. Ain't just the younger generation that likes to see some tail feathers shake.
 
