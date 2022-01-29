 Skip to content
(WSOCTV)   Amazon worker primed for federal charges   (wsoctv.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Honestly, Amazon workers should get to take stuff, including bathroom breaks.

The jury better be 12 people who worked at Amazon and had to piss in jars.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh.  Straightforward admitted theft case.  Not even any odd elements.  Did we really green this just for a bad prime joke?  Sheesh
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Amazon has stolen more through wage theft than this man.
 
Mukster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
$273,000 in "goods"? That's not good, that's GRRRREAAT!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eh, who cares? They should get to take everything they can carry after every shift.

Wright targeted specific products, particularly computer parts like internal hard drives, processors and graphic processing units.

OH IT'S ON NOW MOTHERFARKER! HANG HIS PASTY ASS!

I'm kind of astonished it took 15 months to bust him.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wright targeted specific products, particularly computer parts like internal hard drives, processors and graphic processing units.

So, THAT'S where my sex doll went!
 
chawco
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How does someone think this is a good idea and nobody will notice and it'll be fine abd send it to their home address?

Like Amazon doesn't keep track of product and wouldn't notice bunches of stuff going to his house and huge deficits on stock....

Wait it was graphics cards? So at $275k I assume he only sent like 4 or 5.

But still... pretty dumbass.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Honestly, Amazon workers should get to take stuff, including bathroom breaks.

The jury better be 12 people who worked at Amazon and had to piss in jars.


manager was rerouting computer parts to his home to resell. That "objective" jury of yours would give him the max without even leaving the courtroom
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

austerity101: Amazon has stolen more through wage theft than this man.


Wasn't it even admitted that they stole tips through their delivery service?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Meh.  Straightforward admitted theft case.  Not even any odd elements.  Did we really green this just for a bad prime joke?  Sheesh


Besides, even if he were to go to prison, he'd be out the next day.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chawco: How does someone think this is a good idea and nobody will notice and it'll be fine abd send it to their home address?

Like Amazon doesn't keep track of product and wouldn't notice bunches of stuff going to his house and huge deficits on stock....

Wait it was graphics cards? So at $275k I assume he only sent like 4 or 5.

But still... pretty dumbass.


15 months.

I would think it would only take one item. "My item says it was delivered. I never got it." Audit shows the delivery address. Address belongs to employee. Game over.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Wright told the court he would then sell the stolen merchandise for a profit to a computer wholesale company in California."

Well, it would be kind of hard not to make a profit when selling items that cost you nothing.  Of course, there are real "men of geniusTM " who might be able to pull that off.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Wright targeted specific products, particularly computer parts like internal hard drives, processors and graphic processing units.

So, THAT'S where my sex doll went!


are you kidding, where hasn't  that slut been?!
s'all sticky
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: leeksfromchichis: Honestly, Amazon workers should get to take stuff, including bathroom breaks.

The jury better be 12 people who worked at Amazon and had to piss in jars.

manager was rerouting computer parts to his home to resell. That "objective" jury of yours would give him the max without even leaving the courtroom


So be it.  But what if he had been stealing soup, soup for his family?
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: leeksfromchichis: Honestly, Amazon workers should get to take stuff, including bathroom breaks.

The jury better be 12 people who worked at Amazon and had to piss in jars.

manager was rerouting computer parts to his home to resell. That "objective" jury of yours would give him the max without even leaving the courtroom


You know, the jury doesn't sentence the defendant in a court of law.
 
