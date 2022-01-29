 Skip to content
(KMBC Kansas City)   Missouri man who supports banning books from libraries that depicted sexual acts is charged with child molestation and domestic assault because of course he was   (kmbc.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They have libraries that depict sexual acts? Ours are way less fun than that.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The books made him do it.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is probably dumb enough he thought the book was cutting in on his child porn profits. I hope he gets ostracized by everyone in his area.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, my takeaway from this story remains that people who want to ban books from public schools and libraries are all child molesters and sexual perverts.

/I learn so many cool things here on Fark.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah Stevie Wonder could have seen that coming.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: So, my takeaway from this story remains that people who want to ban books from public schools and libraries are all child molesters and sexual perverts.

/I learn so many cool things here on Fark.


Please don't lump us sexual perverts in with the child molesters and book burners.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister - the christian fundy - lives in misery. Her husband is a child molester, but then that's the norm for people who live in misery and christians.

What christian doesn't support molesting children? I'm sure there are ones that will say they don't, but christains are pathological liars as well.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: So, my takeaway from this story remains that people who want to ban books from public schools and libraries are all child molesters and sexual perverts.

/I learn so many cool things here on Fark.


Nazis. They are probably also nazis.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: So, my takeaway from this story remains that people who want to ban books from public schools and libraries are all child molesters and sexual perverts.

/I learn so many cool things here on Fark.


People who wish to control children's lives and knowledge to an unusual degree are to be looked at with suspicion yes.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: So, my takeaway from this story remains that people who want to ban books from public schools and libraries are all child molesters and sexual perverts.

/I learn so many cool things here on Fark.


Yeah. It's like all those dudes who protest against the gays. Secretly they all want to bone each other.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he's a Republican Trumper that is against authoritarians and corruption too.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every accusation is a confession.

I'm just astounded that that has to be repeated so often.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This guy is a real jerk!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: So, my takeaway from this story remains that people who want to ban books from public schools and libraries are all child molesters and sexual perverts.

/I learn so many cool things here on Fark.


Interesting. I've read the article, and I've read the Fark posts. You are literally the only person saying this. Do you always think in Hasty Generalizations?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will probably blame his behavior on books he read in the school library.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: AirForceVet: So, my takeaway from this story remains that people who want to ban books from public schools and libraries are all child molesters and sexual perverts.

/I learn so many cool things here on Fark.

Yeah. It's like all those dudes who protest against the gays. Secretly they all want to bone each other.


As much as it's a valid stereotype, no - not all of them.  There really is a substantial portion of people that just want to control you and keep you from doing anything they find in any way weird, distasteful, or even just unfamiliar.  It's a strong part of the authoritarian system - people don't learn about other ways of doing things than their own, they'll listen to whatever you say even if it's the most hilarious bullshiat.  It's less actually giving a shiat about what's happening, and more about "Here's a thing that's practiced by a social minority, let's persecute it for the power that brings.  Free scapegoat!" as far as those that push it to the rubes.  The ignorant base of course takes all that at face value, because that's what they've been conditioned to do and they know no different.  For authoritarians, for anyone but the elite you WANT to keep them ignorant - it's key to the whole damn thing working.  And prejudice is an excellent tool to enforce that

/and of course some of them truly are sipping tea with Mr. Tumnus and then some
//but they're sort of ironically less dangerous imo
///the ones pushing the agenda out of ignorance or the desire to control the ignorant are the real problem children
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: He is probably dumb enough he thought the book was cutting in on his child porn profits. I hope he gets ostracized by everyone in his area. elected to the school board for his outstanding devotion to researching this topic
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: They have libraries that depict sexual acts? Ours are way less fun than that.


Hey, we have satanists on the US Supreme court, with satanic kidnapping rituals perfectly legal, so long as you are KKK.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always projection with the right-wing. Always. Hate gays, but who has the "wide-stance" in the airport bathroom? Deride cucking, and hate blacks, but Manafort's paying black guys to come rail his wife out. Hate pedos, but Matt "Gas Pedo" Gaetz is diddling underage girls. Hate voting irregularities, but they're the ones committing all the fraud. Whatever a right-winger is griping about, you can be damned sure they're the ones engaging in it. They are vile people.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'm going to have a heart attack and die of not-surprise.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: They have libraries that depict sexual acts? Ours are way less fun than that.


theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh. Wonder who he voted for.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: So, my takeaway from this story remains that people who want to ban books from public schools and libraries are all child molesters and sexual perverts.

/I learn so many cool things here on Fark.


Just like how the most staunch anti-gay senators are the most likely to be caught having sex in a public park men's room with a twink.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: So, my takeaway from this story remains that people who want to ban books from public schools and libraries are all child molesters and sexual perverts.


Most of them are Christians, largely evangelicals, so, yes. Child molesters.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fine because JEEEEESUS.

/ sick fark
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harlee:

Makes as much sense as all Republicans are Nazi fascists, too.

/Trump = Republican Party = Nazi Fascists
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he doesn't speed in school zones.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Harlee:

Makes as much sense as all Republicans are Nazi fascists, too.

/Trump = Republican Party = Nazi Fascists


But he tells it like it is.....

You know where he stands.....

He's so strong.....

/ they just make excuses why they have to vote for him and his ilk. It would be sad if they weren't all existential threats to The Republic
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bingethinker: They have libraries that depict sexual acts? Ours are way less fun than that.


when I was a kid, my library had playboys on the top rack of the magazines.

Another Farker stated that they probably removed the nudie pages, but I was just too short back then so unfortunately I cannot confirm nor deny.

But the dream was real, we'd plot elaborately and get chased out when our plans would fail.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Harlee:

Makes as much sense as all Republicans are Nazi fascists, too.

/Trump = Republican Party = Nazi Fascists


Yes, when you join/support a political party, that means you are supporting the political ideologies of that collective party.
That's how it works.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not to hard fathom that they are so many Christian child molesters when part of the book they follow is about the bastard son of a 14yo rape victim..
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harlee: AirForceVet: So, my takeaway from this story remains that people who want to ban books from public schools and libraries are all child molesters and sexual perverts.

/I learn so many cool things here on Fark.

Interesting. I've read the article, and I've read the Fark posts. You are literally the only person saying this. Do you always think in Hasty Generalizations?


Well he is the only person that can objectively give his takeaway FTFA.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The real reason the qanon #savethechildren people want to shut down pedophile rings is because they are jealous they aren't members. Even though they have been molesting children for years, they haven't been invited to these imaginary rings and they are very mad about it
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile I just went on Amazon to order Maus and saw that the backlog for delivery is weeks.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bingethinker: They have libraries that depict sexual acts? Ours are way less fun than that.


What, no Captain Underpants?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: AirForceVet: Harlee:

Makes as much sense as all Republicans are Nazi fascists, too.

/Trump = Republican Party = Nazi Fascists

But he tells it like it is.....

You know where he stands.....

He's so strong.....

/ they just make excuses why they have to vote for him and his ilk. It would be sad if they weren't all existential threats to The Republic


Last vestiges of a republic went away with the 17th amendment. Everything since is just tidying up afterwards.
 
Iczer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bingethinker: They have libraries that depict sexual acts? Ours are way less fun than that.


What, you've never read such smutty classics as "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish Blew a Fish" and "To Choke A Mockingbird"?
 
clovercat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: So, my takeaway from this story remains that people who want to ban books from public schools and libraries are all child molesters and sexual perverts.

/I learn so many cool things here on Fark.


It's an often repeated model seen in nature so if another case of book banning comes up, you have your suspect.

Sort of like the anti-vaxxer covid-19 denier that died from covid-19 for which I will conclude others will follow.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Once again I would like to apologize for my state.

It is rough living here, what with 99% of the population giving the rest of us a bad name.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

madgonad: Once again I would like to apologize for my state.

It is rough living here, what with 99% of the population giving the rest of us a bad name.


o/

Waldo area of KCMO here. 100% agree.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

madgonad: Once again I would like to apologize for my state.

It is rough living here, what with 99% of the population giving the rest of us a bad name.


Have you read my bio here?

Tennessee I was born in, Florida where I grew up, and Alabama as my current residence? OMG, I am thrice cursed. 😊
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every. Single. Time.
 
Focks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If he did what he is accused of doing, that seems creepy to me... bold and creepy.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
