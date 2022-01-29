 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSDK St. Louis)   With Farmers Markets closed up for the winter, this driver chooses the next best option, the grocery store   (ksdk.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, first responders, Certified first responder, Late Friday night, fire crews, Police, Glass, pieces of plastic, area  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2022 at 3:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Been there a few times.

There was a controversy 10-15 years ago when they built it and tore down some really nice houses. I'll bet ghosts did this.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looking at TFA pic, it's obvious those are not military grade bollards. Kind of pointless.
 
austerity101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't fit this together in a way that makes sense. They were going slow, then ... suddenly fast? And hit a barrier? And then flipped on their side into a door/window? And they both died from this? I'm guessing seat belts were not involved. Or they were elderly. This just doesn't strike me as a clearly fatal crash.
 
austerity101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The people were elderly, not the seat belts.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pro tip: If you step on a pedal and the car doesn't do what you expect, don't just jam the pedal down even harder. Lift your foot and move it over to where it should be, then press again.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you drink piss as a cure for the covid.
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's how i assume this happens... many people out there have poor driving skills and their one and only safety subroutine is...
IF  <Unexpected thing happens>   THEN  <stomp brake pedal>

Of course the problem is that this algorithm breaks down completely if the user thinks they are already stomping the brake pedal but are in fact stomping on the gas.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The story right under this was about ANOTHER car near St. Louis that drove into a restaurant!!
Trifecta in play.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.